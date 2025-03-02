Metro Atlanta fraternal order of leatherhead society inc

Metro Atlanta fraternal order of leatherhead society inc

Classic City Fireman Symposium Sponsorships

300 N Thomas St

Athens, GA 30601, USA

Chief sponsor
$3,000
Premium logo placement on all event materials and signage Presentation: 30-minute time slot for a presentation during a keynote session Prime booth space in a highly visible location Featured article in the conference program Social media promotion leading up to the event Promotional Products: 50 hats and 50 koozies featuring the Classic City FiremanShip Symposium logo and the sponsor logo only Three complimentary conference passes
Captain sponsor
$2,000
Logo placement on event materials and signage Presentation: 15-minute time slot for a presentation during the event Dedicated booth space Mention during key sessions Inclusion in event press releases Promotional Products: 25 hats featuring the Classic City FiremanShip Symposium logo and the sponsor logo only Two complimentary conference passes
Lieutenant sponsor
$1,000
Logo placement on select materials Shared booth space Mention in the conference program Promotional Products: 25 koozies featuring the Classic City FiremanShip Symposium logo and the sponsor logo only One complimentary conference pass
Firefighter sponsor
$500
Logo in the conference program Mention on the event website Access to networking events

