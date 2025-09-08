BROOKWOOD B-BOP 2025

One popcorn and one cookie coupon for Cookie and Popcorn Days! Two water bottle stickers and mini multicolored pen as well!
Prizes listed above as well as an LED Mini Finger Flashlight and a discount card to Pizza Ranch!
All the prizes in tier one and two as well as a long sleeve Brookwood T-shirt and a spy pen and notebook kit, mini sea creature lego kit!
All prizes from tiers one through three. As well as a Fur Fun Monster keychain, cool Brain Teaser game, a $10 Book Fair coupon AND LUNCH WITH MR.BRADSHAW!
All prizes from tier one through four as well as an action figure Rubix Cube! Also a Brookwood Long Sleeve Shirt for parent(s)/guardian(s) and a VIP Badge good for a free popcorn and cookie for this school year on every popcorn/Cookie Day!
-Also includes an entry to see if you can win the B-BOP Bonanza Gift Basket! There will be gift cards to a restaurant as well as passes to a family fun event!
This will allow a child that would not otherwise be able to raise any donations to be able to receive a $20 goodie bag.
This will allow a child that would not otherwise be able to raise any donations to receive a $40 tier goodie bag.
