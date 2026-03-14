Hosted by

Brookfield Fastpitch Stars Girls Softball Club

About this event

Sales closed

Brookfield Fastpitch Stars Softball Club's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16150 W Lincoln Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151, USA

Framed Giannis Autographed Jersey item
Framed Giannis Autographed Jersey
$350

Starting bid

Donated by Quinn Winter (U14) Family valued at $900.

Ed Sheeran Autographed Guitar item
Ed Sheeran Autographed Guitar
$150

Starting bid

Ed Sheeran Signed Eyes Closed 38" Black Acoustic Guitar BAS. Donated by Damage Control

Jordan Love Green Bay Packer Autographed Football item
Jordan Love Green Bay Packer Autographed Football
$200

Starting bid

Donated by U14 White Player, Olivia Petersen. With Certificate of Authenticity.

4 Brewer Tickets - All Inclusive Legends Club vs. Cardinals item
4 Brewer Tickets - All Inclusive Legends Club vs. Cardinals
$300

Starting bid

Preferred Parking and 4 tickets to Private reserved high top table; Tuesday May 26th: 6:40pm vs Cardinals. Full buffet, 2 Beers or Wine, Full bar, Private Entrance and Restrooms. Donated by Lori Banacek. Valued at $700

4 Brewer Tickets, Ryan Braun Bobblehead, Yelich Yeti, T-shir item
4 Brewer Tickets, Ryan Braun Bobblehead, Yelich Yeti, T-shir
$200

Starting bid

4 Brewer tickets mutually agreed with Paul Winters from Damage Control for 2026 Season. Section 126, Row 16, Seats 1-4 & Preferred Parking.

Autographed Photo of RobinYount, Booblehead and Shirt item
Autographed Photo of RobinYount, Booblehead and Shirt
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Damage Control

Autographed Photo of RobinYount, Booblehead and Shirt (Copy) item
Autographed Photo of RobinYount, Booblehead and Shirt (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Damage Control

Green Bay Packers Autographed Football by Luke Musgrave item
Green Bay Packers Autographed Football by Luke Musgrave
$50

Starting bid

Includes Certificate of Authenticity. Donated by David Ledlie, RBP Chemical Technology

Spiderz Custom Fielding Glove item
Spiderz Custom Fielding Glove
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Spirderz. Customed Fielding Glove including Mulitple colors, size and style. Estimated value $250.

2 Bucks Tickets 2027 Season item
2 Bucks Tickets 2027 Season
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Damage Control. 2 mutually agreed tickets with Paul Winter in 2027 Season. Section 108, Row 14; and with Bucks Fanfare.

STARS Sweatshirt, $50 Burghardt Giftcard, Socks item
STARS Sweatshirt, $50 Burghardt Giftcard, Socks
$25

Starting bid

Stars Sweatshirt size medium. Donated by STARS

STARS Nike Shirt & $50 Burghardt Giftcard item
STARS Nike Shirt & $50 Burghardt Giftcard
$25

Starting bid

Nike Shirt size L. Donated by STARS and Gift Card From Burghardt

Kendra Scott Softball Necklace, $25 Target Giftcard item
Kendra Scott Softball Necklace, $25 Target Giftcard
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Kendra Scott and Star Family for Giftcard. Value $100

Kendra Scott Butterfly Necklace and $25 Starbucks giftcard item
Kendra Scott Butterfly Necklace and $25 Starbucks giftcard
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Kendra Scott and Stars Family for gift card. Value $100

Outdoor fun item
Outdoor fun
$25

Starting bid

Cooler Bag, 6 Pack Spotted Cow, Yard - Tic Tak Toe Game, Bubba's $10 Gift Card

Lake Geneva Get-Away item
Lake Geneva Get-Away
$50

Starting bid

2 Tickets Lake Geneva Cruise Line - No Expiration Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, One Night Stay (valid Sunday- Thursday, excludes June thru August) Expires 12/27 Value $200

Wine Tasting Night item
Wine Tasting Night
$40

Starting bid

Private In Home Wine Sampling for up to 12 90 Minutes includes 8 bottles. Value $415. Additional 2 bottles of Wine Red & Chardonnay

Wine Tasting Night item
Wine Tasting Night
$40

Starting bid

Private In Home Wine Sampling for up to 12 90 Minutes includes 8 bottles. Value $415. Additional 2 bottles of Wine Red & Cabernet

Busker Irish Whiskey & Bubbas item
Busker Irish Whiskey & Bubbas
$25

Starting bid

Bottle of Irish Whiskey and $10 Bubba's Gift card. Donated by Stars Family

MiCampo Tequilia, Bubbas Gift Card item
MiCampo Tequilia, Bubbas Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Bottle of MiCampo Tequilia and $10 Bubba's Gift card

Foursome Golf and Balls at Morningstar item
Foursome Golf and Balls at Morningstar
$50

Starting bid

One Foursome at Morningstar Golfers Club Good Mon- Thurs, expires Nov 2026; Cart Mandatory

Taste of Milwaukee item
Taste of Milwaukee
$40

Starting bid

Milwaukee Food & City Tours $100 Gift Card No Expiration Lakefront Brewery: 2 appetizers, 2 Glasses, 2 Coasters

Milwaukee Art item
Milwaukee Art
$40

Starting bid

Florentine Opera 2 tickets Exp 9/20/2026. 2 Milwaukee Art Museum Passes. (Children Free) Value $350

Sunset Playhouse, Maxims item
Sunset Playhouse, Maxims
$40

Starting bid

2025-2026 Season Sunset Playhouse - 2 tickets exp 5/31 Maxims Gift Card $25 Mosquito Squad Value $300

Sharon Lynn Wilson & Sunset Playhouse item
Sharon Lynn Wilson & Sunset Playhouse
$40

Starting bid

2026-2027 Sharon Lynn Wilson 2 Tickets, Sunset Playhouse 2025-2026 Season- 2 Tickets; Mosquito Squad Treatment. Value $360

D-Bat & Dicks item
D-Bat & Dicks
$30

Starting bid

D-Bat 1/2 hour Lesson, D-Bat 2- 75 Swing Cards, Dicks Gift Card

D-Bat, Dunhams Gift Card item
D-Bat, Dunhams Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

D-Bat 1/2 hour Lesson, D-Bat 2- 75 Swing Cards, Dunham Gift Card

D-Bat & Sluggos item
D-Bat & Sluggos
$30

Starting bid

D-Bat 1/2 hour Lesson, D-Bat 2- 75 Swing Cards, Sluggos $20 Gift Card

D-Bat item
D-Bat
$30

Starting bid

D-Bat 1/2 hour Lesson, D-Bat 2- 75 Swing Cards, Batting Gloves

Milkmen Tickets & Burghardt & D-Bat Gift card item
Milkmen Tickets & Burghardt & D-Bat Gift card
$30

Starting bid

Milkmen 2 Tickets, $20 Burghardt Giftcard, 2 D-Bat (75) Swings Card. Value $75

Jets Pizza, D-Bat, Burghardts item
Jets Pizza, D-Bat, Burghardts
$30

Starting bid

$20 Burghardt Gift Card, $25 Jets Pizza Card, D-Bat (2) 75 Swings Cards

Burghardt's & Sky Zone item
Burghardt's & Sky Zone
$30

Starting bid

$20 Burghardt Gift Card, 2 90 minute Sky Zone Passes

Sendiks, Urban Air item
Sendiks, Urban Air
$30

Starting bid

$50 Sendiks Gift Card, 2 Urban Air Passes

Kids in Motion & Big Backyard item
Kids in Motion & Big Backyard
$30

Starting bid

6 Passes Big Backyard & 2 Passes Kids In Motion

Jet's Pizza & 2 Kids In Motion Passes item
Jet's Pizza & 2 Kids In Motion Passes
$20

Starting bid

$25 Jet's Gift Card & 2 Passes Kids in Motion

Grimaldi's & Marcus Theatre item
Grimaldi's & Marcus Theatre
$30

Starting bid

Grimaldi's $50 Gift card & 4 Marcus Theatre Tickets

Adventurerock, Urban Air, D-Bat item
Adventurerock, Urban Air, D-Bat
$30

Starting bid

Adventurerock- 2 Day Passes, Urban Air - 2 Passes D-Bat (2) 75 Swings

Adventurerock, Urban Air, D-Bat item
Adventurerock, Urban Air, D-Bat
$30

Starting bid

Adventurerock- 2 Day Passes, Urban Air - 2 Passes D-Bat (2) 75 Swings

Elite Pickleball item
Elite Pickleball
$30

Starting bid

Pickleball Party of 8 for 2 Hours

Schlitz Audobon Nature Center item
Schlitz Audobon Nature Center
$30

Starting bid

Schlitz Audobon Nature Center one Year Membership - Value $80

PRD Wine Tasting, Cleaning Authority, Mosquito Squad Treatme item
PRD Wine Tasting, Cleaning Authority, Mosquito Squad Treatme
$50

Starting bid

Private In Home Wine Sampling for up to 12 90 Minutes includes 8 bottles. Value $415. The Cleaning Authority - $400 Gift Certificate Mosquito Squad $127 Certificate

J.K. Lee Black Belt Birthday Party item
J.K. Lee Black Belt Birthday Party
$30

Starting bid

Birthday party up to 25, Scheduled on Saturdays at Noon for 1.5 Hours- Value $200

J.K. Lee Black Belt , Jets Pizza, D item
J.K. Lee Black Belt , Jets Pizza, D
$30

Starting bid

J.K. Lee Black Belt 1 Month, Jet's Pizza $2 Gift Card, D-Bat (2) 75 Swing Cards

J.K. Lee Black Belt, Jet's Pizza, D-Bat item
J.K. Lee Black Belt, Jet's Pizza, D-Bat
$30

Starting bid

J.K. Lee Black Belt 1 Month, Jet's Pizza $2 Gift Card, D-Bat (2) 75 Swing Cards

New Berlin Ale House item
New Berlin Ale House
$30

Starting bid

2 Games of Bowling for 6. with Shoe Rental 1 large 1 Topping Pizza 1 Pitcher of Soda or Beer

RAFFLE ITEM - QUILT item
RAFFLE ITEM - QUILT
$1,000

Starting bid

Handmade quilt by Patti Peterson- NOT TO BID HERE- It is located under link for Tickets - Raffle Basket. Tickets are $20 for arms length. Only here to see the visual.

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