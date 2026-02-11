Brown & White Scholarship Golf Classic Tickets

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About this event
Brown & White Golf Classic includes 18 holes golf green fees, with 2 people per golf cart fees, small bucket of balls for range warm up, and catered lunch. (Golf Clubs are not included). Event is open to the public.
Requires purchase of Golf Tournament or Golf 101 Lessons for a discounted Golf Polo purchase. Deadline to order for National Convention Golf Tournament is May 15th.
Engineered for both performance and style, the Lambda Theta Phi Brown and White Golf Polo is crafted with a premium four-way stretch fabric, ensuring unrestricted movement for every swing and stride. Its moisture-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry in the heat, while built-in anti-UV protection offers essential defense against the sun’s rays.
Perfect for the green or any getaway with modern comfort.
Key Features:
Note: Size request to follow via email.
Brown & White Golf Classic: Golf 101. Learn about the game of golf basics. Includes 1 hours instruction, instructor, and catered lunch. Event is open to the public.
Brown & White Golf Classic catered lunch after tournament at pavilion. Event is open to the public.
Brown & White Golf Classic golf clubs rental.
Brown & White Golf Classic golf clubs rental.
Brown & White Golf Classic golf clubs rental.
Brown & White Golf Classic golf clubs rental.
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