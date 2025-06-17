Broken People Peer Support's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Description:
I chose to share this photo of a ferris wheel because it reminds me of the very different perspectives we can get throughout our lives. Each turn of the wheel offers a new view of the earth and the people below.
In the 1960s, when I was growing up, mental illness was not talked about. There was no counseling, no support groups, no family therapy. It was a subject that was avoided.
When I read the book Broken Like Me by Joseph Reid, I gained a whole new perspective of the way mental illness had affected my family over the years.
I am so grateful and happy to support Broken People for offering spaces and tools for people to better navigate the ways mental health issues affect all of us.
We are all at different places on the ferris wheel - and yet - we are all connected. Stay connected.
Dimensions (with frame):
Height: 12"
Width: 15"
Pickup/Shipping:
Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost.
If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
- Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
- Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Description:
Woodburned image of Jesus and praying hands, finished with clear sealant
This moving piece of handcrafted art features the face of Jesus and a pair of praying hands—painstakingly created through the meditative and expressive process of woodburning. Artist Jason began with a pencil sketch, then carefully burned the design into wood over the course of 10 hours, finishing it with a clear coat to preserve its detail and depth.
For Jason, woodburning is more than a creative outlet—it's a form of therapy.
“When I sit down and focus on creating art, it helps promote good mental health for me. It’s a retreat from anything that’s bothering me.”
Through faith, focus, and fire, Jason brings to life an image of peace and devotion—reminding us all to lean into what grounds us. May this piece inspire others to find healing through their own gifts.
All proceeds benefit Broken People, a nonprofit dedicated to peer support and mental health recovery.
Dimensions:
Height: 12"
Width: 12"
Pickup/Shipping:
Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost.
If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
- Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
- Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Description:
This evocative photograph captures the haunting beauty of Cottage 40, one of the historic buildings at the former Traverse City State Hospital. Illuminated by natural light, the long corridor draws the viewer inward—symbolizing both abandonment and resilience.
Accompanied by powerful context, the image honors an era when this institution pioneered a more humane and restorative approach to mental health treatment. Known for its “beauty is therapy” philosophy, the hospital rejected restraints and emphasized healing through nature, art, and dignity.
A stirring tribute to history, healing, and humanity, this piece is both a visual and emotional conversation starter.
Dimensions (in frame):
Height: 12.5"
Width: 10.5"
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Signed and framed original photograph with artist’s narrative
This powerful photograph, taken by Jennifer Colin, captures a haunting yet hopeful glimpse into one of the patient cottages at the former Traverse City State Hospital—an institution that dared to treat mental illness with compassion at a time when cruelty was the norm. Known for its “beauty is therapy” philosophy, the hospital offered residents fresh air, art, gardening, and dignity—a rare approach to mental health in its era.
Framed in faux wood and paired with the artist’s reflective note, this piece invites us to consider the enduring need for humane, person-centered care. Colin’s handwritten words, “We are all broken people,” underscore the shared human experience of struggle and healing.
All proceeds support Broken People, a nonprofit devoted to peer-led mental health support and recovery. This artwork is not just a window into the past—it’s a call to continue building a more compassionate future.
Dimensions (in frame):
Height: 10.5”
Width: 12.5”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Created using a reclaimed vintage window
This one-of-a-kind piece reimagines the iconic Betsy Ross flag, painted on an antique wooden window frame. Featuring 13 stars in a circle and bold red stripes below, it pays homage to the spirit of 1776—when a new nation declared freedom, and the idea of liberty for all was born.
More than a symbol of American independence, this artwork speaks to the deeply personal kind of freedom that comes with mental health recovery: the freedom to heal, to grow, and to choose a new path forward.
Lovingly handcrafted and donated to support Broken People, this piece is a reminder that the fight for freedom—internal and external—is ongoing, and always worth it.
Dimensions:
Height: 29”
Width: 17.5”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Framed digital print of original artwork
Soaring through a twilight sky lit by twin moons, a majestic dragon clutches a glowing gem—its prize, its purpose. With distant mountains fading into the horizon, this richly imagined digital print draws viewers into a world where power, beauty, and freedom collide.
Created by artist Jen Small-Rigney and presented in a sleek, matted black frame, Wind Dancer is a tribute to the epic journey we all take to reclaim our treasures—hope, identity, and healing.
Let this fantastical scene spark the imagination and serve as a reminder: every comeback story deserves a little magic.
All proceeds benefit Broken People, a nonprofit devoted to mental health peer support and recovery.
Dimensions (in frame):
Height: 20.75”
Width: 16.75”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Materials: Spiderweb Obsidian, Sea Glass, Brazilian Agate, Deer Jawbone
These striking, handcrafted pieces—two arrowheads and one knife—are more than just art. They are reflections of resilience, healing, and transformation. Created by Chris Schwink, a mental health advocate and former law enforcement officer, each piece carries a story of struggle, survival, and rediscovery.
One arrowhead is knapped from rare spiderweb obsidian, the other from reclaimed blue sea glass. The knife features a Brazilian agate blade set into a deer jawbone handle—fusing raw natural beauty with powerful symbolism. For Chris, the act of shaping these tools is a grounding ritual that quiets the mind and connects him to history.
As Chris says:
“Taking a piece of broken sea glass or a dirty old rock and transforming it into something new and useful is very similar to our mental health journey. We may appear broken and dull, but with a little work, we can shine brightly and have a new purpose.”
All proceeds support Broken People, a nonprofit dedicated to peer-led mental health support. This set is not just a conversation piece—it’s a story of recovery, strength, and the beauty of becoming whole again.
Dimensions (knife):
Height: 9”
Width: 12”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Radiant, intricate, and filled with emotion, Poppy Field is a one-of-a-kind hand-drawn piece created by Big Rapids artist Milo Bee. Crafted using vibrant alcohol markers, this artwork features a breathtaking array of hundreds of blossoms in vivid shades of red, orange, purple, and green. Each flower is shaded with remarkable depth and care, creating a rich, almost luminous quality that draws the viewer in.
Created specifically in response to a call for donated art, Poppy Field is infused with intention, generosity, and artistic spirit. From its delicate buds to the swirling leaves, the piece overflows with loving energy and creative brilliance—it’s the kind of artwork that can move you to tears.
Framed in a rustic 2-inch blue frame that beautifully complements its vivid palette, this piece is ready to bring warmth and joy into any space.
Medium: Alcohol markers on paper
Framed Dimensions: [insert size, if known]
Artist: Milo Bee (Big Rapids, MI)
Original, one-of-a-kind artwork
Dimensions (in frame):
Height: 17.5”
Width: 14.5”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
This handmade ceramic set by artist Bre Keller includes a deep green mug and two coordinating ring/jewelry dishes—one in matching green, and the other in a warm, speckled tan. The glaze is rich, earthy, and calming, reminiscent of moss or forest stone—grounded and natural.
More than just functional art, this set carries a deeper message. For Bre, working with clay is a reflection of life: unpredictable, humbling, and full of moments that don’t go as planned. Her mantra—“Keep trying anyway”—is a tribute to the resilience it takes to keep creating through imperfection and setbacks. In ceramics, as in life, beauty often comes through the process, not perfection.
This set is both a practical treasure and a heartfelt reminder of persistence, hope, and humanity—making it the perfect fit for the mission of Broken People Peer Support, an international mental health peer support nonprofit.
Includes:
– 1 handmade ceramic mug (deep green glaze)
– 2 jewelry/ring dishes (1 matching green, 1 speckled tan)
Artist: Bre Keller
One-of-a-kind, functional art
Donated in support of Broken People Peer Support
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
This warm, earthy ceramic collection by artist Bre Keller includes a handcrafted tan vase and two coordinating ring/jewelry dishes in soft, natural tones with subtle speckling. Each piece is one-of-a-kind, shaped and glazed by hand, with a raw beauty that honors both craftsmanship and imperfection.
At the heart of Bre’s work is the powerful message: “Keep trying anyway.” As a ceramic artist, she describes how the unpredictable nature of the medium mirrors life—things crack, collapse, or go off course. And yet, the act of continuing—of creating anyway—is where the magic happens.
This collection embodies that message. Simple, grounded, and full of soul, it’s a reminder that beauty grows from persistence—and that healing is a creative, messy, and worthwhile process.
Includes:
– 1 handmade ceramic vase (tan with speckled glaze)
– 2 jewelry/ring dishes (green and tan tones)
Artist: Bre Keller
Original, handcrafted set
Donated in support of Broken People Peer Support, an international nonprofit dedicated to mental health and human connection through peer support.
Dimensions (vase):
Height: 6”
Width: 3”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
This charming set of three handmade ceramic ring/jewelry dishes by artist Bre Keller includes two deep green glazed pieces and one in warm speckled tan. Each dish is uniquely crafted with subtle variations in shape and texture, reflecting the raw, honest beauty of handmade art.
As with all of Bre’s pieces, this set carries the powerful reminder: “Keep trying anyway.” For Bre, ceramics are a lesson in resilience—where cracks, slips, and imperfections are part of the process. The practice of shaping and reshaping clay mirrors life itself: unpredictable, humbling, and ultimately beautiful when we keep going despite the mess.
Perfect for holding rings, earrings, or small treasures, this trio is both functional and deeply meaningful—a reminder of patience, persistence, and the value of continuing through life’s imperfect moments.
Includes:
– 3 handmade ceramic dishes (2 green, 1 tan with speckles)
Artist: Bre Keller
One-of-a-kind, handcrafted set
Donated in support of Broken People Peer Support, an international nonprofit dedicated to mental health and healing through peer connection.
Dimensions (approx):
Height: 3.5”
Width: 3.5”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Medium: Mixed media sculpture, handmade exclusively for Broken People Peer Support
Description:
Crafted from broken, reclaimed materials, Still Standing is a powerful symbol of endurance and grace. Created by artist John Roberts specifically for this fundraiser, the piece evokes the strength it takes to rise from hardship — rooted in pain, but not defined by it. The worn cross, shaped from faux stone, echoes the message that even what is broken can be sacred.
This sculpture speaks to the heart of what Broken People Peer Support represents: resilience through shared struggle, healing in community, and hope beyond suffering. It stands as a reminder — to those who feel shattered — that brokenness is not the end of the story.
All proceeds support mental health peer programs that walk with people through their darkest days.
Dimensions:
Height: 14”
Width: 15”
Weight: 5
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
This cheerful bouquet is a burst of brightness designed to lift spirits and start conversations — with flowers that never fade.
🌸 The Arrangement:
A playful and vibrant mix of bright-colored artificial flowers paired with a charming sign that says “Hello Flowers.”It’s an instant mood booster and a gentle invitation to pause, smile, and feel seen.
🏺 The Vase:
Housed in a simple yet elegant vase, this arrangement blends joy with sophistication, making it a perfect fit for any room or occasion.
🧡 Designed by Kay – As someone who lives out the power of peer support, Kay created this piece with the intention of spreading warmth and welcome. It's her way of saying, "You’re not alone — and there’s beauty all around you, even on hard days."
Perfect for:
✔ Uplifting someone going through a struggle
✔ Adding color and comfort to your space
✔ Celebrating life’s quiet joys
Say hello to hope — and let it bloom.
Dimensions:
Total Height: 28”
Vase Width: 6”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
This cozy, coffee-lover’s basket is the perfect blend of comfort and purpose — a thoughtful treat that fuels both heart and soul.
☕ What’s Inside:
🧺 All wrapped up in an adorable tan basket — neutral, charming, and reusable for organizing your favorite things long after the coffee is gone.
🎁 Perfect for:
✔ Gifting to a friend or loved one who needs a boost
✔ Supporting mental health with style and heart
✔ Anyone who believes in the power of coffee and conversation
Because sometimes, a warm drink and a kind word can change everything.
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
<p><strong>Description:</strong><br>
This vibrant bouquet is more than décor — it’s a statement of hope, healing, and quiet strength.
💐 The Arrangement:
A stunning mix of purples and yellows — symbolizing peace, courage, and joy — with hidden birds tucked gently among the petals, representing freedom and the beauty found in small, unexpected places.
🏺 The Vase:
Set in a gorgeous, modern white vase, each piece is stylish, unique, and perfectly suited for any space that could use a little light.
🧡 Designed by Kay – A devoted peer support advocate, Kay created this piece as a reminder that even when life feels artificial or messy, beauty can still grow. Her hope is that each bouquet brings comfort, color, and connection to anyone going through a hard time.
Perfect for:
✔ Brightening a friend’s day
✔ Calming personal spaces
✔ Reminding someone they are seen and supported
Hope doesn’t fade. Let it bloom.
</p>
<p><strong>Dimensions:</strong><br>
Height: [enter height here]<br>
Width: [enter width here]<br>
Weight: [enter weight here]
</p>
<p><strong>Pickup/Shipping:</strong><br>
Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost.<br>
If you’d like this item shipped, <strong>shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder</strong> and will be arranged after the auction ends.
</p>
<p><strong>Notes:</strong><br>
- Please double-check dimensions before bidding.<br>
- Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
</p>
Starting bid
This cozy, coffee-lover’s basket is the perfect blend of comfort and purpose — a thoughtful treat that fuels both heart and soul.
☕ What’s Inside:
🧺 All wrapped up in an adorable tan basket — neutral, charming, and reusable for organizing your favorite things long after the coffee is gone.
🎁 Perfect for:
✔ Gifting to a friend or loved one who needs a boost
✔ Supporting mental health with style and heart
✔ Anyone who believes in the power of coffee and conversation
Because sometimes, a warm drink and a kind word can change everything.
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
This cozy, coffee-lover’s basket is the perfect blend of comfort and purpose — a thoughtful treat that fuels both heart and soul.
☕ What’s Inside:
🧺 All wrapped up in an adorable tan basket — neutral, charming, and reusable for organizing your favorite things long after the coffee is gone.
🎁 Perfect for:
✔ Gifting to a friend or loved one who needs a boost
✔ Supporting mental health with style and heart
✔ Anyone who believes in the power of coffee and conversation
Because sometimes, a warm drink and a kind word can change everything.
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Each of these four unique sets includes:
💛 1 Resin Pocket Hug – A smooth, hand-held heart designed to bring calm during moments of stress, anxiety, or emotional struggle. Keep it in your pocket or bag as a grounding reminder that you are not alone.
💛 2 Matching Necklace Charms – One to wear and one to share. These charms are designed to mirror the colors and theme of your Pocket Hug — a meaningful connection you can carry or gift to someone who needs a little extra strength.
Each set is thoughtfully created to offer comfort, connection, and a tangible reminder of hope.
Perfect for:
✔ Supporting a loved one
✔ Coping with anxiety
✔ Sharing encouragement
✔ Carrying a piece of calm wherever you go
Dimensions:
Height: 1”
Width: 2.5”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
Each of these four unique sets includes:
💛 1 Resin Pocket Hug – A smooth, hand-held heart designed to bring calm during moments of stress, anxiety, or emotional struggle. Keep it in your pocket or bag as a grounding reminder that you are not alone.
💛 2 Matching Necklace Charms – One to wear and one to share. These charms are designed to mirror the colors and theme of your Pocket Hug — a meaningful connection you can carry or gift to someone who needs a little extra strength.
Each set is thoughtfully created to offer comfort, connection, and a tangible reminder of hope.
Perfect for:
✔ Supporting a loved one
✔ Coping with anxiety
✔ Sharing encouragement
✔ Carrying a piece of calm wherever you go
Dimensions:
Height: 1”
Width: 2.5”
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
Starting bid
This cozy, coffee-lover’s basket is the perfect blend of comfort and purpose — a thoughtful treat that fuels both heart and soul.
☕ What’s Inside:
🧺 All wrapped up in an adorable tan basket — neutral, charming, and reusable for organizing your favorite things long after the coffee is gone.
🎁 Perfect for:
✔ Gifting to a friend or loved one who needs a boost
✔ Supporting mental health with style and heart
✔ Anyone who believes in the power of coffee and conversation
Because sometimes, a warm drink and a kind word can change everything.
Pickup/Shipping:
-Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost. If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.
Notes:
-Please double-check dimensions before bidding.
-Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.
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