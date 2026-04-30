Brothers In Arms Men's Support Circle's Silent Auction

No Man Walks Alone

10 x 10 Acrylic on canvas

By Artist Carol Lavoie Schuster (copyright, 2026)



Painted for my friend and fellow community leader, Michael Bastien, and for Brothers In Arms, in honor of your powerful, life saving work and the many men you support.



This piece holds a quiet truth we do not always say out loud. Even in the darkest stretches, there is a way through. The only way out is through. The light does not remove the road. It meets us on it, steady and constant, guiding us forward.



The path is long, at times silent, yet never truly solitary. What we carry may be unseen, but it is not unshared. Strength is not found in silence alone, but in connection, in being seen, and in choosing to keep going, together.



This painting is for every man who has carried more than he has said, and a reminder that even in the quiet, you are not alone, and to just keep going. One step at a time.



Much love and admiration. Peace, Carol