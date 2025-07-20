Bronze Uniform Order

Tank Leo item
Tank Leo item
Tank Leo
$56

Tank Leo required for all levels. If you already have this in great condition, you don't have to purchase a new one. Size guide:https://gkelite.azureedge.net/images/static/sizecharts/size-charts-inches-womens-leos.pdf

Under Armour Compression Practice Shorts item
Under Armour Compression Practice Shorts
$20

Required by all levels. NOTE: the youth size waistband runs large (recommend ordering a size down). Size guide: Women:https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/p/shorts/ua_team_womens_4_shorty/1389623.html?dwvar_1389623_color=001 Youth:https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/p/shorts/ua_team_4_shorty_girls_shorts/6001943.html?dwvar_6001943_color=410

Tank Leo bow item
Tank Leo bow
$15

All team is required to have this bow to coordinate with the tank leo.

T-Shirt Size
Free

This is just for reference, in case needed throughout the season.

