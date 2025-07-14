Hosted by

Brooklyn Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Brooklyn Home Days Sponsorship

4500 Hurricane Alley

Brooklyn, OH 44144, USA

Community Sponsor
$250

Name on banner around stadium fence.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Name on entrance sign, table space at event, name on banner around stadium.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event program, name on entrance sign, table space at event, name on banner around stadium.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Name included in press release, participate in parade, logo on event program, name on entrance sign, table space at event, name on banner around stadium.

Firework Sponsor
$2,000

Recognition during fireworks announcements, name included in press release, participate in parade, logo on event program, name on entrance sign, table space at event, name on banner around stadium.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Your Company in all Home Days marketing, name/logo on marketing material, recognition during fireworks announcements, name included in press release, participate in parade, logo on event program, name on entrance sign, table space at event, name on banner around stadium.

