Hosted by
About this event
As a valued Cultivator, Champion, or Cornerstone member of the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, your membership includes complimentary booth space at the Brookfield Creative Arts Festival. This benefit provides an excellent opportunity to showcase your business, connect with thousands of attendees, and be part of this vibrant two-day celebration of art and community.
To reserve your booth, simply complete the registration form and enter your exclusive member promo code at checkout. Your code will automatically reduce the registration fee to $0.
Booth space includes one designated 10' x 10' vendor area and recognition on the festival website.
Each participating vendor will receive one designated event space, recognition on the festival website, and promotional exposure through the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce’s social media channels. Vendors will also have the opportunity to showcase their products to thousands of attendees throughout this exciting two-day community celebration.
Rental equipment is available in limited quantities for vendors who need additional setup support. Included is a 10' x 10' tent, one table, and two chairs. The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce will set up the rental equipment prior to your arrival, so your space is ready when you check in. Advance reservations and payment are required, and availability is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Food truck participants will receive one designated vending location with ample space for setup and service, recognition on the festival website, and promotional exposure through the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce’s social media channels. This is an excellent opportunity to serve and engage with thousands of attendees over the course of this exciting two-day celebration of arts and community.
Show your support for the arts as the premier sponsor of the Brookfield Creative Arts Festival. As the highest sponsorship level, your business will receive top-tier visibility and recognition before, during, and after this exciting two-day celebration of creativity and community.
Add your business to the colorful heart of the Brookfield Creative Arts Festival. As a Palette Sponsor, your company will receive high-visibility recognition while demonstrating your commitment to creativity, culture, and community.
Perfect for businesses looking to support the arts and connect with attendees.
Benefits:
An affordable way to show community support.
Benefits:
A simple but meaningful contribution.
Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!