Brookvale Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Brookvale Elementary PTA

About this event

Brookvale Movie Night: Zootopia2

3400 Nicolet Ave

Fremont, CA 94536, USA

Combo 1: Cheese Pizza
$6

1 slice of Cheese Pizza + 1 juice or water + 1 bag of chips

Combo 2: Hot dog
$6

Beef Hotdog + 1 juice or water + 1 bag of chips

Combo 3: Spam Masubi
$6

1 Spam Masubi (spam with rice covered in seaweed) + 1 juice or water + 1 bag of chips

Combo 4: Nachos
$6

Corn tortilla chips covered with cheese + 1 juice or water + 1 bag of chips

Brown Sugar Milk with Boba
$4

Brown Sugar in Whole Milk with Boba (no caffeine)

Strawberry Lemonade with Boba
$4

Strawberry Lemonade with Boba (no caffeine)

Pizza/Hotdog/Spam Musubi/Nachos
$4

A La Carte - NO CHIPS OR DRINK

Chips/Popcorn/Chocolate Hazelnut Beignet
$1

Bag of Variety Chips or Popcorn or Chocolate Hazelnut Beignet

Water/Capri Sun/Hot Chocolate
$1

Water or Capri Sun or Hot Chocolate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!