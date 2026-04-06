Brompton Community School's Silent Auction

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Bring a touch of tropical elegance into your home with this stunning hand made set of Monstera leaf side tables. Inspired by the iconic shape of the Monstera plant, these tables feature beautifully crafted leaf silhouettes that effortlessly blend natural charm with modern design.
Perfect as accent tables in a living room, bedroom, or sunroom, this versatile set can be styled together for a layered look or placed separately to complement multiple spaces. Their eye-catching design makes them both functional and a conversation piece—ideal for anyone who loves nature-inspired décor with a sophisticated twist.
Whether you’re refreshing your space or searching for a unique statement piece, these Monstera leaf tables are sure to elevate any room.
Starting bid
Cruise into vintage style with this classic 1973 Schwinn Varsity Road Bike, a true piece of American cycling history from Schwinn’s golden era in Chicago.
Finished in its eye-catching “Kool Lemon” yellow, this men’s road bike is as bold as it is timeless. Built with Schwinn’s signature durability, the Varsity was known for its sturdy steel frame, smooth ride, and dependable performance—making it a favorite for both casual riders and collectors alike.
This vintage beauty features:
Whether you’re a cycling enthusiast, vintage collector, or simply looking for a stylish ride around town, this Schwinn Varsity delivers nostalgia and function in equal measure.
Perfect for:
Own a piece of cycling heritage and turn heads with every ride—this iconic Schwinn won’t last long! 🚲
Starting bid
Back by popular demand... it's the return of Mr. Karsten's Beard!
Get ready for one of the most talked-about auction items of the year. The winning bidder will have the exclusive opportunity to cut, shave, dye, and/or style Mr. Karsten's beard however they choose on the last day of school!
This unforgettable experience was a huge hit last year, and by popular request, it's back for another round of fun, creativity, and school spirit.
Starting bid
Jump-start your wellness journey with this comprehensive weight loss package!
This package includes a 12-week program featuring a medical evaluation, bloodwork, and ongoing support from a healthcare provider. You'll also receive 12 lipotropic
"skinny shots" designed to support your weight loss goals.
Participants may see results of up to 30 Ibs lost over the course of the program.
Value: $1,500
Invest in yourself—or treat someone special-to a healthier, more confident you!
Starting bid
Package from Healthy Beginnings Wellness & Esthetics and Fredericksburg Yoga & Wellness
Refresh, restore, and rejuvenate with this incredible self-care experience!
This package includes:
• One IV Therapy Session to boost hydration and overall wellness
• Your choice of one HydraFacial or Derma Facial for glowing, refreshed skin
• One Red Light Therapy Session to support recovery and skin health
• Four Yoga & Wellness Classes at Fredericksburg Yoga & Wellness — move, breathe, and find your balance at one of Fredericksburg’s premier wellness studios
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate wellness reset!
Total Value: $450+
Starting bid
Enhance your natural glow with this sought-after aesthetic treatment from Healthy Beginnings Wellness & Esthetics! This package includes your choice of:
• 50 units of Botox or Dysport to help soften fine lines and wrinkles
Enjoy a refreshed, youthful appearance with expert care in a trusted setting.
Total Value: $650
Starting bid
Add a touch of greenery and style to any space with this beautifully curated set! This package includes:
Perfect for home décor lovers or anyone looking to brighten up their space!
Great for gifting or treating yourself!
Starting bid
Inspire creativity with this thoughtfully curated art package-perfect for artists of all levels!
This kit includes:
To complete this incredible package, Brompton parent Marian Lamphere will personally help set up everything in your art space, ensuring you're ready to create from day one!
Total Value: $400
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a relaxing, results-driven facial tailored just for you. This completely customized treatment is designed to address your unique skin concerns using light yet powerful products.
This luxurious experience includes:
Leave with refreshed, glowing skin and a sense of total relaxation.
Total Value: $110
Starting bid
Seven Azaleas Spray Tan + Blowout from Knotties Skip the sun and still shine bright! Treat yourself to a customized airbrush spray tan by a certified Tanning Artist at Seven Azaleas. Choose your rinse time — as little as 8 hours — for a gorgeous medium to dark glow that lasts up to a week. Pair it with a fabulous blowout from Knotties and you’ll be camera-ready from head to toe. As a sparkling bonus, this package includes a pair of Kendra Scott Mikki Huggie Earrings, a chic everyday accessory. Because every great glow deserves a little extra shine! The perfect package for a night out, a special event, or just because you deserve it!
Total Value: $125
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a fun, hands-on creative experience! This exclusive Craft Party for up to 6 guests is the perfect way to enjoy a girls’ night, celebrate a birthday, or simply spend time creating something beautiful together.
Your group will receive guided instruction as you work collaboratively to design and create a stunning custom door decoration. Choose your favorite design as a group, or let your creativity lead the way—sample ideas are just the beginning!
All tools and crafting equipment will be provided, so you can relax and enjoy the experience. Each guest will leave with a handmade piece to proudly display at home.
🎨 Details:
•Up to 6 participants
Whether you’re crafting, laughing, or making memories, this experience is sure to be a hit! Valued at $300
Starting bid
Make your next celebration extra sweet with a custom dessert created just for you! This delicious gift certificate is redeemable for either 24 beautifully decorated cupcakes or one 9-inch, two-layer custom cake, designed to match your taste and occasion.
Choose from a variety of cake flavors, fillings, and icings, all crafted with care and creativity. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, hosting a special event, or simply indulging your sweet tooth, this custom creation is sure to impress!
🎂 Details:
A delightful way to add a personal (and delicious!) touch to any gathering—this is one treat you won’t want to miss!
This special service will be personally provided by Ms. Thelma Williams (Grandparent of 2 Brompton students), whose care and attention make every experience.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Brighten your home with this stunning, one-of-a-kind original artwork by local Virginia artist Jessie James. This beautifully detailed chalk pastel captures the rich color and texture of a sunlit orange nestled among vibrant green leaves, set against a soft, atmospheric background. The result is a piece that feels both fresh and timeless—perfect for a kitchen, dining space, or anywhere that could use a warm pop of color.
Expertly layered in chalk pastel and elegantly framed in an ornate gold frame, this artwork is ready to hang and enjoy. Each stroke reflects the artist’s signature style—thoughtful, detailed, and full of life.
✨ Bonus: Jessie James is also known for her custom pet portraits and commissioned pieces—making this a wonderful opportunity to connect with a talented local artist.
About the Artist
Jessie James is a Virginia-based artist who specializes in chalk pastel, layering colors to create warmth, depth, and charm. A graduate of VCU with a concentration in Illustration, Jessie brings storytelling and emotion into every piece she creates.
Born in Charlottesville and inspired by her father—a carpenter and artist—Jessie developed a love for art early in life. Now living in Lake Anna with her husband (a potter), their two children, and many beloved dogs, she creates from her home studio where each piece begins with connection and intention. Her work reflects compassion, detail, and a genuine love for her subjects—every line and color thoughtfully chosen and made with heart.
Valued at $400
Starting bid
Add a heartfelt touch to your home or garden with these one-of-a-kind stepping stones, lovingly created by the kindergarten students of Miss Alyssa and Miss Cat! Each piece was designed in small groups, with students pouring their creativity, joy, and imagination into every detail.
Crafted from durable mortar and decorated with vibrant gemstone patterns, each stone is uniquely finished with a cheerful “WELCOME” message—making it a perfect addition to your garden, walkway, or front entry.
More than just décor, these stepping stones are meaningful keepsakes that capture a special moment in time and the spirit of young artists at work.
Take home a piece of their creativity and let it warmly welcome all who visit!
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Add a heartfelt touch to your home or garden with these one-of-a-kind stepping stones, lovingly created by the kindergarten students of Miss Alyssa and Miss Cat! Each piece was designed in small groups, with students pouring their creativity, joy, and imagination into every detail.
Crafted from durable mortar and decorated with vibrant gemstone patterns, each stone is uniquely finished with a cheerful “HELLO FRIENDS” message—making it a perfect addition to your garden, walkway, or front entry.
More than just décor, these stepping stones are meaningful keepsakes that capture a special moment in time and the spirit of young artists at work.
Take home a piece of their creativity and let it warmly welcome all who visit!
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Add a heartfelt touch to your home or garden with these one-of-a-kind stepping stones, lovingly created by the kindergarten students of Miss Alyssa and Miss Cat! Each piece was designed in small groups, with students pouring their creativity, joy, and imagination into every detail.
Crafted from durable mortar and decorated with vibrant gemstone patterns, each stone is uniquely finished with a cheerful “WELCOME” message—making it a perfect addition to your garden, walkway, or front entry.
More than just décor, these stepping stones are meaningful keepsakes that capture a special moment in time and the spirit of young artists at work.
Take home a piece of their creativity and let it warmly welcome all who visit!
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Bring home a blooming work of art with these delightful Tower Planters, lovingly created by Miss Karolyn and Miss Gabbi’s 1st-grade class!
Each planter tells a story—small pots are decorated with individual student drawings of what they imagine growing in a garden, while the larger base pots feature beautiful collaborative designs, making this a truly one-of-a-kind class creation.
Carefully assembled with pebbles, potting soil, and newly planted seeds, these young gardeners have been diligently tending to their planters in hopes of vibrant pink, white, and red impatiens bursting into bloom.
Perfect for brightening your porch, patio, or garden, these planters are more than just décor—they’re a heartfelt celebration of creativity, teamwork, and growth. Don’t miss the chance to take home this special piece of your school community!
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Bring home a blooming work of art with these delightful Tower Planters, lovingly created by Miss Karolyn and Miss Gabbi’s 1st-grade class!
Each planter tells a story—small pots are decorated with individual student drawings of what they imagine growing in a garden, while the larger base pots feature beautiful collaborative designs, making this a truly one-of-a-kind class creation.
Carefully assembled with pebbles, potting soil, and newly planted seeds, these young gardeners have been diligently tending to their planters in hopes of vibrant pink, white, and red impatiens bursting into bloom.
Perfect for brightening your porch, patio, or garden, these planters are more than just décor—they’re a heartfelt celebration of creativity, teamwork, and growth. Don’t miss the chance to take home this special piece of your school community!
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Celebrate creativity, teamwork, and imagination with these delightful “Popsicle Art Collage” masterpieces, created by the talented 2nd graders of Mr. Karsten and Mr. Brad! Inspired by the theme “What Grows in the BCS Garden,” each student brought their ideas to life using vibrant acrylic markers on individual and partner popsicle sticks.
Carefully arranged into a colorful, garden-inspired collage and beautifully framed under glass, these one-of-a-kind pieces showcase the students’ collaboration and artistic expression. Bursting with charm and personality, it’s a meaningful keepsake that will brighten any home and be treasured for years to come.
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Celebrate creativity, teamwork, and imagination with these delightful “Popsicle Art Collage” masterpieces, created by the talented 2nd graders of Mr. Karsten and Mr. Brad! Inspired by the theme “What Grows in the BCS Garden,” each student brought their ideas to life using vibrant acrylic markers on individual and partner popsicle sticks.
Carefully arranged into a colorful, garden-inspired collage and beautifully framed under glass, these one-of-a-kind pieces showcase the students’ collaboration and artistic expression. Bursting with charm and personality, it’s a meaningful keepsake that will brighten any home and be treasured for years to come.
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Celebrate creativity and teamwork with this one-of-a-kind Leaf Print Tote Bag, beautifully crafted by the talented third graders of Miss Jillian and Miss Katie! Each student added their own artistic touch by sponge-painting one or two leaves in rich, classic fall colors using acrylic paint.
The leaves were thoughtfully pressed onto a generously sized 18” × 12” × 4” cream-colored tote, forming a stunning collage of autumn-inspired designs. Finished with stylish terra cotta–colored leather straps, this tote is as durable as it is eye-catching. The artwork has been heat-set to ensure the design remains vibrant and long-lasting.
Perfect for groceries, library books, or everyday essentials, this tote is both practical and meaningful—a beautiful keepsake that captures the creativity and collaboration of an exceptional group of students.
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Bring charm, creativity, and functionality to your garden with this one-of-a-kind bird bath, beautifully crafted by Miss Sacia and Miss Sarah’s talented 4th-grade class!
This special piece is far more than a garden accent—it is a true collaboration of engineering, artistry, and heart. Students designed and built the bird bath using stacked terra cotta pots, carefully assembled and secured with durable E6000 epoxy for lasting stability.
Each child’s creativity shines through in the vibrant fingerprint-painted flowers and insects, transforming the piece into a meaningful, one-of-a-kind work of art filled with personality and joy. Finished with acrylic paints and protected by multiple coats of clear sealer, this bird bath is designed to withstand the elements and remain a lasting outdoor centerpiece for years to come.
Adding an extra touch of magic, it includes a small solar-powered water fountain that gently circulates water, creating a peaceful and inviting space for neighborhood birds to gather.
Crafted with imagination, teamwork, and pride, this bird bath is not just a decoration—it is a celebration of student creativity, innovation, and community spirit. A perfect addition to any garden or outdoor space!
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to a year of health, happiness, and play with this tail-wagging (and purr-fect) auction bundle!
This thoughtfully curated package includes a fun-filled basket of pet toys to keep your companion entertained, active, and engaged—plus a full 12 months of premium Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Prevention to keep them safe and healthy all year long.
Choose the best protection for your pet:
Whether you have a playful pup or a curious kitty, this package has everything you need to keep them thriving.
Important Details:
Give your pet the gift of health—and yourself the peace of mind. This is one package every pet parent will want to bid on!
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Skip the party planning stress and give your child a birthday they'll never forget — complete with baby animals, s'mores, and all the pizza they can eat, right here on the beautiful Brompton Community School campus.
Package includes:
There's nothing quite like watching a group of kids meet a baby goat, get sticky with marshmallow, and run through the woods on a special day. This party does all of that — and more.
Please schedule at least one month in advance. Available dates subject to school calendar.
Starting bid
Become a permanent part of the Brompton Community School story. The winning bidder will have their name or family name immortalized on a custom plaque displayed on BCS's beloved pergola — and a tree planted in their honor on our naturalistic campus.
Package includes:
Every class that gathers beneath the pergola, every child who climbs and plays nearby, every family who lingers after pickup — they'll pass by your name and watch your tree grow alongside the school. This is a rare and meaningful way to root yourself (literally) in a place that's doing something truly special for children and community.
A lasting legacy gift, and a beautiful way to show your love for BCS.
Starting bid
Spend a magical night camping on the grounds of Brompton Community School, where the woods, stream, and hills are all yours after the school day ends. Bring your family and two friend families for an unforgettable evening in one of the most special outdoor spaces in the community.
Package includes:
Fall asleep to the sounds of the stream, wake up to the woods, and sit down to breakfast with the hearts behind the school. This is BCS at its most pure — unhurried, outside, and full of the kind of magic that can't be manufactured.
For your family + 2 friend families. Must be scheduled in advance.
Starting bid
A trio of painted wooden vases, each telling its own story
Three rectangular wooden blocks, each transformed into a unique propagation vase by the talented hands of our students. Each piece is painted with its own distinct scene: a sunny blue sky with daisies and clouds, a warm sunset gradient blooming with red roses, and a deep navy night sky scattered with stars and ferns.
Every vase holds a glass test tube insert, currently showcasing lush pothos cuttings - a living, growing reminder of the creativity nurtured within our school walls. Display them together as a stunning triptych or gift them separately to three plant-loving friends.
Estimated Value: Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.
Starting bid
Create a one-of-a-kind heirloom your family will treasure for generations.
Since 1983, this renowned studio has developed a truly distinctive artistic process that goes far beyond traditional photography. Their work blends technical mastery with fine art craftsmanship, resulting in portraits that are deeply personal, highly customized, and impossible to replicate. (While others may imitate, few can match the quality and artistry offered here.)
What’s Included
Signature Artistic Finishes
Your portrait is thoughtfully designed to be transformed into one of the studio’s two flagship styles:
Why This Experience is Special
Every portrait is handmade and fully customized, created through a collaborative process between you and the artist. From composition to finishing touches, your input helps shape a piece that reflects your story and style.
The included certificate holds a $2,000 value, which can be applied toward:
The Result
A museum-quality portrait that becomes a centerpiece in your home—an enduring work of art and a meaningful family legacy.
Starting bid
Imagine morning light pouring through a cascade of handbeaded color, sparkling, shimmering, splendid. That's what I've been walking by admiring for the past week.
This stunning collaborative work was created by the 5th grade students of Brompton Community School, each one contributing individually crafted beaded bobbles that were brought together into a single breathtaking piece. Suspended in a chicken wire frame and placed in a window, it transforms ordinary light into something you'll want to stand in front of every single day.
Starting bid
A monthly dose of happy mail—original sticker art by Jessie James, plus a surprise goodie in every envelope. Tiny art, big smiles.
The stickers will be uplifting and fun, and each month will follow a general theme: balloons, mushrooms, space, the color orange, hats, turtles, mustaches, you get it. The only goal is to make you smile. These are for
kids, sure, but they’re also for grown-ups who want a little joy in their lives! They’re high-quality stickers that can handle rain or shine. And if you stick around long enough, you might be part of the club when I figure out how to make them glow in the dark! Stick ‘em and slap ‘em on your water bottle, bike, journal, car, or even your BFF. Just make sure you ask permission first.
But that’s not all! Each envelope will also include a postcard. You can keep it, frame it, cherish it, or mail it to someone you love. I’m obsessed with fruit and flowers, so expect lots of those.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the gift of wellness! This package includes four classes at Fredericksburg Yoga & Wellness, where expert instructors guide you through yoga, mindfulness, and holistic wellness practices in a welcoming, supportive environment. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or stepping onto the mat for the first time, these classes offer the perfect opportunity to reduce stress, restore balance, and reconnect with yourself. A beautiful investment in your health and well-being.
Starting bid
Welcome the season of renewal with this incredible Spring Cleaning Package! This bundle has everything you need to refresh your home from top to bottom.
Kick off your spring spruce-up with a partial home cleaning from K&L Cleaning Services, then tackle your floors and furniture with $200 off carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, or in-plant rug cleaning from ACTION Carpet Cleaners. Keep your kitchen sparkling with an eco-friendly dish brush, pop-up sponge, and your choice of dish soap, hand soap, or laundry detergent from Fillagreen Fredericksburg. And to add a fresh, living touch to your newly cleaned space, take home a beautiful heart-leaf philodendron from Green Eyed Vines — the perfect finishing flourish for any room.
But that’s not all! Elevate your freshly cleaned walls with a limited edition “Imagine” giclee print by artist Gabriel Pons — a stunning typographic portrait of John Washington, masterfully crafted from his own journal entries. This one-of-a-kind piece is as meaningful as it is beautiful, and a true collector’s treasure. Valued at $550
Starting bid
Make memories that will last a lifetime with this ultimate family experience package! This incredible bundle is perfect for a family looking for a fun-filled day out in the Fredericksburg area.
Your package includes four VIP Badges to the Fredericksburg Convention Center (a $400 value), giving your family exclusive access to all the excitement. Head over to Chuck E Cheese with four guest passes — each loaded with a large two-topping pizza, four soft drinks, and 30 tokens for gaming fun. Take in some local baseball with four tickets to a Fredericksburg Nationals home game, cheering on our very own Fred Nats! Round out your experience with a $25 gift certificate from Burg Charcuterie for a delicious bite, plus Bucket List Scratch Cards from Fraser Wood Elements — because the adventure doesn’t have to stop there!
Total value: Over $800
Starting bid
For the reader who deserves a cozy escape!
This beautifully curated basket is every book lover's fantasy — packed with Elsie Silver's beloved romance series (Flawless, Heartless, Powerless, Reckless & Hopeless), gift certificates to two local independent bookstores, a reading journal, book club conversation cards, cozy teas, a candle, a coffee mug, and more.
Whether it's for you or the bookworm in your life, this basket has everything needed for the perfect reading night in. Valued at $215
Starting bid
Books by
Andi Chitty
A beautiful collection of children's books from award-winning author
Andi Chitty - a proud Brompton
Community School parent who writes stories that spark wonder and ignite a love of reading.
GENEROUSLY DONATED BY ANDI CHITTY
Valued at $35
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