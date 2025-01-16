Browne's Field Pavilion Rental

1500 N Channel Dr

Harsens Island, MI 48028, USA

Browne's Field Pavilion Rental - Basic $200 Total
$350
Basic Pavilion rental including $150.00 Security Deposit: Pavilion, picnic tables, baseball field, tennis courts, pickleball courts, & soccer field. $150.00 Security Deposit will be refunded to Lessee if the Rental Areas/Equipment are undamaged and have been properly cleaned and equipment returned to designated storage area as determined by HISCFA. Lessee shall be liable to HISCFA for any damages sustained to the Rental Areas in excess of the Security Deposit.
Pavilion Rental Add-on - Kitchen Area
$75
Pavilion kitchen access includes running water, refrigeration and kitchen service area.
Pavilion Rental Add-on - Table (round seats 8) $5/each
$5
Round table, seats 8. Ten available.
Add-on -Table (rectangle - sets 10) 6 feet | $5/each
$5
Table (rectangle - sets 10) 6 feet | 10 available $5/each
Add-on Chair rental - 100 available $1/each
$1
Chair rental - 100 available $1/each
Add-on Port-a-potty handwashing station
$100
Port-a-potty handwashing station.

