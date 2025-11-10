Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated

Hosted by

Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated

About this event

Brooklyn Creative Reuse Anniversary Raffle ✨🎨

"Miriam" Quilted Wall Hanging item
"Miriam" Quilted Wall Hanging item
"Miriam" Quilted Wall Hanging
$5

Handmade quilted wall hanging made with all reused fabrics, thread, and backing! One-of-a-kind and perfect for a cozy living room. Measures 3'x3'. Created by artist Stephanie O'Brien.

Each raffle ticket entry is $5.

"Almtho" Acrylic Painting item
"Almtho" Acrylic Painting item
"Almtho" Acrylic Painting
$5

Acrylic painting on reused canvas. Piece measures 11"x14" and is by artist ANP.

Each raffle ticket entry is $5.

"Wales" Corduroy Wall Hanging item
"Wales" Corduroy Wall Hanging item
"Wales" Corduroy Wall Hanging
$5

Handmade quilted wall hanging made with all reused fabrics, thread, and backing. All the fabrics in this piece are corduroy! This piece measures 27"x23" and is made by artist Stephanie O'Brien.

Each raffle ticket entry is $5.

"Stegs and Tops" Pillow Set item
"Stegs and Tops" Pillow Set item
"Stegs and Tops" Pillow Set
$5

The cutest pillow set includes 1 triceratops pillow and 1 stegosaurus pillow. Each pillow is about 17"x13" and is illustrated, designed, and sewn by Zach McCurdy.

Each raffle ticket entry is $5.

RecCreate $75 Gift Card item
RecCreate $75 Gift Card
$5

A RecCreate gift card for $75, which will get you two tickets to any RecCreate club (Collage club, Print Club, Zine Club etc)! RecCreate is located in Brooklyn NY.

Each raffle ticket entry is $5.

"Steinway Street" Photo by Kara McCurdy item
"Steinway Street" Photo by Kara McCurdy
$5

This photo print will be framed in a reused frame measuring 8x10". Photo by Kara McCurdy.

Each raffle ticket entry is $5.

"The Florist" Photo by Kara McCurdy item
"The Florist" Photo by Kara McCurdy
$5

This photo print will be framed in a reused frame measuring 8x10". Photo by Kara McCurdy.

Each raffle ticket entry is $5.

Add a donation for Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!