BROOKWOOD B-BOP 2025

5465 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508, USA

1st tier prize category
$20

One popcorn and one cookie coupon for Cookie and Popcorn Days! Two water bottle stickers and mini multicolored pen as well!

2nd tier category
$40

Prizes listed above as well as an LED Mini Finger Flashlight and a discount card to Pizza Ranch!

3rd tier category
$75

All the prizes in tier one and two as well as a long sleeve Brookwood T-shirt and a spy pen and notebook kit, mini sea creature lego kit!

4th tier category
$100

All prizes from tiers one through three. As well as a Fur Fun Monster keychain, cool Brain Teaser game, a $10 Book Fair coupon AND LUNCH WITH MR.BRADSHAW!

5th tier category
$150

All prizes from tier one through four as well as an action figure Rubix Cube! Also a Brookwood Long Sleeve Shirt for parent(s)/guardian(s) and a VIP Badge good for a free popcorn and cookie for this school year on every popcorn/Cookie Day!

-Also includes an entry to see if you can win the B-BOP Bonanza Gift Basket! There will be gift cards to a restaurant as well as passes to a family fun event!

Would you like to donate to a child?
$20

This will allow a child that would not otherwise be able to raise any donations to be able to receive a $20 goodie bag.

Would you like to donate to a child?
$40

This will allow a child that would not otherwise be able to raise any donations to receive a $40 tier goodie bag.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing