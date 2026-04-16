Early Bird Registration and Journal Ad: Phi Epsilon Brothers

Please Note That All Purchases Are Non-Refundable!





This allows you to purchase the All-Star Package without paying all at once. Three installments must be paid by Saturday, August 1st.





With this purchase, you will receive: Banquet Ticket | Full Access to all Events & Hospitality Suite | Chapter Duffle Bag | Chapter Bomber Jacket | Fraternity Quarter Zip Sweater | 80th Chapter Pin | 80th Chapter Water Bottle | Digital Souvenir Book Link