As a valued Cultivator, Champion, or Cornerstone member of the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, your membership includes complimentary booth space at the Brookfield Creative Arts Festival. This benefit provides an excellent opportunity to showcase your business, connect with thousands of attendees, and be part of this vibrant two-day celebration of art and community.





To reserve your booth, simply complete the registration form and enter your exclusive member promo code at checkout. Your code will automatically reduce the registration fee to $0.





Booth space includes one designated 10' x 10' vendor area and recognition on the festival website.