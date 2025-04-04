Broken People Store

Broken Like Me is a raw, honest guide for anyone living with—or loving someone with—mental illness.
Author Joseph Reid shares tools he's used to survive his darkest moments, offering practical help, heartfelt stories, and real hope. If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed, lost, or broken, this book is for you.
"Do It Scared" Mental Health Support Tee
Face your fears in style. This soft heather gray t-shirt features a bold "Do it scared." graphic on the front and a QR code on the back linking to mental health resources. Comfortable, meaningful, and designed to inspire — for you and everyone who sees it.
100% Cotton | Unisex Fit | True to Size
“I Struggle Too” Mental Health Awareness Tee
This isn’t just a t-shirt — it’s a statement of solidarity. The “I Struggle Too” tee is designed to spark conversations, break down stigma, and remind people they’re not alone. Whether you're walking through your own journey or standing with someone who is, this shirt speaks volumes in just a few words.
💬 Front Message: “i struggle too” – a simple, powerful phrase that promotes empathy and vulnerability.
📱 Back Feature: A scannable QR code that leads to real mental health support resources, offering help and hope right when it's needed.
🌱 Purpose-Driven: A portion of proceeds supports mental health initiatives and organizations.
Soft, unisex fit. Ethically made. Designed with heart.
Wear it. Share it. Be the reason someone reaches out.
This pair of silicone wristbands is a simple but powerful mental health check-in tool. One side says "FEELING GOOD!" and the other, "HANDLE WITH CARE."
Wear the one that reflects where you're at — or swap them throughout the day. It's not just about mood; it's about being seen, honoring your capacity, and creating space for honest connection.
Includes both bands. Great for personal use, peer support settings, or group check-ins. Cost includes shipping and handling
"Comebacks are my thing" Wristband by Broken People
Embrace resilience and strength with the "Comebacks are my thing" wristband from Broken People. Crafted from durable white silicone, this bold wristband serves as a constant reminder that no matter how hard life gets, a comeback is always possible. Featuring the empowering message on one side and our organization's name, Broken People, on the other, this wristband represents the journey of healing, growth, and transformation.
Wear it as a symbol of hope, or share it to inspire others to overcome their challenges. Perfect for anyone who believes that the power of a comeback is stronger than any setback.
"Choose Your Hard" Wristband by Broken People
Life presents challenges, but the choice is yours—Choose Your Hard. This striking black and grey silicone wristband from Broken People serves as a powerful reminder that every journey involves tough decisions. The message on one side encourages embracing the difficult choices that lead to growth, while the other side proudly displays the name of our organization, Broken People, a symbol of strength and resilience.
Wear it to inspire yourself and others to take charge of their path, knowing that no matter the struggle, you have the power to overcome. A perfect accessory for anyone who understands that every challenge is an opportunity for transformation.
"To Protect and to Serve" Law Enforcement Wristband
A symbol of dedication, sacrifice, and strength, this grey and blue wristband is designed for the brave men and women in law enforcement. On the outside, it proudly displays the iconic phrase, "To Protect and to Serve", representing the unwavering commitment to the community. On the inside, the powerful message reads, "Days will get hard! I will press on! That is my vow to myself and those I love."—a reminder of the resilience and courage that define every officer.
Crafted with both style and purpose in mind, this wristband serves as an everyday motivation, honoring the promise of perseverance even on the toughest days. Wear it with pride as a daily commitment to both your duty and your personal strength.
