Brooklyn Pride House Party Online Silent Auction

The Mayan Palace, Mexico

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand

beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).





Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin

America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.





The Accommodation

Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from

sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring

a memorable and effortless vacation.





Includes

● 7-nights at Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico

● The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom

● Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)





Notes

● Primary traveler must be 25 years or older to take this trip

● Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel

● Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old

● Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week; rest are subject to availability

● Resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required at check-out

● Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period

● Group bookings are extremely limited and not guaranteed

● This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final.

● Experiences may not be transferred or resold





If you have any questions before bidding, please reach out to Kyle at [email protected] for assistance.