Brooklyn Pride House Party Online Silent Auction

What’s a Brooklyn Pride VIP, you say? Aside from the obvious bragging rights, you’ll receive the opportunity to purchase tickets to the 30th Anniversary Gala* at a discount, two free tickets to one of our ticketed events** during Brooklyn Pride Week, as well as two official 2026 t-shirts. But, perhaps, the best of all – you and a loved one [or enemy, your choice] will join the Brooklyn Pride Board on their float in the Twilight Parade. Talk about an incredible experience getting to close out the largest evening parade in the Northeast!
* Exact details of the 30th Anniversary Gala are currently being determined.
** In 2025, ticketed events included the Brooklyn Pride Comedy Night, Pride Night at the Brooklyn Cyclones game, the Brooklyn Pride LGBTQIA+ 5K Run/Walk, and Everybooty at BAM.
Gorgeous piece of art titled Ravelé II (dimensions 24" by 48") by artist Sheanni Ravelé Sims, a multi-disciplinary, painter & graphic design artist whose practice highlights the experiences of Black, queer, and trans femme communities and their capacity to impact the world through her art form.
ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP IN BROOKLYN.
The Mayan Palace, Mexico
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand
beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin
America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Accommodation
Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from
sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring
a memorable and effortless vacation.
Includes
● 7-nights at Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico
● The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom
● Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)
Notes
● Primary traveler must be 25 years or older to take this trip
● Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel
● Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old
● Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week; rest are subject to availability
● Resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required at check-out
● Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period
● Group bookings are extremely limited and not guaranteed
● This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final.
● Experiences may not be transferred or resold
New Orleans is a city unlike any other, and its people are what make it so special. The citizens of New Orleans are a melting pot of cultures, and their traditions and customs are an important part of the city's identity. From Mardi Gras to jazz funerals, there is no shortage of festivities in New Orleans. The food in New Orleans is world-famous, and for good reason. From Creole classics like gumbo and jambalaya to beignets and po'boys, there's something for everyone to enjoy. And of course, no visit to New Orleans would be complete without a stop at one of the city's famous restaurants, like Antoine's or Commander's Palace. New Orleans is a city that is rich in history and culture. From its French roots to its African influences, the city has a unique flavor that is all its own. Come explore all that New Orleans has to offer!
The Residence
Welcome to The Big Easy! This residence is a perfect place to stay for a fun and relaxing vacation. With its convenient location and comfortable accommodations, it is the perfect base for exploring all that New Orleans has to offer. So whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, The Big Easy is the perfect choice for you. The residence offers a two bedroom, two bathroom stay that will accommodate up to four guests.
Includes
● 3-night stay in a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom residence
● Property is 1000+ sq ft
● Accommodates up to 4 travelers
Notes
● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
● At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
● Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
● Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
● Blackout dates include: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Mardi Gras, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
● Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Embark on an unforgettable journey to Seville, Spain, a city renowned as the top travel destination by Lonely Planet. Discover the city's rich history and stunning architecture, including the colossal Central Cathedral and the captivating Alcázar Palace and Gardens, featured in Game of Thrones. Seville's culinary scene takes center stage with a 5-course tapas dinner and a mesmerizing Flamenco show for four people. Don't miss the market tour and paella cooking
class, where you'll delve into local flavors and culture. Indulge in the quintessential Sevillian experience of tapas tasting and savor Southern Spanish cuisine, and be sure to catch a captivating Flamenco dancing show, making this trip a truly immersive and unforgettable adventure.
The Residence
Located in downtown Seville, this vibrant property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, comfortably sleeping four adult travelers. Being centrally located, this residence is ideal for an easy stroll downtown to one of the many local wine bars or culinary masterpieces Seville has to
offer.
Includes
● 4-night stay in a private luxury residence
● 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
● 5-course tapas dinner and flamenco show
● Market tour with paella cooking class
● Accommodates 4 adults
● Raise Away booking & concierge service
Notes
● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
● At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
● Winning bidders have 2 years to complete travel from date of purchase
● Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
● Blackout dates include; Thanksgiving Week, Christmas Week, New Years' week, and Easter Week.
● Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
