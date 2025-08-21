Keystone Elk Country Alliance

Brokenstraw Chapter Conservation Banquet

3815 State Hwy 8

Titusville, PA 16354, USA

Single Attendee
$75

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & Meal

Youth Attendee
$65

Includes New/Renew Youth Membership (17 & under) & Meal (must attend with an adult)

Couple Attendee
$125

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & 2 Meals

Single Sponsor
$300

Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee
$1,050

Includes Life Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee (Payment Plan)
$300

Includes Life Membership & Meal

$300 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250

Meal Only
$50

Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation Partners, guest or youth

New/Renew KECA Adult Membership
$25

Adult Membership only

New/Renew KECA Youth Membership
$15

Youth Membership only

Sponsor Membership
$250

Sponsor Membership only

New Life Membership
$1,000

New Life Membership only

New Life Membership (Payment Plan)
$250

Includes Life Membership & Meal

$250 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250

Jacket and Plaque will come when full $1000 is paid

Heritage Partner
$500

Building toward a Conservation Partnership

Early Bird General Raffle (2 for 1) *min. of $20*
$20

2 for 1 special. Spend $100 get $200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.

Every $100 spend gets you 1 strip of Top Shelf Tickets

Progressive Raffle (Single Tickets)
$20

Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 16 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

Progressive (6 for 100)
$100

This is 6 tickets for $100. Can purchase in $100 increments.

Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 16 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

