Brookwood Discovery Tour - Rainbow Omega

About this event
Experience Brookwood in action through a guided 2-hour personalized visit, led by a member of the Brookwood Center for Learning team.
Discovery Tours are designed for individuals or teams who want to experience Brookwood’s heart and operations up close. Whether you're exploring a specific program element or simply seeking inspiration, we’ll tailor your visit to reflect your interests and questions.
Experience Brookwood in action through a guided 2-hour personalized visit, led by a member of the Brookwood Center for Learning team.
Discovery Tours are designed for individuals or teams who want to experience Brookwood’s heart and operations up close. Whether you're exploring a specific program element or simply seeking inspiration, we’ll tailor your visit to reflect your interests and questions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!