Brock Youth Sports Association 2026 Sponsorship

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This sponsorship includes One 3x5 sponsor banner displayed in the outfield of their choice for 1 year.
Recognition on the BYSA Website and social media platforms.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This sponsorship includes One 4x10 foot sponsor banner displayed in the outfield of their choice for 1 year,
recognition on the BYSA Website and social media platforms, and business logo printed on the sleeve of one team uniform in the spring season.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This sponsorship includes two 3x5 sponsor banners displayed in the outfield of their choice for 1 year,
recognition on the BYSA Website and social media platform, and business logo printed on the sleeve of one team uniform in the spring season.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This sponsorship includes one 16 x 8 Sponsor Banner displayed in the center outfield of field 1 (6 available) or Field 2 (6 available) and one 3x5 banner in the outfield of field 3 or 4, recognition on the BYSA Website and social media platform, and business logo printed on the sleeve of one team uniform in the spring season.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This sponsorship includes one 10X4 sponsor banner on the top of the press box by field 1 or 2 and is limited to two sponsors, recognition on the BYSA Website and social media platform, and business logo printed on the sleeve of one team uniform in the spring season.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This sponsorship includes a scoreboard wrap with business logo for 2-years & is limited to 3 sponsors for field 1,2, & 4, recognition on the BYSA website and social media platforms, and business logo on one team uniform sleeve in the spring season.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing