BROWARD FOP HEROES LUNCHEON

100 Financial Plaza 28th floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394, USA

🏆 Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Platinum Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition at the Heroes Luncheon, an event honoring the bravery, service, and dedication of local law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and legislators.


Includes:

  • Recognition as a Premier Sponsor during the event
  • Premium logo placement on all promotional materials and digital platforms
  • Reserved VIP table for 8 guests with premium seating
  • Speaking opportunity at the beginning of the event
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the program
⭐ Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Gold Sponsors play a vital role in supporting the Broward Fraternal Order of Police and the mission of the Heroes Luncheon.


Includes:

  • Recognition as a Supporting Sponsor
  • Premium logo placement on all promotional materials and digital platforms
  • Reserved table for 6 guests
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the event
🥈 Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver Sponsors demonstrate their commitment to honoring those who serve and protect our community.


Includes:

  • Recognition as a Silver Sponsor
  • Logo included on event signage
  • Reserved seating for 4 guests
🥉 Bronze Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bronze Sponsors help support the success of the Heroes Luncheon and show their appreciation for our local heroes.


Includes:

  • Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor
  • Logo included on event signage
  • Reserved seating for 2 guests
🤝 Community Sponsor
$500

Community Sponsors provide meaningful support and are recognized for their contribution to this important event.


Includes:

  • Recognition on event signage

*Does not include entry for event

General Admission
$25

Includes entry to the Heroes Luncheon and a plated lunch during the program. Seating is first-come, first-served unless otherwise noted. Thank you for supporting the mission and the work of the Fraternal Order of Police.

