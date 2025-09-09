Broody Hen, Inc.'s Silent Auction

The Paper Pie Book Package, donated by Cari Hines — also known as the Bookish Baker — is valued at $50. Every kid will love this package. Included in the package are fun farm-filled books such as Shine A Light Farm (shine a flashlight behind the page to reveal hidden images), Yoga On the Farm, Poppy and Sam’s Magic Painting Farm Book, Look & Find Farm Puzzles, A Bookmark, A Flashlight, and A Sticker Booklet. Whether you’d like to have something put back for a rainy day or are looking for your ‘Something to Read’ portion of the Christmas saying, “Something you want, something you need, something to wear and something to read,” this special package has you covered!



