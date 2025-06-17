Broken People Peer Support's Silent Auction

Description:

I chose to share this photo of a ferris wheel because it reminds me of the very different perspectives we can get throughout our lives. Each turn of the wheel offers a new view of the earth and the people below.

In the 1960s, when I was growing up, mental illness was not talked about. There was no counseling, no support groups, no family therapy. It was a subject that was avoided.

When I read the book Broken Like Me by Joseph Reid, I gained a whole new perspective of the way mental illness had affected my family over the years.

I am so grateful and happy to support Broken People for offering spaces and tools for people to better navigate the ways mental health issues affect all of us.

We are all at different places on the ferris wheel - and yet - we are all connected. Stay connected.

Dimensions (with frame):

Height: 12"

Width: 15"

Pickup/Shipping:

Local pickup is available in Grand Rapids, Michigan at no extra cost.

If you’d like this item shipped, shipping costs are the responsibility of the winning bidder and will be arranged after the auction ends.





Notes:

- Please double-check dimensions before bidding.

- Winning bidders will be contacted directly to coordinate pickup or shipping details.



