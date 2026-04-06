Hosted by

Brompton Community School

About this event

Sales closed

Brompton Community School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

490 Central Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, USA

Set of Monstera Leaf Side Tables item
Set of Monstera Leaf Side Tables item
Set of Monstera Leaf Side Tables item
Set of Monstera Leaf Side Tables
$150

Starting bid

Bring a touch of tropical elegance into your home with this stunning hand made set of Monstera leaf side tables. Inspired by the iconic shape of the Monstera plant, these tables feature beautifully crafted leaf silhouettes that effortlessly blend natural charm with modern design.


Perfect as accent tables in a living room, bedroom, or sunroom, this versatile set can be styled together for a layered look or placed separately to complement multiple spaces. Their eye-catching design makes them both functional and a conversation piece—ideal for anyone who loves nature-inspired décor with a sophisticated twist.


Whether you’re refreshing your space or searching for a unique statement piece, these Monstera leaf tables are sure to elevate any room.


Men’s Vintage Schwinn Varsity 1973 Road Bike Chicago Kool Le item
Men’s Vintage Schwinn Varsity 1973 Road Bike Chicago Kool Le item
Men’s Vintage Schwinn Varsity 1973 Road Bike Chicago Kool Le item
Men’s Vintage Schwinn Varsity 1973 Road Bike Chicago Kool Le
$75

Starting bid

Cruise into vintage style with this classic 1973 Schwinn Varsity Road Bike, a true piece of American cycling history from Schwinn’s golden era in Chicago.


Finished in its eye-catching “Kool Lemon” yellow, this men’s road bike is as bold as it is timeless. Built with Schwinn’s signature durability, the Varsity was known for its sturdy steel frame, smooth ride, and dependable performance—making it a favorite for both casual riders and collectors alike.


This vintage beauty features:

  • Original steel frame crafted in Chicago
  • Classic drop handlebars for an authentic road cycling feel
  • Vintage gearing and components true to the early 1970s era
  • Striking Kool Lemon yellow finish that stands out wherever it goes



Whether you’re a cycling enthusiast, vintage collector, or simply looking for a stylish ride around town, this Schwinn Varsity delivers nostalgia and function in equal measure.


Perfect for:

  • Leisure rides and neighborhood cruising
  • Display as a retro statement piece
  • Restoring or adding to a vintage bike collection


Own a piece of cycling heritage and turn heads with every ride—this iconic Schwinn won’t last long! 🚲


Mr. Karsten's beard item
Mr. Karsten's beard item
Mr. Karsten's beard
$100

Starting bid

Back by popular demand... it's the return of Mr. Karsten's Beard!

Get ready for one of the most talked-about auction items of the year. The winning bidder will have the exclusive opportunity to cut, shave, dye, and/or style Mr. Karsten's beard however they choose on the last day of school!

This unforgettable experience was a huge hit last year, and by popular request, it's back for another round of fun, creativity, and school spirit.

Healthy Beginnings Wellness Weight Loss Package item
Healthy Beginnings Wellness Weight Loss Package
$500

Starting bid

Jump-start your wellness journey with this comprehensive weight loss package!

This package includes a 12-week program featuring a medical evaluation, bloodwork, and ongoing support from a healthcare provider. You'll also receive 12 lipotropic

"skinny shots" designed to support your weight loss goals.

Participants may see results of up to 30 Ibs lost over the course of the program.

Value: $1,500

Invest in yourself—or treat someone special-to a healthier, more confident you!

Gift of Wellness - LIVE ONLY item
Gift of Wellness - LIVE ONLY item
Gift of Wellness - LIVE ONLY
$225

Starting bid

Package from Healthy Beginnings Wellness & Esthetics and Fredericksburg Yoga & Wellness 

Refresh, restore, and rejuvenate with this incredible self-care experience!

This package includes:

One IV Therapy Session to boost hydration and overall wellness

Your choice of one HydraFacial or Derma Facial for glowing, refreshed skin

One Red Light Therapy Session to support recovery and skin health

Four Yoga & Wellness Classes at Fredericksburg Yoga & Wellness — move, breathe, and find your balance at one of Fredericksburg’s premier wellness studios

Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate wellness reset!

Total Value: $450+

Smooth & Refresh Package item
Smooth & Refresh Package
$250

Starting bid

Enhance your natural glow with this sought-after aesthetic treatment from Healthy Beginnings Wellness & Esthetics! This package includes your choice of:

• 50 units of Botox or Dysport to help soften fine lines and wrinkles

Enjoy a refreshed, youthful appearance with expert care in a trusted setting.

Total Value: $650

Charming Succulent Planter Set item
Charming Succulent Planter Set item
Charming Succulent Planter Set item
Charming Succulent Planter Set
$25

Starting bid

Add a touch of greenery and style to any space with this beautifully curated set! This package includes:

  • ﻿﻿Three 4.5-inch hand-painted ceramic succulent planter pots
  • ﻿﻿A coordinating bamboo tray for a clean, modern display
  • ﻿﻿A $20 gift card to Meadows Farms to help you pick out the perfect plants

Perfect for home décor lovers or anyone looking to brighten up their space!

Great for gifting or treating yourself!

Art Room Supply Kit - LIVE ONLY item
Art Room Supply Kit - LIVE ONLY item
Art Room Supply Kit - LIVE ONLY item
Art Room Supply Kit - LIVE ONLY
$50

Starting bid

Inspire creativity with this thoughtfully curated art package-perfect for artists of all levels!

This kit includes:

  • ﻿﻿A Modera French easel
  • ﻿﻿Assorted watercolor, oil, and acrylic paints
  • ﻿﻿Two large canvases, along with additional smaller canvases and mixed media paper sets
  • ﻿﻿Modera paintbrush sets designed for watercolor, oil, and acrylic painting
  • ﻿﻿Early Songs & Drawings by Toni Mitchell
  • ﻿﻿A calligraphy book with pen, ink, and a pastel set
  • ﻿﻿A 180-color pencil set

To complete this incredible package, Brompton parent Marian Lamphere will personally help set up everything in your art space, ensuring you're ready to create from day one!

Total Value: $400

Custom Azaleas Facial Experience item
Custom Azaleas Facial Experience item
Custom Azaleas Facial Experience
$45

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a relaxing, results-driven facial tailored just for you. This completely customized treatment is designed to address your unique skin concerns using light yet powerful products.


This luxurious experience includes:


  • Deep double cleanse
  • Exfoliation with steam
  • Gentle extractions
  • Hot towel treatment
  • A soothing, indulgent facial massage



Leave with refreshed, glowing skin and a sense of total relaxation.


Total Value: $110


Glow & Go Package item
Glow & Go Package item
Glow & Go Package item
Glow & Go Package
$50

Starting bid

Seven Azaleas Spray Tan + Blowout from Knotties Skip the sun and still shine bright! Treat yourself to a customized airbrush spray tan by a certified Tanning Artist at Seven Azaleas. Choose your rinse time — as little as 8 hours — for a gorgeous medium to dark glow that lasts up to a week. Pair it with a fabulous blowout from Knotties and you’ll be camera-ready from head to toe. As a sparkling bonus, this package includes a pair of Kendra Scott Mikki Huggie Earrings, a chic everyday accessory.  Because every great glow deserves a little extra shine! The perfect package for a night out, a special event, or just because you deserve it!


Total Value: $125

Door Décor Craft Party Experience item
Door Décor Craft Party Experience item
Door Décor Craft Party Experience
$45

Starting bid

Gather your friends for a fun, hands-on creative experience! This exclusive Craft Party for up to 6 guests is the perfect way to enjoy a girls’ night, celebrate a birthday, or simply spend time creating something beautiful together.


Your group will receive guided instruction as you work collaboratively to design and create a stunning custom door decoration. Choose your favorite design as a group, or let your creativity lead the way—sample ideas are just the beginning!


All tools and crafting equipment will be provided, so you can relax and enjoy the experience. Each guest will leave with a handmade piece to proudly display at home.

🎨 Details:

•Up to 6 participants

  • Guided, step-by-step instruction with Ms. Thelma Williams (Gradmother of 2 Brompton students
  • Tools and supplies provided (materials purchased separately)
  • Customizable design options
  • Advance scheduling required


Whether you’re crafting, laughing, or making memories, this experience is sure to be a hit! Valued at $300

Custom Cake or Cupcake Package item
Custom Cake or Cupcake Package item
Custom Cake or Cupcake Package
$35

Starting bid

Make your next celebration extra sweet with a custom dessert created just for you! This delicious gift certificate is redeemable for either 24 beautifully decorated cupcakes or one 9-inch, two-layer custom cake, designed to match your taste and occasion.

Choose from a variety of cake flavors, fillings, and icings, all crafted with care and creativity. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, hosting a special event, or simply indulging your sweet tooth, this custom creation is sure to impress!

🎂 Details:

  • Choice of 24 custom cupcakes or one 9” two-layer cake
  • Personalized flavors, fillings, and icing
  • Beautifully decorated for your occasion
  • Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just because

A delightful way to add a personal (and delicious!) touch to any gathering—this is one treat you won’t want to miss!

This special service will be personally provided by Ms. Thelma Williams (Grandparent of 2 Brompton students), whose care and attention make every experience.

Value: $100

“Citrus Still Life” – Original Chalk Pastel by Local Artist item
“Citrus Still Life” – Original Chalk Pastel by Local Artist
$125

Starting bid

Brighten your home with this stunning, one-of-a-kind original artwork by local Virginia artist Jessie James. This beautifully detailed chalk pastel captures the rich color and texture of a sunlit orange nestled among vibrant green leaves, set against a soft, atmospheric background. The result is a piece that feels both fresh and timeless—perfect for a kitchen, dining space, or anywhere that could use a warm pop of color.


Expertly layered in chalk pastel and elegantly framed in an ornate gold frame, this artwork is ready to hang and enjoy. Each stroke reflects the artist’s signature style—thoughtful, detailed, and full of life.


✨ Bonus: Jessie James is also known for her custom pet portraits and commissioned pieces—making this a wonderful opportunity to connect with a talented local artist.




About the Artist

Jessie James is a Virginia-based artist who specializes in chalk pastel, layering colors to create warmth, depth, and charm. A graduate of VCU with a concentration in Illustration, Jessie brings storytelling and emotion into every piece she creates.


Born in Charlottesville and inspired by her father—a carpenter and artist—Jessie developed a love for art early in life. Now living in Lake Anna with her husband (a potter), their two children, and many beloved dogs, she creates from her home studio where each piece begins with connection and intention. Her work reflects compassion, detail, and a genuine love for her subjects—every line and color thoughtfully chosen and made with heart.


Valued at $400

Kindergarten Keepsake Stepping Stones (1 of 3) item
Kindergarten Keepsake Stepping Stones (1 of 3)
$10

Starting bid

Add a heartfelt touch to your home or garden with these one-of-a-kind stepping stones, lovingly created by the kindergarten students of Miss Alyssa and Miss Cat! Each piece was designed in small groups, with students pouring their creativity, joy, and imagination into every detail.


Crafted from durable mortar and decorated with vibrant gemstone patterns, each stone is uniquely finished with a cheerful “WELCOME” message—making it a perfect addition to your garden, walkway, or front entry.


More than just décor, these stepping stones are meaningful keepsakes that capture a special moment in time and the spirit of young artists at work.


Take home a piece of their creativity and let it warmly welcome all who visit!


Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.



Kindergarten Keepsake Stepping Stones (2 of 3) item
Kindergarten Keepsake Stepping Stones (2 of 3)
$10

Starting bid

Add a heartfelt touch to your home or garden with these one-of-a-kind stepping stones, lovingly created by the kindergarten students of Miss Alyssa and Miss Cat! Each piece was designed in small groups, with students pouring their creativity, joy, and imagination into every detail.


Crafted from durable mortar and decorated with vibrant gemstone patterns, each stone is uniquely finished with a cheerful “HELLO FRIENDS” message—making it a perfect addition to your garden, walkway, or front entry.


More than just décor, these stepping stones are meaningful keepsakes that capture a special moment in time and the spirit of young artists at work.


Take home a piece of their creativity and let it warmly welcome all who visit!


Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.

Kindergarten Keepsake Stepping Stones (3 of 3) item
Kindergarten Keepsake Stepping Stones (3 of 3)
$10

Starting bid

Add a heartfelt touch to your home or garden with these one-of-a-kind stepping stones, lovingly created by the kindergarten students of Miss Alyssa and Miss Cat! Each piece was designed in small groups, with students pouring their creativity, joy, and imagination into every detail.


Crafted from durable mortar and decorated with vibrant gemstone patterns, each stone is uniquely finished with a cheerful “WELCOME” message—making it a perfect addition to your garden, walkway, or front entry.


More than just décor, these stepping stones are meaningful keepsakes that capture a special moment in time and the spirit of young artists at work.


Take home a piece of their creativity and let it warmly welcome all who visit!


Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.

First Grade Tower Planters (1 of 2) item
First Grade Tower Planters (1 of 2) item
First Grade Tower Planters (1 of 2) item
First Grade Tower Planters (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

Bring home a blooming work of art with these delightful Tower Planters, lovingly created by Miss Karolyn and Miss Gabbi’s 1st-grade class!


Each planter tells a story—small pots are decorated with individual student drawings of what they imagine growing in a garden, while the larger base pots feature beautiful collaborative designs, making this a truly one-of-a-kind class creation.


Carefully assembled with pebbles, potting soil, and newly planted seeds, these young gardeners have been diligently tending to their planters in hopes of vibrant pink, white, and red impatiens bursting into bloom.


Perfect for brightening your porch, patio, or garden, these planters are more than just décor—they’re a heartfelt celebration of creativity, teamwork, and growth. Don’t miss the chance to take home this special piece of your school community!


Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.

First Grade Tower Planters #2 item
First Grade Tower Planters #2 item
First Grade Tower Planters #2 item
First Grade Tower Planters #2
$10

Starting bid

Bring home a blooming work of art with these delightful Tower Planters, lovingly created by Miss Karolyn and Miss Gabbi’s 1st-grade class!


Each planter tells a story—small pots are decorated with individual student drawings of what they imagine growing in a garden, while the larger base pots feature beautiful collaborative designs, making this a truly one-of-a-kind class creation.


Carefully assembled with pebbles, potting soil, and newly planted seeds, these young gardeners have been diligently tending to their planters in hopes of vibrant pink, white, and red impatiens bursting into bloom.


Perfect for brightening your porch, patio, or garden, these planters are more than just décor—they’re a heartfelt celebration of creativity, teamwork, and growth. Don’t miss the chance to take home this special piece of your school community!


Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.

Second Grade Popsicle Art Collage #1 item
Second Grade Popsicle Art Collage #1
$60

Starting bid

Celebrate creativity, teamwork, and imagination with these delightful “Popsicle Art Collage” masterpieces, created by the talented 2nd graders of Mr. Karsten and Mr. Brad! Inspired by the theme “What Grows in the BCS Garden,” each student brought their ideas to life using vibrant acrylic markers on individual and partner popsicle sticks.


Carefully arranged into a colorful, garden-inspired collage and beautifully framed under glass, these one-of-a-kind pieces showcase the students’ collaboration and artistic expression. Bursting with charm and personality, it’s a meaningful keepsake that will brighten any home and be treasured for years to come.


Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.

Second Grade Popsicle Art Collage #2 item
Second Grade Popsicle Art Collage #2
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate creativity, teamwork, and imagination with these delightful “Popsicle Art Collage” masterpieces, created by the talented 2nd graders of Mr. Karsten and Mr. Brad! Inspired by the theme “What Grows in the BCS Garden,” each student brought their ideas to life using vibrant acrylic markers on individual and partner popsicle sticks.


Carefully arranged into a colorful, garden-inspired collage and beautifully framed under glass, these one-of-a-kind pieces showcase the students’ collaboration and artistic expression. Bursting with charm and personality, it’s a meaningful keepsake that will brighten any home and be treasured for years to come.


Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.

Third Grade Leaf Print Tote Bag #1 item
Third Grade Leaf Print Tote Bag #1
$10

Starting bid

Celebrate creativity and teamwork with this one-of-a-kind Leaf Print Tote Bag, beautifully crafted by the talented third graders of Miss Jillian and Miss Katie! Each student added their own artistic touch by sponge-painting one or two leaves in rich, classic fall colors using acrylic paint.


The leaves were thoughtfully pressed onto a generously sized 18” × 12” × 4” cream-colored tote, forming a stunning collage of autumn-inspired designs. Finished with stylish terra cotta–colored leather straps, this tote is as durable as it is eye-catching. The artwork has been heat-set to ensure the design remains vibrant and long-lasting.


Perfect for groceries, library books, or everyday essentials, this tote is both practical and meaningful—a beautiful keepsake that captures the creativity and collaboration of an exceptional group of students.


Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.

Fourth Grade Bird Bath item
Fourth Grade Bird Bath item
Fourth Grade Bird Bath item
Fourth Grade Bird Bath
$75

Starting bid

Bring charm, creativity, and functionality to your garden with this one-of-a-kind bird bath, beautifully crafted by Miss Sacia and Miss Sarah’s talented 4th-grade class!


This special piece is far more than a garden accent—it is a true collaboration of engineering, artistry, and heart. Students designed and built the bird bath using stacked terra cotta pots, carefully assembled and secured with durable E6000 epoxy for lasting stability.


Each child’s creativity shines through in the vibrant fingerprint-painted flowers and insects, transforming the piece into a meaningful, one-of-a-kind work of art filled with personality and joy. Finished with acrylic paints and protected by multiple coats of clear sealer, this bird bath is designed to withstand the elements and remain a lasting outdoor centerpiece for years to come.


Adding an extra touch of magic, it includes a small solar-powered water fountain that gently circulates water, creating a peaceful and inviting space for neighborhood birds to gather.


Crafted with imagination, teamwork, and pride, this bird bath is not just a decoration—it is a celebration of student creativity, innovation, and community spirit. A perfect addition to any garden or outdoor space!



Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.

Pampered Pet Package item
Pampered Pet Package item
Pampered Pet Package
$125

Starting bid

Treat your furry friend to a year of health, happiness, and play with this tail-wagging (and purr-fect) auction bundle!


This thoughtfully curated package includes a fun-filled basket of pet toys to keep your companion entertained, active, and engaged—plus a full 12 months of premium Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Prevention to keep them safe and healthy all year long.


Choose the best protection for your pet:


  • Simparica Trio for dogs
  • Revolution Plus for cats



Whether you have a playful pup or a curious kitty, this package has everything you need to keep them thriving.


Important Details:


  • Pet must be examined at Littlepage Animal Hospital (or have had an exam within the past year) to qualify for prescription
  • Dogs must be up to date on a heartworm test prior to receiving medication



Give your pet the gift of health—and yourself the peace of mind. This is one package every pet parent will want to bid on! 


Valued at $350

🎂 The Most Magical Birthday Party in Town - LIVE
$450

Starting bid

Skip the party planning stress and give your child a birthday they'll never forget — complete with baby animals, s'mores, and all the pizza they can eat, right here on the beautiful Brompton Community School campus.

Package includes:

  • 2 pizzas and fresh-squeezed lemonade
  • S'mores around the fire
  • A visit from adorable baby animals, brought to you by a local farm
  • Full setup and cleanup — you just show up and celebrate
  • Hosted on BCS's stunning campus

There's nothing quite like watching a group of kids meet a baby goat, get sticky with marshmallow, and run through the woods on a special day. This party does all of that — and more.

Please schedule at least one month in advance. Available dates subject to school calendar.

🌿 Leave Your Mark on BCS — Pergola Naming Rights - LIVE
$26,008

Starting bid

Become a permanent part of the Brompton Community School story. The winning bidder will have their name or family name immortalized on a custom plaque displayed on BCS's beloved pergola — and a tree planted in their honor on our naturalistic campus.

Package includes:

  • Naming rights to the BCS pergola
  • A custom plaque engraved with your name or family name, permanently displayed on the structure
  • A tree planted on campus in your honor

Every class that gathers beneath the pergola, every child who climbs and plays nearby, every family who lingers after pickup — they'll pass by your name and watch your tree grow alongside the school. This is a rare and meaningful way to root yourself (literally) in a place that's doing something truly special for children and community.

A lasting legacy gift, and a beautiful way to show your love for BCS.

🏕️ Camp BCS — A Night Under the Stars
$50

Starting bid

Spend a magical night camping on the grounds of Brompton Community School, where the woods, stream, and hills are all yours after the school day ends. Bring your family and two friend families for an unforgettable evening in one of the most special outdoor spaces in the community.

Package includes:

  • Exclusive use of BCS grounds for a night of tent camping
  • Firewood and s'mores around the campfire.
  • Breakfast in the morning with BCS founders Amber & Alysoun

Fall asleep to the sounds of the stream, wake up to the woods, and sit down to breakfast with the hearts behind the school. This is BCS at its most pure — unhurried, outside, and full of the kind of magic that can't be manufactured.

For your family + 2 friend families. Must be scheduled in advance.

Middle Schoolers Hand-Painted Propagation Vase Set item
Middle Schoolers Hand-Painted Propagation Vase Set
$45

Starting bid

A trio of painted wooden vases, each telling its own story

Three rectangular wooden blocks, each transformed into a unique propagation vase by the talented hands of our students. Each piece is painted with its own distinct scene: a sunny blue sky with daisies and clouds, a warm sunset gradient blooming with red roses, and a deep navy night sky scattered with stars and ferns.

Every vase holds a glass test tube insert, currently showcasing lush pothos cuttings - a living, growing reminder of the creativity nurtured within our school walls. Display them together as a stunning triptych or gift them separately to three plant-loving friends.


Estimated Value:  Priceless-an irreplaceable piece of student creativity and heart.

Exclusive Portrait Experience & Custom Artwork item
Exclusive Portrait Experience & Custom Artwork item
Exclusive Portrait Experience & Custom Artwork item
Exclusive Portrait Experience & Custom Artwork
$425

Starting bid

Create a one-of-a-kind heirloom your family will treasure for generations.


Since 1983, this renowned studio has developed a truly distinctive artistic process that goes far beyond traditional photography. Their work blends technical mastery with fine art craftsmanship, resulting in portraits that are deeply personal, highly customized, and impossible to replicate. (While others may imitate, few can match the quality and artistry offered here.)



What’s Included


  • Waived Session Fees (a $2,000 value applied toward your experience)
  • Full Creation Session (1 hour)
    A personalized photography session in the studio’s camera room—no limit on participants.
  • Projection & Design Session (1 hour)
    Return to the studio to view your portraits and collaborate with the artist on finishes, artistic elements, and custom details.
  • One 11” x 14” Gift Portrait
    A handcrafted, fully customized piece of art.




Signature Artistic Finishes


Your portrait is thoughtfully designed to be transformed into one of the studio’s two flagship styles:


  • Imperial Finish
    Elegant and timeless, blending the realism of photography with the softness of hand-applied aqueous media. Known for its subtlety and refined, luxurious character.
  • Florentine Finish
    Bold, whimsical, and opulent. This style incorporates acrylic artistry, layered textures, and expressive brushwork, resulting in a romantic, painterly masterpiece.




Why This Experience is Special


Every portrait is handmade and fully customized, created through a collaborative process between you and the artist. From composition to finishing touches, your input helps shape a piece that reflects your story and style.


The included certificate holds a $2,000 value, which can be applied toward:


  • Larger portrait sizes
  • Alternative finishes
  • Collections or custom packages




The Result


A museum-quality portrait that becomes a centerpiece in your home—an enduring work of art and a meaningful family legacy.


5th Grade Window Art item
5th Grade Window Art
$25

Starting bid

Imagine morning light pouring through a cascade of handbeaded color, sparkling, shimmering, splendid. That's what I've been walking by admiring for the past week.

This stunning collaborative work was created by the 5th grade students of Brompton Community School, each one contributing individually crafted beaded bobbles that were brought together into a single breathtaking piece. Suspended in a chicken wire frame and placed in a window, it transforms ordinary light into something you'll want to stand in front of every single day.

A Year of Jessie's Surprise Stickies Club! item
A Year of Jessie's Surprise Stickies Club! item
A Year of Jessie's Surprise Stickies Club!
$40

Starting bid

A monthly dose of happy mail—original sticker art by Jessie James, plus a surprise goodie in every envelope. Tiny art, big smiles.

The stickers will be uplifting and fun, and each month will follow a general theme: balloons, mushrooms, space, the color orange, hats, turtles, mustaches, you get it. The only goal is to make you smile. These are for

kids, sure, but they’re also for grown-ups who want a little joy in their lives! They’re high-quality stickers that can handle rain or shine. And if you stick around long enough, you might be part of the club when I figure out how to make them glow in the dark! Stick ‘em and slap ‘em on your water bottle, bike, journal, car, or even your BFF. Just make sure you ask permission first.

But that’s not all! Each envelope will also include a postcard. You can keep it, frame it, cherish it, or mail it to someone you love. I’m obsessed with fruit and flowers, so expect lots of those.

4-Class Wellness Experience at Fredericksburg Yoga & Wellnes item
4-Class Wellness Experience at Fredericksburg Yoga & Wellnes
$45

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the gift of wellness! This package includes four classes at Fredericksburg Yoga & Wellness, where expert instructors guide you through yoga, mindfulness, and holistic wellness practices in a welcoming, supportive environment. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or stepping onto the mat for the first time, these classes offer the perfect opportunity to reduce stress, restore balance, and reconnect with yourself. A beautiful investment in your health and well-being.

Spring Cleaning Package item
Spring Cleaning Package item
Spring Cleaning Package
$125

Starting bid

Welcome the season of renewal with this incredible Spring Cleaning Package! This bundle has everything you need to refresh your home from top to bottom.

Kick off your spring spruce-up with a partial home cleaning from K&L Cleaning Services, then tackle your floors and furniture with $200 off carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, or in-plant rug cleaning from ACTION Carpet Cleaners. Keep your kitchen sparkling with an eco-friendly dish brush, pop-up sponge, and your choice of dish soap, hand soap, or laundry detergent from Fillagreen Fredericksburg. And to add a fresh, living touch to your newly cleaned space, take home a beautiful heart-leaf philodendron from Green Eyed Vines — the perfect finishing flourish for any room.

But that’s not all! Elevate your freshly cleaned walls with a limited edition “Imagine” giclee print by artist Gabriel Pons — a stunning typographic portrait of John Washington, masterfully crafted from his own journal entries. This one-of-a-kind piece is as meaningful as it is beautiful, and a true collector’s treasure. Valued at $550

Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package
$250

Starting bid

Make memories that will last a lifetime with this ultimate family experience package! This incredible bundle is perfect for a family looking for a fun-filled day out in the Fredericksburg area.

Your package includes four VIP Badges to the Fredericksburg Convention Center (a $400 value), giving your family exclusive access to all the excitement. Head over to Chuck E Cheese with four guest passes — each loaded with a large two-topping pizza, four soft drinks, and 30 tokens for gaming fun. Take in some local baseball with four tickets to a Fredericksburg Nationals home game, cheering on our very own Fred Nats! Round out your experience with a $25 gift certificate from Burg Charcuterie for a delicious bite, plus Bucket List Scratch Cards from Fraser Wood Elements — because the adventure doesn’t have to stop there!

Total value: Over $800

THE BOOK LOVER’S DREAM BASKET item
THE BOOK LOVER’S DREAM BASKET
$80

Starting bid

For the reader who deserves a cozy escape!

This beautifully curated basket is every book lover's fantasy — packed with Elsie Silver's beloved romance series (Flawless, Heartless, Powerless, Reckless & Hopeless), gift certificates to two local independent bookstores, a reading journal, book club conversation cards, cozy teas, a candle, a coffee mug, and more.

Whether it's for you or the bookworm in your life, this basket has everything needed for the perfect reading night in. Valued at $215

Children’s Book package item
Children’s Book package
$25

Starting bid

Books by

Andi Chitty

A beautiful collection of children's books from award-winning author

Andi Chitty - a proud Brompton

Community School parent who writes stories that spark wonder and ignite a love of reading.

GENEROUSLY DONATED BY ANDI CHITTY


Valued at $35

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!