Brothers Place Partnership

Friend of Brothers Place
$25

Renews monthly

Supports: Daily meals, toiletries, utilities


You Receive:

  • Monthly email update with prayer focus
  • Name listed on website (opt-in)
  • Annual impact summary
Advocate
$50

Renews monthly

Supports: Program materials, transportation, counseling support


You Receive:

  • All Friend benefits, plus:
  • Quarterly digital impact report
  • Early invitations to testimonies and events
  • Handwritten thank-you once per year
Builder
$100

Renews monthly

Supports: Housing costs for one participant

You Receive:

  • All Advocate benefits, plus:
  • Invitation to annual Partner Appreciation Night
  • Behind-the-scenes ministry update (video or letter)
  • Recognition in annual report (opt-in)
Anchor Partner
$250

Renews monthly

Supports: Full monthly care for one participant

You Receive:

  • All Builder benefits, plus:
  • Direct prayer updates from leadership
  • Personal annual impact call or meeting
  • Opportunity to sponsor a bed or program resource in your honor
Legacy Partner
$500

Renews monthly

Supports: Program expansion, emergency needs, and long-term sustainability

You Receive:

  • All Anchor benefits, plus:
  • Invitation to strategic vision meetings
  • Annual on-site visit or private testimony dinner
  • Named sponsorship opportunity (room, scholarship, or program element)
