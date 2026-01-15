Brothers Place Inc

Offered by

Brothers Place Inc

About the memberships

Brothers Place Business Partnership

Community Supporter
$100

Renews monthly

A simple way for local businesses to show visible support for recovery services in our community while gaining meaningful local recognition.

  • Business name on website sponsor page 
  • Social media thank-you (opt-in) 
  • Monthly impact email 
  • Donor wall placement 
Community Builder
$250

Renews monthly

Designed for businesses that want deeper engagement, increased visibility, and a stronger public connection to life-changing recovery work.

  • All above, plus: 
  • Logo on website 
  • Annual recognition post 
  • Quarterly social media thank you 
  • Donor wall placement with larger logo 
  • Invitation to events & testimonies 
Hope Partner
$500

Renews monthly

For organizations ready to take a leadership role by making a significant investment that directly expands services and outcomes for those we serve.

  • All above, plus: 
  • Logo on printed materials 
  • Quarterly impact report 
  • Monthly social media thank you 
  • Optional employee volunteer opportunity 
  • Donor wall placement with even larger logo 
Legacy Partner
$1,000

Renews monthly

Our highest level of partnership for businesses committed to long-term, transformational impact and sustained leadership in community recovery.

  • All above, plus: 
  • Premier logo placement 
  • Annual appreciation plaque or certificate 
  • Opportunity to sponsor a program, room, or initiative 

 

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