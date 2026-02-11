Brown & White Scholarship Golf Classic Tickets

Requires purchase of Golf Tournament or Golf 101 Lessons for a discounted Golf Polo purchase. Deadline to order for National Convention Golf Tournament is May 15th.





Engineered for both performance and style, the Lambda Theta Phi Brown and White Golf Polo is crafted with a premium four-way stretch fabric, ensuring unrestricted movement for every swing and stride. Its moisture-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry in the heat, while built-in anti-UV protection offers essential defense against the sun’s rays.





Perfect for the green or any getaway with modern comfort.





Key Features:

Four-Way Stretch: Moves with you for maximum comfort and performance.

Moisture-Wicking: Keeps you fresh and dry in every round.

Anti-UV Protection: Sun-safe fabric for long days outdoors.

Note: Size request to follow via email.



