Hosted by

Brooklyn Ohio Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Brooklyn Home Days 2026 - Vendor Registration

Hurricane Alley

Brooklyn, OH 44144, USA

Crafter/Non-Profit Group (Saturday Only)
$35

This option is for crafting vendors and non-profit groups (ie school, church, boosters).

Crafter/Non-Profit Group (Sunday Only)
$35

This option is for crafting vendors and non-profit groups (ie school, church, boosters).

Crafter/Non-Profit Group (Weekend)
$50

This option is for crafting vendors and non-profit groups (ie school, church, boosters).

Business Vendor (Saturday Only)
$50

This option is for business vendors and "for profit" groups.

Business Vendor (Sunday Only)
$50

This option is for business vendors and "for profit" groups.

Business Vendor (Weekend)
$75

This option is for business vendors and "for profit" groups.

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