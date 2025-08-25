Bronx NHS Community Impact Awards Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Benefits Include: Two (2) Prominently placed table of 10 guests. Full page in souvenir journal. Logo on website and all materials. Acknowledgement of sponsor from the podium. Three (3) dedicated platinum sponsor email blasts. Two (2) dedicated gratitude posts story on social media and link.
Benefits Include: One (1) Prominently placed table of 10 guests. Full page in souvenir journal. Logo on website and all materials. Acknowledgement of sponsor from the podium. Two (2) dedicated gold sponsor email blasts. One (1) dedicated gratitude posts story on social media and link.
Benefits Include: Table of 8 guests. Full page in souvenir journal. Logo on website and all materials. Acknowledgement of sponsor from the podium. One (1) dedicated platinum sponsor email blasts. One (1) dedicated gratitude posts story on social media and link.
Benefits Include: One (1) Prominently placed table of 5 guests. Full page in souvenir journal. Logo on website and all print and digital event materials.
Your ticket includes entry to the full gala experience—cocktail reception, dinner, awards program, and entertainment—while directly supporting Bronx NHS’s mission to empower Bronx residents through affordable housing, financial counseling, and community programs.
By purchasing an individual ticket, you’re not just attending an inspiring celebration, you’re helping create opportunities for families to achieve stability, self-sufficiency, and brighter futures.
Support by submitting an ad in our souvenir journal. Full page specifications will be sent via email. Please contact [email protected] with questions.
Support by submitting an ad in our souvenir journal. Half page specifications will be sent via email. Please contact [email protected] with questions.
Support by submitting an ad in our souvenir journal. Quarter page specifications will be sent via email. Please contact [email protected] with questions.
Support by submitting an ad in our souvenir journal. Quarter page specifications will be sent via email. Please contact [email protected] with questions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!