Broken Crayons Still Color Thru Prayer Gathering!

Hosted by
About this event
4 meals, gathering workshop materials, swag bag, photo shoot, daily water stations, vendors, semi-formal of colors buffet dinner and one on one prayer sessions.
Hotel link for hotel reservation:
https://www.hilton.com/en/book/reservation/deeplink/?ctyhocn=RKHRHGI&groupCode=90V&arrivaldate=2026-08-13&departuredate=2026-08-16&cid=OM,WW,HILTONLINK,EN,DirectLink&fromId=HILTONLINKDIRECT
Gathering T-Shirts to be worn Saturday!
Gathering T-Shirt to be worn Saturday!
I would like to sponsor a potential Guest. Seed into this prayer experience for someone.
$
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