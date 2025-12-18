BROWARD FOP HEROES LUNCHEON

Hosted by
About this event
As a Platinum Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition at the Heroes Luncheon, an event honoring the bravery, service, and dedication of local law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and legislators.
Includes:
Gold Sponsors play a vital role in supporting the Broward Fraternal Order of Police and the mission of the Heroes Luncheon.
Includes:
Silver Sponsors demonstrate their commitment to honoring those who serve and protect our community.
Includes:
Bronze Sponsors help support the success of the Heroes Luncheon and show their appreciation for our local heroes.
Includes:
Community Sponsors provide meaningful support and are recognized for their contribution to this important event.
Includes:
*Does not include entry for event
Includes entry to the Heroes Luncheon and a plated lunch during the program. Seating is first-come, first-served unless otherwise noted. Thank you for supporting the mission and the work of the Fraternal Order of Police.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!