Hosted by

Brock Baseball Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Brock Baseball Skeet Shoot Silent Auction

Sawyer Strosnider Signed TCU Jersey item
Sawyer Strosnider Signed TCU Jersey item
Sawyer Strosnider Signed TCU Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Top 10 MLB Draft Prospect 2026. Own a valuable piece from one of baseballs hottest players. Brock’s very own Stro Jersey will be a highly collectable piece to any collection.

2 Day Hog Hunt with Fishing item
2 Day Hog Hunt with Fishing item
2 Day Hog Hunt with Fishing item
2 Day Hog Hunt with Fishing
$250

Starting bid

800 acre Parker County Ranch located on I-20. This ranch offers many opportunities for any skilled hunter. Many condo family blinds to bow stands. Lots of great fishing with 2 miles of Brazos River and 50 acre well stocked lake. 2 man boat available

Bat Boss ( Brock HS Bat Boy) item
Bat Boss ( Brock HS Bat Boy)
$100

Starting bid

Don’t let them bats lay around!!! Coach Page needs help with a Bat Boss.

Opening Pitch item
Opening Pitch
$100

Starting bid

Be apart of an elite celebrity list who have thrown out the first pitch. Do it your own way, but it better make it over the plate.

Diamond Assistant ( Assistant Coach) item
Diamond Assistant ( Assistant Coach) item
Diamond Assistant ( Assistant Coach)
$100

Starting bid

Coach Page is looking for the next Brock HS Assistant Coach! Do you have what it takes for the long road to Round Rock. Get the signs right and start your coaching career here at Brock High School.

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