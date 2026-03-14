Brookfield Fastpitch Stars Softball Club's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by Quinn Winter (U14) Family valued at $900.
Starting bid
Ed Sheeran Signed Eyes Closed 38" Black Acoustic Guitar BAS. Donated by Damage Control
Starting bid
Donated by U14 White Player, Olivia Petersen. With Certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Preferred Parking and 4 tickets to Private reserved high top table; Tuesday May 26th: 6:40pm vs Cardinals. Full buffet, 2 Beers or Wine, Full bar, Private Entrance and Restrooms. Donated by Lori Banacek. Valued at $700
Starting bid
4 Brewer tickets mutually agreed with Paul Winters from Damage Control for 2026 Season. Section 126, Row 16, Seats 1-4 & Preferred Parking.
Starting bid
Donated by Damage Control
Starting bid
Donated by Damage Control
Starting bid
Includes Certificate of Authenticity. Donated by David Ledlie, RBP Chemical Technology
Starting bid
Donated by Spirderz. Customed Fielding Glove including Mulitple colors, size and style. Estimated value $250.
Starting bid
Donated by Damage Control. 2 mutually agreed tickets with Paul Winter in 2027 Season. Section 108, Row 14; and with Bucks Fanfare.
Starting bid
Stars Sweatshirt size medium. Donated by STARS
Starting bid
Nike Shirt size L. Donated by STARS and Gift Card From Burghardt
Starting bid
Donated by Kendra Scott and Star Family for Giftcard. Value $100
Starting bid
Donated by Kendra Scott and Stars Family for gift card. Value $100
Starting bid
Cooler Bag, 6 Pack Spotted Cow, Yard - Tic Tak Toe Game, Bubba's $10 Gift Card
Starting bid
2 Tickets Lake Geneva Cruise Line - No Expiration Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, One Night Stay (valid Sunday- Thursday, excludes June thru August) Expires 12/27 Value $200
Starting bid
Private In Home Wine Sampling for up to 12 90 Minutes includes 8 bottles. Value $415. Additional 2 bottles of Wine Red & Chardonnay
Starting bid
Private In Home Wine Sampling for up to 12 90 Minutes includes 8 bottles. Value $415. Additional 2 bottles of Wine Red & Cabernet
Starting bid
Bottle of Irish Whiskey and $10 Bubba's Gift card. Donated by Stars Family
Starting bid
Bottle of MiCampo Tequilia and $10 Bubba's Gift card
Starting bid
One Foursome at Morningstar Golfers Club Good Mon- Thurs, expires Nov 2026; Cart Mandatory
Starting bid
Milwaukee Food & City Tours $100 Gift Card No Expiration Lakefront Brewery: 2 appetizers, 2 Glasses, 2 Coasters
Starting bid
Florentine Opera 2 tickets Exp 9/20/2026. 2 Milwaukee Art Museum Passes. (Children Free) Value $350
Starting bid
2025-2026 Season Sunset Playhouse - 2 tickets exp 5/31 Maxims Gift Card $25 Mosquito Squad Value $300
Starting bid
2026-2027 Sharon Lynn Wilson 2 Tickets, Sunset Playhouse 2025-2026 Season- 2 Tickets; Mosquito Squad Treatment. Value $360
Starting bid
D-Bat 1/2 hour Lesson, D-Bat 2- 75 Swing Cards, Dicks Gift Card
Starting bid
D-Bat 1/2 hour Lesson, D-Bat 2- 75 Swing Cards, Dunham Gift Card
Starting bid
D-Bat 1/2 hour Lesson, D-Bat 2- 75 Swing Cards, Sluggos $20 Gift Card
Starting bid
D-Bat 1/2 hour Lesson, D-Bat 2- 75 Swing Cards, Batting Gloves
Starting bid
Milkmen 2 Tickets, $20 Burghardt Giftcard, 2 D-Bat (75) Swings Card. Value $75
Starting bid
$20 Burghardt Gift Card, $25 Jets Pizza Card, D-Bat (2) 75 Swings Cards
Starting bid
$20 Burghardt Gift Card, 2 90 minute Sky Zone Passes
Starting bid
$50 Sendiks Gift Card, 2 Urban Air Passes
Starting bid
6 Passes Big Backyard & 2 Passes Kids In Motion
Starting bid
$25 Jet's Gift Card & 2 Passes Kids in Motion
Starting bid
Grimaldi's $50 Gift card & 4 Marcus Theatre Tickets
Starting bid
Adventurerock- 2 Day Passes, Urban Air - 2 Passes D-Bat (2) 75 Swings
Starting bid
Adventurerock- 2 Day Passes, Urban Air - 2 Passes D-Bat (2) 75 Swings
Starting bid
Pickleball Party of 8 for 2 Hours
Starting bid
Schlitz Audobon Nature Center one Year Membership - Value $80
Starting bid
Private In Home Wine Sampling for up to 12 90 Minutes includes 8 bottles. Value $415. The Cleaning Authority - $400 Gift Certificate Mosquito Squad $127 Certificate
Starting bid
Birthday party up to 25, Scheduled on Saturdays at Noon for 1.5 Hours- Value $200
Starting bid
J.K. Lee Black Belt 1 Month, Jet's Pizza $2 Gift Card, D-Bat (2) 75 Swing Cards
Starting bid
J.K. Lee Black Belt 1 Month, Jet's Pizza $2 Gift Card, D-Bat (2) 75 Swing Cards
Starting bid
2 Games of Bowling for 6. with Shoe Rental 1 large 1 Topping Pizza 1 Pitcher of Soda or Beer
Starting bid
Handmade quilt by Patti Peterson- NOT TO BID HERE- It is located under link for Tickets - Raffle Basket. Tickets are $20 for arms length. Only here to see the visual.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!