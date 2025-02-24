Brookhaven PTA In-N-Out Family Cook Out

The tickets provided are for a hamburger or a cheeseburger, potato chips and a soft drink (Coke®, Diet Coke®, 7UP®, Dr Pepper® and Minute Maid Lemonade™ Zero Sugar). Items cannot be sold separately. Burgers are served with lettuce, tomato and spread. Plain burgers or grilled cheese sandwiches upon request.

The tickets provided are for a hamburger or a cheeseburger, potato chips and a soft drink (Coke®, Diet Coke®, 7UP®, Dr Pepper® and Minute Maid Lemonade™ Zero Sugar). Items cannot be sold separately. Burgers are served with lettuce, tomato and spread. Plain burgers or grilled cheese sandwiches upon request.

More details...