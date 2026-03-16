Brookwood Center for Learning

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Brookwood Center for Learning

About this event

Brookwood Discovery Tour - Rainbow Omega

1752 Farm to Market 1489

Brookshire, TX 77423, USA

Discovery Tour Ticket Per Person - NON-PROFIT ONLY
$50

Experience Brookwood in action through a guided 2-hour personalized visit, led by a member of the Brookwood Center for Learning team.

Discovery Tours are designed for individuals or teams who want to experience Brookwood’s heart and operations up close. Whether you're exploring a specific program element or simply seeking inspiration, we’ll tailor your visit to reflect your interests and questions.

Discovery Tour Ticket Per Person plus 7.25% Sales Tax
$53.63

Experience Brookwood in action through a guided 2-hour personalized visit, led by a member of the Brookwood Center for Learning team.

Discovery Tours are designed for individuals or teams who want to experience Brookwood’s heart and operations up close. Whether you're exploring a specific program element or simply seeking inspiration, we’ll tailor your visit to reflect your interests and questions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!