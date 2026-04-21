No Sad Story Inc

Hosted by

No Sad Story Inc

About this event

Broken Crayons Still Color Thru Prayer Gathering!

650 Tinsley Way

Rock Hill, SC 29730, USA

Registration for Broken Crayons Still Color Gathering
$149.99

4 meals, gathering workshop materials, swag bag, photo shoot, daily water stations, vendors, semi-formal of colors buffet dinner and one on one prayer sessions.


Hotel link for hotel reservation:

https://www.hilton.com/en/book/reservation/deeplink/?ctyhocn=RKHRHGI&groupCode=90V&arrivaldate=2026-08-13&departuredate=2026-08-16&cid=OM,WW,HILTONLINK,EN,DirectLink&fromId=HILTONLINKDIRECT

Gathering T-shirts Small to XL
$22

Gathering T-Shirts to be worn Saturday!

Gathering T-Shirts XXL-4XL
$27

Gathering T-Shirt to be worn Saturday!

Sponsor a Guest
$199

I would like to sponsor a potential Guest. Seed into this prayer experience for someone.

Add a donation for No Sad Story Inc

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