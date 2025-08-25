Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services CDC, Inc.

Bronx Neighborhood Housing Services CDC, Inc.

Bronx NHS Community Impact Awards Gala

1703 Bronxdale Ave

Bronx, NY 10462, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$20,000

Benefits Include: Two (2) Prominently placed table of 10 guests. Full page in souvenir journal. Logo on website and all materials. Acknowledgement of sponsor from the podium. Three (3) dedicated platinum sponsor email blasts. Two (2) dedicated gratitude posts story on social media and link.

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Benefits Include: One (1) Prominently placed table of 10 guests. Full page in souvenir journal. Logo on website and all materials. Acknowledgement of sponsor from the podium. Two (2) dedicated gold sponsor email blasts. One (1) dedicated gratitude posts story on social media and link.

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Benefits Include: Table of 8 guests. Full page in souvenir journal. Logo on website and all materials. Acknowledgement of sponsor from the podium. One (1) dedicated platinum sponsor email blasts. One (1) dedicated gratitude posts story on social media and link.

Supporter Sponsor
$2,500

Benefits Include: One (1) Prominently placed table of 5 guests. Full page in souvenir journal. Logo on website and all print and digital event materials.

Individual Gala Tickets
$200

Your ticket includes entry to the full gala experience—cocktail reception, dinner, awards program, and entertainment—while directly supporting Bronx NHS’s mission to empower Bronx residents through affordable housing, financial counseling, and community programs.


By purchasing an individual ticket, you’re not just attending an inspiring celebration, you’re helping create opportunities for families to achieve stability, self-sufficiency, and brighter futures.

Full Page - Journal Ad Greeting
$1,000

Support by submitting an ad in our souvenir journal. Full page specifications will be sent via email. Please contact [email protected] with questions.

Half Page - Journal Ad Greeting
$500

Support by submitting an ad in our souvenir journal. Half page specifications will be sent via email. Please contact [email protected] with questions.

Quarter Page - Journal Ad Greeting
$250

Support by submitting an ad in our souvenir journal. Quarter page specifications will be sent via email. Please contact [email protected] with questions.

Business Card - Journal Ad Greeting
$100

Support by submitting an ad in our souvenir journal. Quarter page specifications will be sent via email. Please contact [email protected] with questions.

