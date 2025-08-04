Brooklyn Heights Music Society Inc

Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra Memberships

Monthly Membership
$17

Renews monthly

Ongoing yearly membership to play in the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra. Please use the same email address that you use for the BSO musician email updates.

Annual Membership
$170

Renews yearly on: July 31

Membership fee to play all five concerts. Limited-time offer until September 30 for early payment. Please use the same email address that you use for the BSO musician email updates.

Prospective Player
Free

No expiration

New members interested in joining before completing an audition.

