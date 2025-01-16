Browne's Field Pavilion Rental

Basic Pavilion rental including $150.00 Security Deposit: Pavilion, picnic tables, baseball field, tennis courts, pickleball courts, & soccer field.
$150.00 Security Deposit
will be refunded to Lessee if the Rental Areas/Equipment are undamaged and have been properly cleaned and
equipment returned to designated storage area as determined by HISCFA. Lessee shall be liable to HISCFA for any damages sustained to the Rental Areas in excess of the Security Deposit.
Basic Pavilion rental including $150.00 Security Deposit: Pavilion, picnic tables, baseball field, tennis courts, pickleball courts, & soccer field.
$150.00 Security Deposit
will be refunded to Lessee if the Rental Areas/Equipment are undamaged and have been properly cleaned and
equipment returned to designated storage area as determined by HISCFA. Lessee shall be liable to HISCFA for any damages sustained to the Rental Areas in excess of the Security Deposit.
Pavilion Rental Add-on - Kitchen Area
$75
Pavilion kitchen access includes running water, refrigeration and kitchen service area.
Pavilion kitchen access includes running water, refrigeration and kitchen service area.