Richmond Ermet Foundation

Hosted by

Richmond Ermet Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

BroadwayBares SF - StripStation 9: Press Start to Strip

429 Castro St

San Francisco, CA 94114, USA

Add a donation for Richmond Ermet Foundation

$

General Admission Standing
$50

Ground floor, standing room only. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM.

General Admission Upper Balcony
$45

Upstairs in the Upper Balcony, seats are not assigned. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM.

Front of Stage
$75

Ground floor, standing-room VIP area right up front. Includes access to the After Party with Bares SF performers.

VIP Balcony
$150

VIP Balcony seats upstairs. Includes 2 complimentary drinks; signed show poster; access to the After Party with Bares SF performers.

General Admission Standing (Early Bird - limited number)
$40
Available until Jun 1

Ground floor, standing room only. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM.

General Admission Upper Balcony (Early Bird- limited number)
$35
Available until Jun 1

Upstairs in the Upper Balcony, seats are not assigned. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM.

Front of Stage (Early Bird - limited number)
$65
Available until Jun 1

Ground floor, standing-room VIP area right up front. Includes access to the After Party with Bares SF performers.

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