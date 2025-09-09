Broody Hen, Inc.'s Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Who doesn’t need a Spa Day Basket? Donated by Kelley McLaughlin and valued at $110 this basket has everything. Loaded with candles, face mask, foot mask, a plush blanket, trendy headband, a variety of hand creams, cleansing gel and the perfect traveling tote bag, this basket is sure to make the receiver feel like a princess. So go ahead and treat yourself or a loved one today. Or, get a head start on your Christmas shopping! Don’t wait, this one will go fast!
The Kids Day Off basket is a mom or grandmother’s dream! Valued at $195, this basket is loaded down with gift cards that will spoil your kiddos. Whether you need a pick-me-up on a rainy day or just want to get your hands on some great gift cards before Christmas, this basket has it all in one place for you! The gift cards included are as follows: $40 to Brilliant Sky, $25 to Learning Express, $40 to Pottery Barn, $50 to TN Kids Co., $15 to Dunkin’ Donuts, and $25 to Sonic. Donated by Lynn Stallcup and Traci Eason, this basket is worth every penny!
The Candy & Gift Card Basket, donated by Lena Powers, is valued at $35. This basket is the perfect date night basket, be it with your kid or significant other. Use the gift card for a movie, and enjoy your own candy. It would also be the best little treat for a college student who is away from home and could use a little something special from home, or what a great basket of stocking stuffers if you’re needing some with the holidays approaching.
The Hello Fall Door Hanger, donated by Belinda Tidwell of Heartfelt615, is the perfect door decor for the season we are in. Valued at $45 you can hang this on your front door with your pumpkins and cornstalks and call it done! Grab this door hanger and you’ll have a special handmade decoration that is sure to last for years to come.
The Touchdown Door Hanger, donated by Belinda Tidwell of Heartfelt615, is the perfect door decor for this football season. Valued at $45 you can hang this on your front door and show your neighbors how much you love football! Aren’t a football fan? That’s okay, grab this door hanger for the football fanatic in your family and you have Christmas for that person covered! This door hanger is sure to last for years to come.
Thanks to Live Nation we are able to auction off autographed lyrics to Luke Combs’ song, Beer Never Broke My Heart! Valued at $200 this is the perfect keepsake for the Luke Combs fan, country music fanatic, or the “person who has everything” and is difficult to purchase for at Christmas time. Purchase these lyrics, have them matted and inserted into a wood frame and you will have the perfect wall decor and conversation piece that your friends and family will swoon over.
Thanks to Live Nation we are able to auction off autographed lyrics to Lainey Wilson’s song, Things A Man Oughta Know! Valued at $200 this is the perfect keepsake for the Lainey Wilson fan, country music fanatic, or the “person who has everything” and is difficult to purchase for at Christmas time. Purchase these lyrics, have them matted and inserted into a wood frame and you will have the perfect wall decor and conversation piece that your friends and family will swoon over.
Thanks to Live Nation we are able to auction off autographed lyrics to Warren Zeiders’ song, Pretty Little Poison! Valued at $175 this is the perfect keepsake for the Warren Zeiders fan, country music fanatic, or the “person who has everything” and is difficult to purchase for at Christmas time. Purchase these lyrics, have them matted and inserted into a wood frame and you will have the perfect wall decor and conversation piece that your friends and family will swoon over.
Thanks to Live Nation we are able to auction off autographed lyrics to Ernest’s song, Miss That Girl! Valued at $100 this is the perfect keepsake for the Ernest fan, country music fanatic, or the “person who has everything” and is difficult to purchase for at Christmas time. Purchase these lyrics, have them matted and inserted into a wood frame and you will have the perfect wall decor and conversation piece that your friends and family will swoon over.
Thanks to Live Nation we are able to auction off autographed lyrics to Ashley McBryde’s song, Light On In The Kitchen! Valued at $100 this is the perfect keepsake for the Ashley McBryde fan, country music fanatic, or the “person who has everything” and is difficult to purchase for at Christmas time. Purchase these lyrics, have them matted and inserted into a wood frame and you will have the perfect wall decor and conversation piece that your friends and family will swoon over.
Thanks to Live Nation we are able to auction off autographed lyrics to Bailey Zimmerman’s song, Rock And A Hard Place! Valued at $150 this is the perfect keepsake for the Bailey Zimmerman fan, country music fanatic, or the “person who has everything” and is difficult to purchase for at Christmas time. Purchase these lyrics, have them matted and inserted into a wood frame and you will have the perfect wall decor and conversation piece that your friends and family will swoon over.
Thanks to Live Nation we are able to auction off autographed lyrics to Dustin Lynch’s song, Riding Roads! Valued at $75 this is the perfect keepsake for the Dustin Lynch fan, country music fanatic, or the “person who has everything” and is difficult to purchase for at Christmas time. Purchase these lyrics, have them matted and inserted into a wood frame and you will have the perfect wall decor and conversation piece that your friends and family will swoon over.
The Paper Pie Book Package, donated by Cari Hines — also known as the Bookish Baker — is valued at $50. Every kid will love this package. Included in the package are fun farm-filled books such as Shine A Light Farm (shine a flashlight behind the page to reveal hidden images), Yoga On the Farm, Poppy and Sam’s Magic Painting Farm Book, Look & Find Farm Puzzles, A Bookmark, A Flashlight, and A Sticker Booklet. Whether you’d like to have something put back for a rainy day or are looking for your ‘Something to Read’ portion of the Christmas saying, “Something you want, something you need, something to wear and something to read,” this special package has you covered!
The Weekend Getaway package, valued at $800 was generously donated to us by Luke and Michelle Aull. This package includes a 3 night stay in their Cozy Two Bedroom Cabin (With Hot Tub) in the popular Water’s Edge in Tracy City, Tennessee. Accommodating up to 8 guests, this Air B-N-B has 7 beds and 1.5 baths. Check out the listing at https://www.airbnb.com/l/mlqKovP1 Upon winning this amazing space, you can contact Michelle at 615-294-7778 or via email at [email protected]
Who doesn't love a little goat yoga? If you've never had a goat climb on you, I can assure you, you're missing out! This is a great opportunity to get a couple of friends together and enjoy some good laughs, take a few fun pictures, and love on some of the best creatures on this earth (in my opinion!) Donated by Melody Nash, and at a value of $40, these are the perfect gift for yourself, someone's stocking, or even as a secret Santa gift! Don't miss this opportunity for fun and laughter!
How adorable is this Halloween Date Night Basket?! Donated to us by Caryn Hatcher and valued at $95.00 it truly is the perfect date night. From Transylvania wine, the most adorable glass tumblers, a 1000 piece halloween puzzle, a candle, gummies, and crackers, just grab some cheese, turn off the porch light and enjoy halloween--just you and your boo! :)
