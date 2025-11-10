Brooklyn Creative Reuse Anniversary Raffle ✨🎨

Hosted by
Handmade quilted wall hanging made with all reused fabrics, thread, and backing! One-of-a-kind and perfect for a cozy living room. Measures 3'x3'. Created by artist Stephanie O'Brien.
Each raffle ticket entry is $5.
Acrylic painting on reused canvas. Piece measures 11"x14" and is by artist ANP.
Each raffle ticket entry is $5.
Handmade quilted wall hanging made with all reused fabrics, thread, and backing. All the fabrics in this piece are corduroy! This piece measures 27"x23" and is made by artist Stephanie O'Brien.
Each raffle ticket entry is $5.
The cutest pillow set includes 1 triceratops pillow and 1 stegosaurus pillow. Each pillow is about 17"x13" and is illustrated, designed, and sewn by Zach McCurdy.
Each raffle ticket entry is $5.
A RecCreate gift card for $75, which will get you two tickets to any RecCreate club (Collage club, Print Club, Zine Club etc)! RecCreate is located in Brooklyn NY.
Each raffle ticket entry is $5.
This photo print will be framed in a reused frame measuring 8x10". Photo by Kara McCurdy.
Each raffle ticket entry is $5.
This photo print will be framed in a reused frame measuring 8x10". Photo by Kara McCurdy.
Each raffle ticket entry is $5.
