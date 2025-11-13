Brooklyn Pride House Party Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
What’s a Brooklyn Pride VIP, you say? Aside from the obvious bragging rights, you’ll receive the opportunity to purchase tickets to the 30th Anniversary Gala* at a discount, two free tickets to one of our ticketed events** during Brooklyn Pride Week, as well as an official 2026 t-shirt. But, perhaps, the best of all – you and a loved one [or enemy, your choice] will join the Brooklyn Pride Board on their float in the Twilight Parade. Talk about an incredible experience getting to close out the largest evening parade in the Northeast!
* Exact details of the 30th Anniversary Gala are currently being determined.
** In 2025, ticketed events included the Brooklyn Pride Comedy Night, Pride Night at the Brooklyn Cyclones game, the Brooklyn Pride LGBTQIA+ 5K Run/Walk, and Everybooty at BAM.
This fan package from the Brooklyn Nets & New York Liberty includes a signed New York Liberty basketball, along with two tickets to a Brooklyn Nets game and merchandise (hat, t-shirt, and backpack).
Get a private, curated tour for up to six people to explore New York, courtesy of DayVenturesNYC!
Gorgeous piece of art titled Ravelé II (dimensions 24" by 48") by artist Sheanni Ravelé Sims, a multi-disciplinary, painter & graphic design artist whose practice highlights the experiences of Black, queer, and trans femme communities and their capacity to impact the world through her art form.
Embark on an unforgettable journey to Seville, Spain, a city renowned as the top travel destination by Lonely Planet. Discover the city's rich history and stunning architecture, including the colossal Central Cathedral and the captivating Alcázar Palace and Gardens, featured in Game of Thrones. Seville's culinary scene takes center stage with a 5-course tapas dinner and a mesmerizing Flamenco show for four people. Don't miss the market tour and paella cooking class, where you'll delve into local flavors and culture. Indulge in the quintessential Sevillian experience of tapas tasting and savor Southern Spanish cuisine, and be sure to catch a captivating Flamenco dancing show, making this trip a truly immersive and unforgettable adventure.
New Orleans is a city unlike any other, and its people are what make it so special. The citizens of New Orleans are a melting pot of cultures, and their traditions and customs are an important part of the city's identity. From Mardi Gras to jazz funerals, there is no shortage of festivities in New Orleans. The food in New Orleans is world-famous, and for good reason. From Creole classics like gumbo and jambalaya to beignets and po'boys, there's something for everyone to enjoy. And of course, no visit to New Orleans would be complete without a stop at one of the city's famous restaurants, like Antoine's or Commander's Palace. New Orleans is a city that is rich in history and culture. From its French roots to its African influences, the city has a unique flavor that is all its own. Come explore all that New Orleans has to offer!
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting.
