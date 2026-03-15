BroadwayBares SF - StripStation 9: Press Start to Strip

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$
Ground floor, standing room only. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM.
Upstairs in the Upper Balcony, seats are not assigned. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM.
Ground floor, standing-room VIP area right up front. Includes access to the After Party with Bares SF performers.
VIP Balcony seats upstairs. Includes 2 complimentary drinks; signed show poster; access to the After Party with Bares SF performers.
Ground floor, standing room only. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM.
Upstairs in the Upper Balcony, seats are not assigned. Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM.
Ground floor, standing-room VIP area right up front. Includes access to the After Party with Bares SF performers.
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