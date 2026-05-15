Brookfield Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Brookfield Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Brookfield Creative Arts Festival

8820 Brookfield Ave

Brookfield, IL 60513, USA

Chamber Member Booth Space
$2,500

As a valued Cultivator, Champion, or Cornerstone member of the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, your membership includes complimentary booth space at the Brookfield Creative Arts Festival. This benefit provides an excellent opportunity to showcase your business, connect with thousands of attendees, and be part of this vibrant two-day celebration of art and community.


To reserve your booth, simply complete the registration form and enter your exclusive member promo code at checkout. Your code will automatically reduce the registration fee to $0.


Booth space includes one designated 10' x 10' vendor area and recognition on the festival website.

Food Booths
$100

Each participating vendor will receive one designated event space, recognition on the festival website, and promotional exposure through the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce’s social media channels. Vendors will also have the opportunity to showcase their products to thousands of attendees throughout this exciting two-day community celebration.

Rental Package (We Set It Up for You)
$80

Rental equipment is available in limited quantities for vendors who need additional setup support. Included is a 10' x 10' tent, one table, and two chairs. The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce will set up the rental equipment prior to your arrival, so your space is ready when you check in. Advance reservations and payment are required, and availability is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food Truck Space Reservation
$200

Food truck participants will receive one designated vending location with ample space for setup and service, recognition on the festival website, and promotional exposure through the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce’s social media channels. This is an excellent opportunity to serve and engage with thousands of attendees over the course of this exciting two-day celebration of arts and community.

Canvas Sponsor
$1,500

Show your support for the arts as the premier sponsor of the Brookfield Creative Arts Festival. As the highest sponsorship level, your business will receive top-tier visibility and recognition before, during, and after this exciting two-day celebration of creativity and community.

Sponsorship Benefits

  • Premier logo placement on all festival marketing materials and event signage
  • Featured recognition on the festival website with a link to your business
  • Dedicated social media spotlight across Chamber platforms
  • Complimentary vendor booth space at the festival
  • Opportunity to welcome attendees from the stage
  • Inclusion in email promotions and press releases
  • Recognition as a leading supporter of local artists and the arts in Brookfield
Palette Sponsor
$1,000

Add your business to the colorful heart of the Brookfield Creative Arts Festival. As a Palette Sponsor, your company will receive high-visibility recognition while demonstrating your commitment to creativity, culture, and community.

Sponsorship Benefits

  • Prominent logo placement on select festival signage
  • Recognition on the festival website with a link to your business
  • Inclusion in a shared sponsor spotlight on social media
  • Complimentary vendor booth space at the festival
  • Recognition in Chamber email promotions
  • Recognition as a valued supporter of local artists and the arts in Brookfield
Brushstroke Sponsor
$500

Perfect for businesses looking to support the arts and connect with attendees.

Benefits:

  • Medium logo placement on signage and website
  • Group social media recognition
  • Vendor booth space
  • Stage recognition
Easel Sponsor
$250

An affordable way to show community support.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on sponsor signage
  • Website recognition
  • Group social media thank-you
Sketch Sponsor
$100

A simple but meaningful contribution.


Benefits:

  • Business name listed on website
  • Recognition in a sponsor thank-you post
Add a donation for Brookfield Chamber of Commerce

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