Continuing The Legacy Foundation Inc

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Continuing The Legacy Foundation Inc

Brown Water Revival Sponsorship

7925 KY-168

Catlettsburg, KY 41129, USA

Distiller's Reserve Sponsor
$3,000

Includes reserved seating for 10
10 collector's bottles of Four Roses Private Select Bourbon
Open Bar and Buffet
Company/Individual acknowledgement
2 O.F.C Raffle Tickets

Bourbon Baron Sponsor
$2,500

Includes reserved seating for 10
5 collector's bottles of Four Roses Private Select Bourbon
Open Bar and Buffet
Company/Individual acknowledgement

Mash Bill Sponsor
$2,500

Includes reserved seating for 8
8 collector's bottles of Four Roses Private Select Bourbon
Open Bar and Buffet
Company/Individual acknowledgement
2 O.F.C Raffle Tickets

Copper Still Sponsor
$2,000

Includes reserved seating for 8
4 collector's bottles of Four Roses Private Select Bourbon
Open Bar and Buffet
Company/Individual acknowledgement

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!