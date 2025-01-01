Sales closed

Brooklyn Free Space's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

910 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

A Week in the Catskills at a 5 BR House (valued at $4550) item
A Week in the Catskills at a 5 BR House (valued at $4550) item
A Week in the Catskills at a 5 BR House (valued at $4550) item
A Week in the Catskills at a 5 BR House (valued at $4550)
$2,500

Starting bid

HOUSE PHOTOS

Enjoy a 7 night/7 day stay Fall/Winter 2025 or Spring/Summer 2026 (with some blackout dates) in a 5BR modern farmhouse in Jeffersonville NY.

Our Jeffersonville home is located on 7 acres 2.5-3 hours from Park Slope. We have a pool, a pond, a huge yard to run around in and play sports, catch frogs, relax in the hammock, enjoy a cold beverage.

The house is currently undergoing a renovation (new roof, windows, deck, bluestone patio etc). We are also adding a hot tub, massive blue stone deck, and fire pit, all of which you'll be able to enjoy.

There are many great towns nearby with wonderful restaurants, cafes, bars and playgrounds, including: Jeffersonville (5 min drive), Livingston Manor (20 mins), Narrowsburg (25 mins), and Callicoon (18 mins). (I have a LONG list for the winner)

Activities available within a 20 min drive: alpaca farm with petting zoo, numerous playgrounds, hiking, fly fishing in the Delaware river, swimming in the river with kids, kayaking, biking, breweries, tapas bars and absolutely delicious restaurants.

House Details

- 5,000 sq ft house with tons of natural light
- 5BR/3BA: King bed in primary bedroom, queen in second bedroom upstairs, crib in 3rd bedroom, king in each of the 2 lower downstairs bedroom. extra double mattress that can be used anywhere
- Brand new mini splits (AC + heat) in all rooms
- Large deck with grill + propane fire pit
- 3 Smart TVs
- High speed internet

Additional Details:

Your week can be scheduled for Fall/Winter 2025 or Spring/Summer 2026. Schedule is fairly flexible but please assume holiday weekends are blackout dates.
No more than 10 people.
The winner will be asked to also cover an additional $250 cleaning fee for the house.
Long Weekend in a Berkshires House (valued at $1000) item
Long Weekend in a Berkshires House (valued at $1000) item
Long Weekend in a Berkshires House (valued at $1000) item
Long Weekend in a Berkshires House (valued at $1000)
$500

Starting bid

**FOR BFS FAMILIES ONLY
HOUSE PHOTOS

Enjoy a 3 night/4 day stay this Fall* at a 3BR house in Litchfield County, CT.

Our CT home is located in a family friendly, recreational Community called Lakeridge that is about 2.5 hours from Park Slope. Surrounded by the Paugnut State Forest and a 100 acre pond, Lakeridge is designed for families. The small local pond on the property (Ridge Pond) has its own beach and is a very short walk from our house.

On premise, there are over 5 miles of hiking trails, as well as canoeing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding on the lakes and inlets. There are 19 indoor/outdoor tennis courts, indoor/outdoor pools, horse stables, cafe in season, health club/gym/spa, farm, petting zoo, horse riding lessons, and more. In the surrounding area, there are vineyards, breweries, as well as a Michelin star farm to table restaurant.

House Details

- Bright + sunny 3BR/2BA
- King bed in master, full + crib in second bedroom upstairs, queen in downstairs bedroom
- Brand new mini splits (AC + heat) in all rooms
- Large deck with grill + propane fire pit
- Bev fridge in kitchen
- Smart TVs in living room + master
- High speed internet
- Incredible shower pressure (lol)

Additional Details:

*The long weekend can be scheduled for Fall 2025. Schedule is fairly flexible but please assume holiday weekends are blackout dates.
As per community rules, please keep attendance to your immediate family.
The winner will be asked to also cover an additional $150 cleaning fee for the house.

More about Lakeridge here -> https://lakeridgect.com
NY Rangers Game at MSG – Premium Seats (valued at $1–3K) item
NY Rangers Game at MSG – Premium Seats (valued at $1–3K) item
NY Rangers Game at MSG – Premium Seats (valued at $1–3K) item
NY Rangers Game at MSG – Premium Seats (valued at $1–3K)
$400

Starting bid

*First photo is view from the actual seats on sale!

Experience the thrill of a Rangers game from premium seats at Madison Square Garden! Get ready to feel the adrenaline of NHL action up close with 2 incredible tickets to a New York Rangers home game during their upcoming season (valued at a total of $1000-3000, depending on the game).

These are not just any seats — you'll be sitting in Section 106, Row 10, Seats 13 and 14, located directly behind the Rangers' bench and just a few rows up from the glass. That means you’ll have a front-row view of the team’s energy, strategy, and every intense moment on the ice — all from a perfectly centered vantage point.

Once the season’s schedule is released, you'll coordinate directly with the generous donor to choose a game that works for you. Whether it's a rivalry matchup or a weekend showdown, this is your chance to witness world-class hockey like never before. An unforgettable night at The Garden awaits — don’t miss it!
2 Lower Bowl Tix to a Brooklyn Nets Game (value $400+) item
2 Lower Bowl Tix to a Brooklyn Nets Game (value $400+) item
2 Lower Bowl Tix to a Brooklyn Nets Game (value $400+) item
2 Lower Bowl Tix to a Brooklyn Nets Game (value $400+)
$150

Starting bid

Two premium lower bowl tickets to a Brooklyn Nets regular-season game at Barclays Center! These side-by-side seats offer an excellent view close to the court, with a total face value of well over $400. You'll enjoy an exciting night of world-class NBA basketball. A great opportunity to catch the Nets live in Brooklyn and fun for all ages — don’t miss it.
2 Lower Bowl Tix to a NY Liberty Game (value $400+) item
2 Lower Bowl Tix to a NY Liberty Game (value $400+) item
2 Lower Bowl Tix to a NY Liberty Game (value $400+) item
2 Lower Bowl Tix to a NY Liberty Game (value $400+)
$150

Starting bid

Two premium lower bowl tickets to a New York Liberty regular-season game at Barclays Center! These side-by-side seats offer an excellent view close to the court, with a total face value of over $400. You'll enjoy an exciting night of world-class basketball featuring the top team (and reigning champion!) of the WNBA. A great opportunity to catch the Liberty live in Brooklyn and fun for all ages — don’t miss it.
2 VIP Tickets to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert item
2 VIP Tickets to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert item
2 VIP Tickets to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert item
2 VIP Tickets to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert
$200

Starting bid

Come have an "only in New York" experience as a special guest of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to this long-running late night show, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the world. These are VIP tickets: which means priority seating over free ticket holders, and skipping the general admission line. They do not include a meet & greet. If you win this auction item, you will contact The Late Show directly with your requested show date. We ask that you request dates two months in advance. The show tapes Monday-Thursday. If your requested dates fall during a hiatus, we’ll gladly provide some alternative options. Expires 1 year from the close of auction. Approximate duration of taping: 4:00PM - 7:30PM. All audience members must be 16 years of age or older. Photo ID is required.
Get Glam: $950 Worth of MAC Makeup item
Get Glam: $950 Worth of MAC Makeup item
Get Glam: $950 Worth of MAC Makeup item
Get Glam: $950 Worth of MAC Makeup
$150

Starting bid

Indulge your inner makeup artist or treat yourself (and a few friends!) to the ultimate beauty haul with this incredible donation from MAC Cosmetics—valued at $950! Known for its bold colors, pro-quality formulas, and trendsetting collaborations, MAC is a staple for makeup lovers and professionals alike. Whether you're looking to refresh your everyday routine, experiment with editorial looks, or just stock up on bestsellers, this collection has you covered. Hand-picked for all skin tones and styles, MAC’s artistry-forward products blend creativity with performance. Bid big and support a great cause—because nothing looks better than giving back! Includes: · MAC Pro Artist Makeup Towel · Two MAC Makeup bags · 8 MACximal Matte Lipsticks ($25 SRP) · 1 Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick ($27 SRP) · 1 Lipglass Clear ($24 SRP) · 3 Lip Pencils ($25 SRP) · 4 Powder Blushes ($30 SRP) · 10 Single Eye Shadows ($25 SRP) · 1 Gentle Off Cleansing Oil ($25 SRP) · 1 Strobe Cream ($39 SRP) · 1 Fix+ Stay Over Setting Spray – Alcohol Free ($18) · 1 Colour Excess Eye Liner ($25 SRP) · 1 Prolongwear Eye Liner ($24 SRP) · 1 Powerpoint Eye Pencil ($24 SRP) · 1 Liquidlast 24-hour Waterproof Liner ($25 SRP) · 3 Technakohl Eye Liner ($24 SRP)
New York Times Gift Bundle item
New York Times Gift Bundle
$75

Starting bid

A gift bag of delightful items related to THE NEW YORK TIMES! BIG BEE TOTE BAG ($40 retail) - Spelling Bee — a puzzle in which players try to make words from a set of seven unique letters while using the center letter at least once — is one of the first digital games created by The New York Times Games team. Perfect for prolific puzzlers, we've designed this tote bag featuring Beeatrice, the famed Spelling Bee mascot. Measuring 16” high by 15” wide, this gray tote provides plenty of space to carry your daily newspaper, laptop, books and most anything else you pick up along the way. "EASY WEEKNIGHT DINNERS" COOKBOOK ($35 retail) - Take the stress out of weeknights with 100 easy, quick, and flavorful recipes from NYT Cooking. For busy people who want something good to eat, culinary powerhouse New York Times Cooking makes meal planning easy, with thousands of recipes to explore in the app. In "Easy Weeknight Dinners," editor in chief Emily Weinstein has curated some of the greatest hits—100 favorite dishes from trusted writers Melissa Clark, Eric Kim, Yewande Komolafe, Ali Slagle, and more, served with mouth-watering photos and notes from the NYT Cooking community. NYT WHITE PORCELAIN "T" MUG ($30 retail) - Tout The Times with every sip. Our hand-crafted porcelain mugs are made by artisans in Nagasaki, Japan, to provide a perfect grip. "T" TENNIS BALLS ($9 retail) - Ace your gifting game with this set of three tennis balls emblazoned with our Gothic “T” ‒ an instantly recognizable symbol of The New York Times. A perfect present for prolific players, these recreational tennis balls have many uses, including entertaining energetic pups. GAMES PENCIL SET ($10 retail) - Fill in the blanks with spirit and style. Our Games Pencils honor our wide range of word and logic puzzles (Crossword, Spelling Bee, Wordle, Connections and Strands) to make it clear you’re no casual player. The pencils are custom-designed by Three Potato Four, a husband-and-wife-led product and graphic design studio based in Philadelphia. Each is a standard No. 2 hexagonal pencil and 7.5” long with an eraser — just in case you need to change an answer. WORDLE KEYCHAIN ($12 retail) - You may only get five letters, but our new Wordle keychain can hold way more keys than that. It’s the perfect accessory for any Wordle diehard. WORDLE STICKER SET ($8 retail) - In each Wordle, there are 2,309 words we can use — but our Wordlers are committed to finding the one. This sticker pack goes out to them. NYT LOGO BASEBALL CAP IN GRAY ($28 retail) - The Times calls the baseball cap the “common man’s crown.” It’s ubiquitous, but not anonymous and “with the tilt of its bill or a curve of its brim, it conveys a point of view.” This 100% cotton cap sports The Times’s logo on the front, letting the world know that you support quality journalism. It's one size fits most, but a brass buckle on the adjustable back strap makes it your own. Handmade with quality materials and built to last, each cap is sanded and brushed after the dyeing process to give it an authentic worn look. NYT BENTO BOX (not available in retail) - Perfect for carrying lunch to school or work. A very special item created specifically for New York Times staff members!
Custom Baked Goods for 30 (1 of 2) item
Custom Baked Goods for 30 (1 of 2) item
Custom Baked Goods for 30 (1 of 2) item
Custom Baked Goods for 30 (1 of 2)
$125

Starting bid

Win this auction item and Lisa (a BFS parent) will make you personalized baked goods (cake, cupcakes, cheesecake, pastries, scones, you name it!) for up to 30 people! You get to determine what you'd like, the flavor profile, and any theming or personalization you'd like. Or, if you'd prefer, just let Lisa know how many people, and she can make all the decisions for you. Lisa's previous bakes include: three-tiered cookies and cream cake, mai tai cupcakes, custom brownie mix, s'more cupcakes, scratch ice cream sandwiches, NY Style cheesecake, subway themed birthday cake, plaid log cabin cake, christmas cookies, Halloween treats, teacher thank you gifts, sourdough bread, croissants, and many more items! Lisa can manage dietary restrictions, and work with you to create whatever you're looking for for your event.
Custom Baked Goods for 30 (2 of 2) item
Custom Baked Goods for 30 (2 of 2) item
Custom Baked Goods for 30 (2 of 2) item
Custom Baked Goods for 30 (2 of 2)
$125

Starting bid

Win this auction item and Lisa (a BFS parent) will make you personalized baked goods (cake, cupcakes, cheesecake, pastries, scones, you name it!) for up to 30 people! You get to determine what you'd like, the flavor profile, and any theming or personalization you'd like. Or, if you'd prefer, just let Lisa know how many people, and she can make all the decisions for you. Lisa's previous bakes include: three-tiered cookies and cream cake, mai tai cupcakes, custom brownie mix, s'more cupcakes, scratch ice cream sandwiches, NY Style cheesecake, subway themed birthday cake, plaid log cabin cake, christmas cookies, Halloween treats, teacher thank you gifts, sourdough bread, croissants, and many more items! Lisa can manage dietary restrictions, and work with you to create whatever you're looking for for your event.
Milk Bar Gift Card item
Milk Bar Gift Card item
Milk Bar Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

A $50 gift card for Milk Bar, can be used in whole or part at either the Prospect Heights or Park Slope location.
One week of Mindful Sports summer camp item
One week of Mindful Sports summer camp item
One week of Mindful Sports summer camp
$175

Starting bid

One week of Mindful Sports Summer Camp or Pre-K Camp! Engaging creative play, athletics, and mindfulness training helps children have fun, stay safe, and learn the foundation of valuable social and emotional skills. Summer Camp: June 12th - September 3rd. Mon-Fri, 9am-3pm. Children ages 5-12. Pre-K Camp: June 16th and 23rd and August 11th, 18th, and 25th, 9am-1pm. Ages 3-4. Camp item is for one child for one week and cannot be separated or shared in any other way. Early Drop Off and After Camp are not included. Drop off is at PPW and 3rd St.
$150 Minimalist Movement gift card item
$150 Minimalist Movement gift card
$65

Starting bid

We're all about simplicity with a purpose. Minimalist Movement, a beloved Pilates studio in Cobble Hill, combines the elegance of Pilates with the power of intelligent movement. Discover how less can truly be more as you build strength and vitality that lasts for years to come. $150 gift card
PlayWell Open Play Sessions item
PlayWell Open Play Sessions
$85

Starting bid

Five Hour-long Open Play sessions at PlayWell, a fabulous indoor playground at the Park Slope / Carroll Gardens border that features climbing and riding structures and sensory activities for children of all abilities. A $175 value.
Unlimited Art Day Pass at Private Picassos item
Unlimited Art Day Pass at Private Picassos
$35

Starting bid

Day pass for one child's Unlimited Art Making at Private Picassos, an art studio for kids! Redeemable at either the Park Slope or Clinton Hill location.
Two tickets to PDA Wine Club dinner and wine tasting item
Two tickets to PDA Wine Club dinner and wine tasting item
Two tickets to PDA Wine Club dinner and wine tasting
$50

Starting bid

PDA Wine Club has two goals: 1) Dig into a specific grapes or styles of wine to better understand their characteristics 2) Hang with chill people Just about every third Tuesday of the month, we hold a casual wine tasting at PDA Brooklyn. Everyone brings a bottle of wine of the same grape. We taste them and talk about it (if we feel like it). Some people will come to just hang and drink and eat, and that's cool too. We feed you. The meal is family style, and we encourage you to get to know the other guests. Throughout the meal, you may vote on your favorite bottle of wine. The person that brought the most voted on wine wins the pick of the grape for the next wine club. So have your favorite grape picked out already if you're in the contest. We need to know by the time we close at 10pm. Wine Club occurs at Public Display of Affection at 669 Union St. in Park Slope, Brooklyn. If you come on time, you will be able to consume more wine, but no worries if you're late. The dinner is casual, and the food comes out gradually and slowly. There will be enough to go around. Once you're on the list, you're on the list. A private link will be emailed to everyone on the list ahead of each wine club meeting so that each member may purchase two tickets. We only have 14 tickets available for each meeting. Tickets are sold first come first serve. Tickets are non-refundable but they are transferable. If you can't make it, give your ticket to your best friend so that we can meet them. Please note that everyone comes late to these things. There's no hurry. Emi and I just don't wait to start pouring.
60-minute Massage at Red Moon Wellness item
60-minute Massage at Red Moon Wellness
$50

Starting bid

60-minute Massage at Red Moon Wellness
One-year membership to St. Ann’s Warehouse item
One-year membership to St. Ann’s Warehouse
$40

Starting bid

Good for one complementary $75 level membership at St. Ann’s Warehouse. Must redeem by December 31, 2025. Membership begins at the time of redemption and expires 365 days afterwards.
Textile Arts Center Summer Camp credit item
Textile Arts Center Summer Camp credit item
Textile Arts Center Summer Camp credit
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate for 2025 Summer Camp. Textile Arts Center Summer Camp in Carroll Gardens welcomes children ages 5-14 to create within the world of contemporary and historical textiles in exciting week long programs. Each camp week features an in-depth project using fiber & textile techniques, with concepts drawn from textile exhibitions and local textile artists. Week 1: Dyeing Week 2: Sewing & Fashion Week 3: Soft Sculpture Week 4: Weaving Week 5: Sewing & Fashion Week 6: Printing Week 7: Weaving Valid for 2025 Summer Camp only.
Treasure Trunk Theatre Birthday Party Package ($300 value) item
Treasure Trunk Theatre Birthday Party Package ($300 value)
$90

Starting bid

Treasure Trunk Birthday We come to you! With this exciting birthday activity we bring our signature class, Imagination Adventure, straight to you. During the 45 minute structured event, children play group theatre games and go on a theatrical adventure tailored to the specific theme of the party. Fun costumes and props from the treasure trunk inspire the story that the children create together using their voices, bodies, and imaginations. Every child has the opportunity to lead the magical journey, and the story is uniquely tailored to your child’s interests. If they can dream it, we can do it! Valid for up to 7 kids, additional kids can be added for additional fee.
One-year membership to Park Slope Parents item
One-year membership to Park Slope Parents
$20

Starting bid

1-year membership to Park Slope Parents. Park Slope Parents (PSP) is a powerful, passionate, and caring community of 7,000+ member families living all over Brownstone Brooklyn. For over 20 years, it's been the go-to resource for all things parenting in Brooklyn and beyond. We have over 100 different groups, including pregnancy, baby/toddler, 3s, PreK, Kindergarten, Elementary, and Tweens and Teens. We've also got groups for LGBTQI+ families, blended families, and single/divorced/separated parents, plus tough stuff-groups like Cancer Warriors. Along with all types of tips and support on raising children, we also have groups for self-care: Working Moms, Dads, Crafting, Being Fit, Hiking/Camping, and so much more. Please note: Membership only available to residents of Brooklyn.
Union Market gift card (1 of 2) item
Union Market gift card (1 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

$75 gift card to Union Market
Union Market gift card (2 of 2) item
Union Market gift card (2 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

$75 gift card to Union Market
Theragun Mini item
Theragun Mini
$50

Starting bid

Theragun Mini, valued at $199. The ultimate handheld mini massage gun designed for travel with a small, portable design. Connects to wellness app for personalized routines anywhere.
Volo Sports - Full season bocce/cornhole/skeeball team item
Volo Sports - Full season bocce/cornhole/skeeball team item
Volo Sports - Full season bocce/cornhole/skeeball team item
Volo Sports - Full season bocce/cornhole/skeeball team
$175

Starting bid

Why should the kids be the only ones playing team sports? Volo Sports provides adult sports leagues around NYC for players of all levels. Grab 4 or more of your friends and join the league with your own bocce, cornhole, or skeeball team!

Sports Make People Better

Sports level the playing field. They unveil our determination, perseverance and heart, pushing us to our limits, striving to be the best that we can be.

But we can’t play alone. Sports surround us with teammates, captains, coaches, teaching us teamwork, compassion, and how to express sportsmanship.

That’s why we believe sports make better humans, and deliver interactions to deepen our compassion for others. Through sport, we find our own humanity and perhaps, a new perspective. Volo's mission is to create the opportunity for a fulfilled life through genuine communities and access to activity.

**Valid for one bocce, cornhole, or skeeball team** **Five or more players per team** **Value: $500**
Brewer's Row - Happy Hour for 20 people item
Brewer's Row - Happy Hour for 20 people
$400

Starting bid

Happy Hour for 1 hour at Brewer's Row, 228 7th Ave, Brooklyn!

20 people max, unlimited drinks for all. Happy Hour needs to occur on a Monday, Wednesday or Thursday Two weeks notice needed
Handmade Quilt, 60" x 70" and includes small baby blanket item
Handmade Quilt, 60" x 70" and includes small baby blanket item
Handmade Quilt, 60" x 70" and includes small baby blanket
$125

Starting bid

A gorgeous, brand-new handmade quilt shipping directly from the artist in Louisiana. Fix feet by nearly six feet, and also includes a small baby/doll blanket.
One month membership at Chelsea Piers Fitness item
One month membership at Chelsea Piers Fitness
$100

Starting bid

One month membership at Chelsea Piers Fitness
Pair of Tickets to BAM Performances item
Pair of Tickets to BAM Performances
$50

Starting bid

A pair of tickets to a select Tuesday through Thursday performance from the Fall 2025 Next Wave Festival or the 2026 Winter/Spring season.
2 3-hour sessions at Battalion Studios item
2 3-hour sessions at Battalion Studios item
2 3-hour sessions at Battalion Studios
$65

Starting bid

Two (2) 3-hour sessions at Battalion Studios rehearsal space, which has nine recording studios fully equipped with top of the line drum kits, 88-key weighted keyboards, microphones, and more. Record music or just play around and have fun in our state-of-the-art studios! 175 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215.
Gift Certificate towards Classes at BAX Arts Exchange item
Gift Certificate towards Classes at BAX Arts Exchange item
Gift Certificate towards Classes at BAX Arts Exchange
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate towards Youth Education Class Registration, including Dance, Drama, Tumbling and Creative Movement classes.
Free Month of Breucklen Athletic Gym Membership + Training item
Free Month of Breucklen Athletic Gym Membership + Training
$125

Starting bid

Free month of gym membership + 1 personal training session at this top-of-the-line Gowanus gym, a strength and conditioning gym with a sauna. Valid to redeem until June 2.
One Day of "School’s Out" Songwriting Camp item
One Day of "School’s Out" Songwriting Camp
$85

Starting bid

One Day of School’s Out Songwriting Camp at Brooklyn Music Factory Ages 4-11, A day full of music making, songwriting and friends! 9am-3pm (early drop-off and late pickup available for an additional fee) 495 Carroll St., Brooklyn, NY 11215 * Writing a song in a day with your band! * Lots of game-based music learning! * Jamming in our fully equipped music studios! * Outdoor play at our neighborhood park! * Fun group activities, drum circles, karaoke, games and more!
Executive/Career Coaching Session with Noam Mantel item
Executive/Career Coaching Session with Noam Mantel
$150

Starting bid

Looking to take the next step in your career or navigate a professional pivot? Enjoy a one-on-one executive or career coaching session with Noam Mantel, a tech executive with 16 years of experience in Product Management and UX. She's currently working on a product to reduce parental mental loads. Most recently a VP of Product at Slack and having experience in CPG, Music, E-commerce and Sports, Noam brings sharp insight, deep experience, and practical strategies to every conversation. With special expertise in mentoring women in tech and reaching leadership levels, but able to shine her guidance on any type of professional growth or positioning you're interested in, Noam's session will be incredibly valuable for anyone navigating career transitions, beginning a leadership role, or exploring the world of startups.
One 6" Birthday Cake from Buttermilk Bake Shop item
One 6" Birthday Cake from Buttermilk Bake Shop
$20

Starting bid

One 6" Birthday Cake with personalization.
25% off any artwork at Court Tree Collective item
25% off any artwork at Court Tree Collective
$25

Starting bid

25% off any artwork valued at greater than $250
One week of Gjøa summer soccer camp ($550 value) item
One week of Gjøa summer soccer camp ($550 value)
$175

Starting bid

One week of summer soccer camp at Gjøa!

Gjøa School’s-Out Camps have been Brooklyn’s best soccer camp experience for over 20 years, offering the best instruction and lots of soccer FUN!

Our licensed, qualified coaches have created a curriculum around ball mastery, movement activities, and small-sided games in a positive and supportive environment. Open to all Girls and Boys 6-13!

Sporting Club Gjøa (pronounced YO-ah) was started by Norwegian immigrants in 1911 and is the oldest soccer club in New York and quite possibly the nation. Our Brooklyn-based youth program provides soccer camps, travel soccer, and soccer classes and clinics for girls & boys ages 3 to 18 years. The club has over 800 participants each year! Camp days run from 9 am-3 pm.
One-month gym membership with training session (1 of 2) item
One-month gym membership with training session (1 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Harbor Fitness - One-month membership gift certificate to Brooklyn's premiere, privately owned and operated fitness club chain boasting seven locations across the borough. Can only be used for 1st time members, and not applied towards current/active memberships.

Winners will also be given a 60-minute complimentary training session in addition to full access to all classes and amenities.
One-month gym membership with training session (2 of 2) item
One-month gym membership with training session (2 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Harbor Fitness - One-month membership gift certificate to Brooklyn's premiere, privately owned and operated fitness club chain boasting seven locations across the borough. Can only be used for 1st time members, and not applied towards current/active memberships.

Winners will also be given a 60-minute complimentary training session in addition to full access to all classes and amenities.
Five free yoga classes at Heatwise Studio item
Five free yoga classes at Heatwise Studio item
Five free yoga classes at Heatwise Studio
$50

Starting bid

Five free classes at Park Slope hot yoga studio Heatwise.
Gift Certificate for Five Swimming Lessons at Imagine item
Gift Certificate for Five Swimming Lessons at Imagine
$150

Starting bid

$295 Gift Certificate, the amount of five swimming lessons, at Imagine Swimming NYC, the premier learn-to-swim school, committed to instilling a love of the water for life.
$50 Gift Card for Kos Kaffe item
$50 Gift Card for Kos Kaffe
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Kos Kaffe
$100 Gift Card for Fausto Restaurant item
$100 Gift Card for Fausto Restaurant
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card for Fausto Restaurant
$250 Gift Card for Andie Swim item
$250 Gift Card for Andie Swim item
$250 Gift Card for Andie Swim item
$250 Gift Card for Andie Swim
$100

Starting bid

A $250 gift card for Andie Swim, the stylish and coveted swimwear brand where you get more than just a pretty suit. Your Andie is designed with every fit preference, every occasion, and every body in mind. Using feedback and wear tests from thousands of women, Andie makes swimwear for everything you are and everything you do. www.andieswim.com
$100 Gift Card to Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store item
$100 Gift Card to Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store item
$100 Gift Card to Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store item
$100 Gift Card to Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store
$50

Starting bid

A $100 gift card to Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store, a modern gift shop in Park Slope, showcasing quirkly knickknacks, kids' toys, pet items, housewares, and home decor.
Art Party or Family Art Making Session with Gabi! item
Art Party or Family Art Making Session with Gabi! item
Art Party or Family Art Making Session with Gabi! item
Art Party or Family Art Making Session with Gabi!
$175

Starting bid

An art party for up to eight kids OR a family art making session where the winning family can pick a medium and make work together in the BFS Atelier with the guidance of our beloved art teacher, Gabi.
$50 Gift Card to Pasta Night item
$50 Gift Card to Pasta Night item
$50 Gift Card to Pasta Night item
$50 Gift Card to Pasta Night
$25

Starting bid

A $50 gift card to Pasta Night, the easy and stylish new restaurant on Vanderbilt from the owners of Ciao Gloria.
$50 Gift Certificate to Dilly Dally item
$50 Gift Certificate to Dilly Dally item
$50 Gift Certificate to Dilly Dally item
$50 Gift Certificate to Dilly Dally
$25

Starting bid

A $50 gift certificate to Dilly Dally, a new neighborhood restaurant located in Prospect Heights that serves thoughtful takes on the classics in a casual, convivial environment. Dilly Dally was launched by the owners/executive chef of Olmsted - and is very family friendly.
2 Movie Passes + $50 Gift Certificate to Nitehawk Cinema item
2 Movie Passes + $50 Gift Certificate to Nitehawk Cinema item
2 Movie Passes + $50 Gift Certificate to Nitehawk Cinema item
2 Movie Passes + $50 Gift Certificate to Nitehawk Cinema
$30

Starting bid

2 free movie passes PLUS a $50 gift certificate (which can be used for movie tickets, food, or drinks) to the Nitehawk Cinema Prospect Park, an upbeat cinema with waiters serving food and drinks during the movie, plus a bar and retro video games.
$200 Gift Certificate to Laser Wolf item
$200 Gift Certificate to Laser Wolf item
$200 Gift Certificate to Laser Wolf item
$200 Gift Certificate to Laser Wolf
$100

Starting bid

A $200 gift certificate for Last Wolf, a restaurant located on the roof of The Hoxton, Williamsburg, that offers award-winning Israeli cuisine cooked over live coals, top-notch cocktails, and uninterrupted views of the Manhattan skyline.
CREA Date Night Drop Off for Two Children item
CREA Date Night Drop Off for Two Children item
CREA Date Night Drop Off for Two Children
$50

Starting bid

Offered Friday and Saturday nights from 6-8:30 pm, the CREA Date Night Drop Off is the perfect solution for a kid-free evening. We fully understand the importance of quality time for parents and caregivers and that’s why we provide a fun and exciting experience for your children so you can enjoy a night out on your own and discover all that Industry City has to offer! Kids jump into an immersive team-based adventure that blends virtual and real-world elements scoring points to help save the planet! They’ll also enjoy a pizza dinner, work on a STEAM-inspired craft, design a gigantic obstacle course and wind down with a relaxing meditation in the Chillzone. CREA's experienced staff members will ensure that your kids are entertained, physically and socially engaged, and well cared for. CREA Date Night Drop Off for Two Children includes: - 2.5 hours of guided fun, play, learning and creativity at CREA! - Pizza, juice, and water. Vegan and gluten free options are available upon request. - This event requires pre-registration and doors will be closed to the public. - Minimum age requirement of 3 years old and potty trained. Read more at: https://industrycity.com/event/crea-date-night-drop-off/2024-10-11/
Vintage Bottle of Champagne item
Vintage Bottle of Champagne
$50

Starting bid

A gorgeous vintage bottle of Laurent Perrier champagne (valued at over $100).
School of Rock $75 Gift Certificate item
School of Rock $75 Gift Certificate item
School of Rock $75 Gift Certificate item
School of Rock $75 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

School of Rock is a performance-based music school in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Along with personal, one-on-one lessons, your child will also be able to perform in a real band with other students! This gift certificate can be used for lessons or a class.
Aesop Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Skin Care Set item
Aesop Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Skin Care Set
$75

Starting bid

From cult skin care brand Aesop, an antioxidant rich ensemble suitable to most skin types. Includes Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser, Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Toner, and Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum. A $169 value.
The Analog Stationer Gift Bag item
The Analog Stationer Gift Bag item
The Analog Stationer Gift Bag item
The Analog Stationer Gift Bag
$30

Starting bid

Gift bag of stationary and calendar staples from The Analog Stationer containing: Shorthand standard notebook, green and purple felt pencil case, Weekly Block system note diary, Habit notebook with markers, Monthly Block calendar, Paper Poetry folded cards and envelopes, and Clean Color Dot dot pens.
Custom Embroidered Baseball Cap item
Custom Embroidered Baseball Cap
$30

Starting bid

Custom Embroidery on a Hats By Lindsay baseball cap or bucket hat for you or your kid! You'll work with Lindsay to pick out a hat color and size; and design of your choice. Can do simple name/monogram, emoji or icon.
Parent Coaching session with Hannah Mengistu item
Parent Coaching session with Hannah Mengistu
$150

Starting bid

One session of parent coaching with Hannah Mengistu (15 minute consult followed by one-hour session) - Valued at $350 https://www.hannahmengistu.com/ Hannah is a Parent Consultant with a Masters in Early Childhood Education and also a Masters in Childhood Development. Hannah is a mother of two beautiful boys and has also been a classroom teacher for over a decade. With this combined experience as a Parent Coach and teacher, Hannah is uniquely qualified to help navigate home management, sleep issues while parenting and working full time.
$50 Gift Card to Compton's Sandwich Shop item
$50 Gift Card to Compton's Sandwich Shop item
$50 Gift Card to Compton's Sandwich Shop item
$50 Gift Card to Compton's Sandwich Shop
$15

Starting bid

A $50 gift card to Compton's Sandwich Shop, with 6 different locations across the tri-state area.
McCarren Park House Gift Bundle item
McCarren Park House Gift Bundle item
McCarren Park House Gift Bundle item
McCarren Park House Gift Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Bundle of McCarren Park House items! Includes: Mug - $25 Frisbee $25 Tote - $25 Park blanket - $25 Gift card to Park Bar -$25
Estee Lauder Gift Bundle (valued at $1000+) item
Estee Lauder Gift Bundle (valued at $1000+) item
Estee Lauder Gift Bundle (valued at $1000+) item
Estee Lauder Gift Bundle (valued at $1000+)
$200

Starting bid

Skincare, hair, fragrance and makeup from across the Estée Lauder Companies portfolio of brands. $1000+ in value. Brands include: MAC Clinique Jo Malone Too Faced Bobbi Brown Tom Ford Estee Lauder Origins Smashbox x Becca Bumble & Bumble .....and more!
Two 2-hour day passes to Space Club (1 of 2) item
Two 2-hour day passes to Space Club (1 of 2) item
Two 2-hour day passes to Space Club (1 of 2) item
Two 2-hour day passes to Space Club (1 of 2)
$30

Starting bid

These passes will be a credit for two children (and two adults) to experience two hours of play at our Greenpoint or Fort Greene locations. These single passes can be split up between two children for 2 hours or combined for 4 hours per single child and a complementary adult. https://spaceclub.com/
Two 2-hour day passes to Space Club (2 of 2) item
Two 2-hour day passes to Space Club (2 of 2) item
Two 2-hour day passes to Space Club (2 of 2) item
Two 2-hour day passes to Space Club (2 of 2)
$30

Starting bid

These passes will be a credit for two children (and two adults) to experience two hours of play at our Greenpoint or Fort Greene locations. These single passes can be split up between two children for 2 hours or combined for 4 hours per single child and a complementary adult. https://spaceclub.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!