Brookvale Movie Night: Zootopia2

Hosted by
About this event
1 slice of Cheese Pizza + 1 juice or water + 1 bag of chips
Beef Hotdog + 1 juice or water + 1 bag of chips
1 Spam Masubi (spam with rice covered in seaweed) + 1 juice or water + 1 bag of chips
Corn tortilla chips covered with cheese + 1 juice or water + 1 bag of chips
Brown Sugar in Whole Milk with Boba (no caffeine)
Strawberry Lemonade with Boba (no caffeine)
A La Carte - NO CHIPS OR DRINK
Bag of Variety Chips or Popcorn or Chocolate Hazelnut Beignet
Water or Capri Sun or Hot Chocolate
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!