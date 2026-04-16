Early Bird Registration and Journal Ad: Phi Epsilon Brothers

About this event
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite | Chapter Duffle Bag | Chapter Bomber Jacket | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Digital Souvenir Book Link
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
This allows you to purchase the All-Star Package without paying all at once. Three installments must be paid by Saturday, August 1st.
With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite | Chapter Duffle Bag | Chapter Bomber Jacket | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Digital Souvenir Book Link
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite | Chapter Duffle Bag | Chapter Bomber Jacket | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Digital Souvenir Book Link
Significant Other will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
This allows you to purchase the All-Star & Significant Other Package without paying all at once. Three installments must be paid by Saturday, August 1st.
With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite | Chapter Duffle Bag | Chapter Bomber Jacket | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Digital Souvenir Book Link
Significant Other will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Party Events & Hospitality Suite | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Digital Souvenir Book Link
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
This allows you to purchase the Weekend Experience Package without paying all at once. Three installments must be paid by Saturday, August 1st.
With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Party Events & Hospitality Suite | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Digital Souvenir Book Link
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Party Events & Hospitality Suite | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Digital Souvenir Book Link
Significant Other will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
This allows you to purchase the Weekend Experience & Significant Other Package without paying all at once. Three installments must be paid by Saturday, August 1st.
With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Party Events & Hospitality Suite | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Digital Souvenir Book Link
Significant Other will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
Show your support and leave a lasting impression in our 80th Anniversary Souvenir Journal with a full-page ad placement. This is a great opportunity for businesses, organizations, families, and supporters to celebrate the legacy of the Phi Epsilon Chapter while promoting your brand, sharing congratulations, honoring a brother, or highlighting your connection to our community.
Ad Specifications:
• Full Page Size: 8.5” W x 11” H
• Resolution: 300 DPI
• Format: Print Ready High-Resolution File
• Recommended File Types: PDF, PNG, or JPG
Secure your space today and become part of this historic celebration honoring 80 years of service, scholarship, perseverance, and uplifting the community.
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
Show your support and leave a lasting impression in our 80th Anniversary Souvenir Journal with a half-page ad placement. This is a great opportunity for businesses, organizations, families, and supporters to celebrate the legacy of the Phi Epsilon Chapter while promoting your brand, sharing congratulations, honoring a brother, or highlighting your connection to our community.
Ad Specifications:
• Half Page Size: 5.5” H x 8.5” W
• Orientation: Horizontal
• Resolution: 300 DPI
• Format: Print Ready High-Resolution File
• Recommended File Types: PDF, PNG, or JPG
Secure your space today and become part of this historic celebration honoring 80 years of service, scholarship, perseverance, and uplifting the community.
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate 80 years of legacy, brotherhood, and community impact at our Anniversary Banquet. Enjoy a night of fellowship, entertainment, reflections, and recognition as we honor the rich history and continued excellence!
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
Relax, reconnect, and enjoy fellowship throughout the weekend with access to the official 80th Anniversary Hospitality Suite. This dedicated gathering space will provide light refreshments, music, networking, and an opportunity for brothers, supporters, and guests to connect and celebrate the rich legacy of the Phi Epsilon Chapter in a welcoming atmosphere.
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
Kick off the 80th Anniversary Weekend with an exciting Friday Night Celebration filled with great music, fellowship, and unforgettable vibes. Join brothers, supporters, family, and friends as we reconnect, celebrate memories, and set the tone for an incredible weekend honoring the legacy of the Phi Epsilon Chapter.
Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!
Join us for a memorable Saturday Brunch as we continue celebrating 80 years of brotherhood, service, and excellence. Enjoy great food, fellowship, reflections, and meaningful connections with brothers, supporters, family, and friends during this special part of our anniversary weekend experience.
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