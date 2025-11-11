Artists in Motion

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Artists in Motion

About this shop

Brooklyn's 2025-2026 Competition Season

Group Coaching - October
$250

Student's portion of group coaching for the indicated month

0
Group Coaching - November
$250

Student's portion of group coaching for the indicated month

0
Group Coaching - December
$250

Student's portion of group coaching for the indicated month

0
Cupid Classical Variation - Version Fee Waived
Free

One-time fee for classical version creation. This is normally $600.00 but this was waived for this season as a contribution to the Alchemy community by the Artistic Director.

0
Paquita 4 Classical Variation - Version Fee Waived
Free

One-time fee for classical version creation. This is normally $600.00 but this was waived for this season as a contribution to the Alchemy community by the Artistic Director.

0
YAGP-Nashville
$363.33

Balance due on the name competition registration fee after application of deposits.

0
YAGP-Boston
$608.33

Balance due on the name competition registration fee after application of deposits.

0
UBC
$438.33

Remaining fees on UBC Competition

0
UBC Pas de Deux
$75

Pas de Deux fee

0
UBC Finals
$570
0

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