Brooksource x Bridge of Silent Auction

Directly from a Bridge of Life mission, Spice up your holidays with a touch of international flair! This stunning hand-woven basket is filled with specialty Jamaican pastes, sauces, and spreads—perfect for adding bold, tropical flavors to your holiday appetizers. Stay tidy in the kitchen with a beautifully crafted handmade apron, and elevate your festivities with vibrant, one-of-a-kind coasters for your rum punch. A true taste of Jamaica, right at your table!
Hand-woven 2-person Hammock
$100
Straight from a Bridge of Life mission in Uganda, this stunning hand-woven two-person hammock is the perfect addition to your outdoor oasis. Ideal for soaking up those gorgeous bluebird Colorado days, it’s a unique blend of global craftsmanship and local relaxation!
Charcuterie Spread Basket
$50
The ultimate holiday treat! This complete charcuterie board set features an array of gourmet cheeses, jams, crackers, and more. Perfect for entertaining or indulging, this basket has everything you need to elevate your holiday spread—no extra shopping required!
Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers - 2 Tickets
$150
Score big with this pair of tickets to watch the Colorado Avalanche take on the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena on January 16 at 7:30 PM. Experience the thrill of NHL action live and cheer on the Avs in an unforgettable night of hockey!
Ticket details:
Section: 104
Row: 5
Seat: 5&6
Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics - 2 Tickets
$150
Don’t miss the excitement! The Denver Nuggets face off against the defending champions, the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena on January 7 at 8:00 PM. Be part of the action and cheer on the home team in an electrifying night of basketball.
Ticket details:
Section: 136
Row: 15
Seat: 15&16
Class pass Gift Card & Bridge of Life Cycling Jersey (Mens)
$50
Burn off those holiday calories in style! With a ClassPass membership, you can explore Denver’s top fitness classes and find your new favorite workout. Pair it with a sleek DaVita x Bridge of Life cycling jersey to rep the brand while you crush your fitness goals!
Jersey sizes are exchangeable—currently set at Men’s Large.
Class pass Gift Card & Bridge of Life Cycling Jersey (Women)
$50
Burn off those holiday calories in style! With a ClassPass membership, you can explore Denver’s top fitness classes and find your new favorite workout. Pair it with a sleek DaVita x Bridge of Life cycling jersey to rep the brand while you crush your fitness goals!
Jersey sizes are exchangeable—currently set at Women's LG.
Golf for 2 at Fossil Trace
$150
Tee off at one of Colorado's most iconic courses! Enjoy a round of golf at the historic Fossil Trace Golf Club, where breathtaking views and challenging fairways create an unforgettable experience. Perfect for golfers of all levels or any dinosaur enthusiast, this place has it all!
