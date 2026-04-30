Brothers In Arms Men's Support Circle's Silent Auction

About this event
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This silent auction item combines accessibility and style:
This isn’t just about going to the gym.
It’s about showing up for yourself—consistently.
Whether you’re restarting your fitness journey or leveling up your routine, this package gives you the tools to look better, feel stronger, and move with intention.
Bid with purpose. Walk away transformed.
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The winner will receive:
This is for someone who doesn’t follow trends—they set them. Someone who understands that what you wear is an extension of who you are.
Not mass-produced. Not duplicated. Just yours.
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This Party Decor Package takes the stress out of planning and replaces it with a space that feels intentional, elevated, and unforgettable. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, graduation, baby shower, or special milestone, this package is designed to bring your vision to life from the moment guests walk in.
The winner will receive a custom-designed setup that may include:
From bold and vibrant to clean and elegant, every detail is curated to create a cohesive look that photographs beautifully and leaves a lasting impression.
This isn’t just decoration—it’s an atmosphere. A moment your guests will remember.
Perfect for anyone looking to host with intention and make their event stand out without the hassle.
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No Man Walks Alone
10 x 10 Acrylic on canvas
By Artist Carol Lavoie Schuster (copyright, 2026)
Painted for my friend and fellow community leader, Michael Bastien, and for Brothers In Arms, in honor of your powerful, life saving work and the many men you support.
This piece holds a quiet truth we do not always say out loud. Even in the darkest stretches, there is a way through. The only way out is through. The light does not remove the road. It meets us on it, steady and constant, guiding us forward.
The path is long, at times silent, yet never truly solitary. What we carry may be unseen, but it is not unshared. Strength is not found in silence alone, but in connection, in being seen, and in choosing to keep going, together.
This painting is for every man who has carried more than he has said, and a reminder that even in the quiet, you are not alone, and to just keep going. One step at a time.
Much love and admiration. Peace, Carol
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"Skip the razor and enjoy lasting smoothness with 6 professional underarm laser hair removal treatments. This series reduces hair growth over time with a convenient, low-maintenance approach. Treatments are performed by Nurse Practitioners using safe, effective technology tailored to your skin and hair type. Includes 6 sessions for both underarms. Appointment required; subject to provider availability.
Starting bid
●Up to 6 hours of photo booth service
● Early professional setup & late teardown for a stress-free event flow
● Select up to 4 capture modes:
Photo · Video · Boomerang · GIF
● Choice of Classic Color or Black & White Glam style
● A custom-designed photo template tailored to your event
● Premium backdrop curated to match your theme or aesthetic
● Themed props for added fun and guest interaction
● Custom print experience with personalized print envelopes
● Instant digital photo delivery sent directly to guests’ phones or email
● Within 24 hrs of your event you’ll receive your Link of the Pictures Gallery
● A professional on-site attendant throughout the entire experience
● Red Carpet experience with Stanchions & red velvet ropes
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