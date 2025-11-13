Brooklyn Pride House Party Silent Auction

What’s a Brooklyn Pride VIP, you say? Aside from the obvious bragging rights, you’ll receive the opportunity to purchase tickets to the 30th Anniversary Gala* at a discount, two free tickets to one of our ticketed events** during Brooklyn Pride Week, as well as an official 2026 t-shirt. But, perhaps, the best of all – you and a loved one [or enemy, your choice] will join the Brooklyn Pride Board on their float in the Twilight Parade. Talk about an incredible experience getting to close out the largest evening parade in the Northeast!





* Exact details of the 30th Anniversary Gala are currently being determined.





** In 2025, ticketed events included the Brooklyn Pride Comedy Night, Pride Night at the Brooklyn Cyclones game, the Brooklyn Pride LGBTQIA+ 5K Run/Walk, and Everybooty at BAM.