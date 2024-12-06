Brooksource x Bridge of Silent Auction

Directly from a Bridge of Life mission, Spice up your holidays with a touch of international flair! This stunning hand-woven basket is filled with specialty Jamaican pastes, sauces, and spreads—perfect for adding bold, tropical flavors to your holiday appetizers. Stay tidy in the kitchen with a beautifully crafted handmade apron, and elevate your festivities with vibrant, one-of-a-kind coasters for your rum punch. A true taste of Jamaica, right at your table!

Directly from a Bridge of Life mission, Spice up your holidays with a touch of international flair! This stunning hand-woven basket is filled with specialty Jamaican pastes, sauces, and spreads—perfect for adding bold, tropical flavors to your holiday appetizers. Stay tidy in the kitchen with a beautifully crafted handmade apron, and elevate your festivities with vibrant, one-of-a-kind coasters for your rum punch. A true taste of Jamaica, right at your table!

seeMoreDetailsMobile