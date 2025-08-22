Brookings Arts Council

Offered by

Brookings Arts Council

About the memberships

Brookings Arts Council Membership (2025-2026)

Support Membership
$35

Valid for one year

Helps keep the lights on in our historic building and supports basic supplies for community art classes.

Student Support Membership
$15

Valid for one year

Designed for high school and college students who want to be part of the BAC community. Please help us keep this rate available by choosing it only if you’re currently enrolled.

Friend of the Arts Membership
$45

Valid for one year

Provides essential materials for a youth or teen art workshop.

Advocate for the Arts Membership
$55

Valid for one year

Purchases specialty supplies for “Art Break” scholarship recipients, ensuring access to high-quality creative experiences.

Community Contributor Membership
$75

Valid for one year

Supports a local artist by partially funding fair compensation for teaching a class or workshop.

Patron Membership
$100

Valid for one year

Helps us host inclusive exhibitions and artist receptions that connect our community through art.

Visionary Membership
$150

Valid for one year

Offsets a portion of gallery exhibit costs, from installation materials to promotional efforts that elevate local artists.

Champion Sponsor
$200

Valid for one year

Fully funds one “Art Break” scholarship or covers the cost for a child or teen to attend a multi-day summer art camp.

Leader Sponsorship
$250

Valid for one year

Supports the development of new public art projects and community collaborations that make art more visible in Brookings.

Benefactor Sponsorship
$500

Valid for one year

Helps us bring in guest artists and instructors, expanding the variety and quality of classes, workshops, and exhibits available to the community.

Luminary Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid for one year

Sustains the BAC’s mission at the highest level by helping us retain professional staff, support local artists, and keep arts programming vibrant and inclusive for everyone.

Add a donation for Brookings Arts Council

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!