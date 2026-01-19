Clinton County CEO

Hosted by

Clinton County CEO

About this event

Brunch & Bloom

18772 Kaskaskia Rd

Okawville, IL 62271

Elite CEO Table (10 people)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

~Brunch

~ Entertainment

~Bottomless Mimosas + Bloody Marys for all 10 guests

~Upgraded table styling

~Front row VIP placement

~Dedicated server

~Coffee Truck vouchers for all 10 guests

~Flower Bar $5 coupons for all 10 guests

~Recognition Signage

~Early entry at 10:40am

VIP Table (8 People)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:

~ Brunch

~ Entertainment

~ Reserved table

~ Preferred seating behind the Elite CEO tables

General Admission
$60

Includes:

~ Brunch

~ Entertainment

~ General Admission Seating

Bottomless Mimosas
$15

General Admission tickets may add on a Bottomless Mimosa Bubbly Bar.

Bottomless Bloody Marys
$15

General Admission tickets may add on a Bottomless Bloody Marys Bar.

Bottomless Mimosas & Bloody Marys
$20

General Admission tickets may add on a combo Bottomless Mimosa & Bloody Marys Bar.

Golf Raffle Packages
$50

Each raffle ticket will enter you in for a chance to win:


 Golf Raffle Packages

  1. Scotty Cameron Studio Style Fastback OC Putter Precision-milled with a sleek stainless steel head, it features the classic Studio Style face insert, clean alignment design, and premium Scotty Cameron detailing. Built for consistency, feel, and performance on the greens, this putter is a trusted choice for golfers at any level. One winner will take home this high-quality Scotty Cameron putter. View Putter - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1siA2we3-HBOIBeKZ2Agp2_rFOl0HvCDl/view?usp=sharing
  2. 4 Passes to Highland Country Club – Highland, IL 4 Golf Passes **private cart rental
    **8 drink tickets (coolers packed in cart)
    **Snacks included
    **To schedule: Contact member Brandi Oliver
  3. Bent Oak Golf Course – Breese, IL
    4 Golf Passes
  4. Oak Brook Golf Course – Edwardsville, IL
    4 Golf Passes
  5. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course – Okawville, IL
    2 Golf Passes

• Golf passes subject to course availability
• Advance booking required
• Excludes league and tournament play
• No cash value


Tickets will also be available to purchase the day of the event.

GUCCI - Designer Hand Bag Raffle
$50

Each raffle ticket will enter you in for a chance to win:

Gucci Designer Handbag.


View Gucci bag - https://drive.google.com/file/d/13_S2VHppUOu4OZSkWcH_INThbm2iCYsV/view?usp=sharing


White Gucci crossbody bag. Crafted from quilted leather with a refined chevron pattern, it features the iconic gold GG logo and a polished chain strap. Stylish yet versatile, this bag is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. One winner will receive this classic Gucci piece.


Tickets will also be available to purchase the day of the event.

BBQ Raffle
$5

Each raffle ticket will enter you in for a chance to win:

BBQ Grilling Package.


+++More details to come+++


Tickets will also be available to purchase the day of the event.

VIP Everlasting Floral Arrangement Raffle
$5

Each raffle ticket will enter you in for a chance to win:

Beautifully crafted Everlasting Floral Arrangement

donated by CEO Alumni Callie Lueking - Owner of Flower Girls!


+++View Arrangement here -


Tickets will also be available to purchase the day of the event.

Friend of CEO Student Supporter
Pay what you can

Clinton County CEO is a non-profit organization that has been made possible by the generosity of our Investors, Business Community and Donors of Clinton County.


If you would like to consider an additional monetary donation to cover the costs associated with supporting our students, we would be incredibly grateful. The annual program costs for one student is $2,000.

Friend of Clinton County CEO Donation
Pay what you can

Clinton County CEO is a non-profit group that has been made possible by the generosity of our donors.


This is if you would like to consider any additional monetary donation as part of your registration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!