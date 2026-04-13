Bronco Bash 2026!

Annual "color" fun on Tuesday May 12th during 7th period on the BJH football practice field.

YOUR STUDENT WILL PICK UP T-SHIRT DURING their Lunch in the CAFETERIA

Students will participate in fun games led by BJH Coaches, then organized chaos where they will run around the practice field tossing powder at their friends, Teachers and Admin. GREAT way to end the year! They will get messy so make sure you pack a towel for the car.

This is dry powder NO water involved. Event will end at 3:30 pm

STUDENT MUST BE IN GOOD STANDING TO PARTICIPATE

Students must purchase a package to participate. No refunds

ORDER DEADLINE: April 24th