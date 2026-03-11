Brock Wrestling Booster Club Membership

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Renews yearly on: July 1
This membership gives the buyer the right to vote at booster club meetings, and grants the opportunity to run for an official position (president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, etc.) after six months of membership.
Renews yearly on: July 1
This membership gives the buyer and their household/immediate family the right to vote at booster club meetings, and grants the opportunity to run for an official position (president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, etc.) after six months of membership.
Renews yearly on: July 1
This membership gives the buyer the right to vote at booster club meetings, and grants the opportunity to hold an official position (president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, etc.) after six months of membership.
Perk 1
Perk 2
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