Lambda Theta Phi Foundation

Hosted by

Lambda Theta Phi Foundation

About this event

Brown & White Scholarship Golf Classic Tickets

1525 W Tyvola Rd

Charlotte, NC 28217, USA

Golf Classic Play 18 Holes Tournament
$150

Brown & White Golf Classic includes 18 holes golf green fees, with 2 people per golf cart fees, small bucket of balls for range warm up, and catered lunch. (Golf Clubs are not included). Event is open to the public.

Foundation Golf Polo (Discount Price w/Tourney or Lesson)
$30.75
Available until May 15

Requires purchase of Golf Tournament or Golf 101 Lessons for a discounted Golf Polo purchase. Deadline to order for National Convention Golf Tournament is May 15th.


Engineered for both performance and style, the Lambda Theta Phi Brown and White Golf Polo is crafted with a premium four-way stretch fabric, ensuring unrestricted movement for every swing and stride. Its moisture-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry in the heat, while built-in anti-UV protection offers essential defense against the sun’s rays.


Perfect for the green or any getaway with modern comfort.


Key Features:

  • Four-Way Stretch: Moves with you for maximum comfort and performance.
  • Moisture-Wicking: Keeps you fresh and dry in every round.
  • Anti-UV Protection: Sun-safe fabric for long days outdoors.

Note: Size request to follow via email.


Golf 101: Introductory 1-hour Golf Clinic
$65

Brown & White Golf Classic: Golf 101. Learn about the game of golf basics. Includes 1 hours instruction, instructor, and catered lunch. Event is open to the public.

Golf Classic Lunch Only
$35

Brown & White Golf Classic catered lunch after tournament at pavilion. Event is open to the public.

Golf Clubs Rental (Male Right-Handed)
$50

Brown & White Golf Classic golf clubs rental.

Golf Clubs Rental (Male Left-Handed)
$50

Brown & White Golf Classic golf clubs rental.

Golf Clubs Rental (Female Right-Handed)
$50

Brown & White Golf Classic golf clubs rental.

Golf Clubs Rental (Female Left-Handed)
$50

Brown & White Golf Classic golf clubs rental.

Add a donation for Lambda Theta Phi Foundation

$

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