Brock Baseball Skeet Shoot Silent Auction

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Top 10 MLB Draft Prospect 2026. Own a valuable piece from one of baseballs hottest players. Brock’s very own Stro Jersey will be a highly collectable piece to any collection.
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800 acre Parker County Ranch located on I-20. This ranch offers many opportunities for any skilled hunter. Many condo family blinds to bow stands. Lots of great fishing with 2 miles of Brazos River and 50 acre well stocked lake. 2 man boat available
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Don’t let them bats lay around!!! Coach Page needs help with a Bat Boss.
Starting bid
Be apart of an elite celebrity list who have thrown out the first pitch. Do it your own way, but it better make it over the plate.
Starting bid
Coach Page is looking for the next Brock HS Assistant Coach! Do you have what it takes for the long road to Round Rock. Get the signs right and start your coaching career here at Brock High School.
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