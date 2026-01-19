Brunch & Bloom

Hosted by
Okawville, IL 62271
Includes:
~Brunch
~ Entertainment
~Bottomless Mimosas + Bloody Marys for all 10 guests
~Upgraded table styling
~Front row VIP placement
~Dedicated server
~Coffee Truck vouchers for all 10 guests
~Flower Bar $5 coupons for all 10 guests
~Recognition Signage
~Early entry at 10:40am
Includes:
~ Brunch
~ Entertainment
~ Reserved table
~ Preferred seating behind the Elite CEO tables
Includes:
~ Brunch
~ Entertainment
~ General Admission Seating
General Admission tickets may add on a Bottomless Mimosa Bubbly Bar.
General Admission tickets may add on a Bottomless Bloody Marys Bar.
General Admission tickets may add on a combo Bottomless Mimosa & Bloody Marys Bar.
Each raffle ticket will enter you in for a chance to win:
Golf Raffle Packages
• Golf passes subject to course availability
• Advance booking required
• Excludes league and tournament play
• No cash value
Tickets will also be available to purchase the day of the event.
Each raffle ticket will enter you in for a chance to win:
Gucci Designer Handbag.
View Gucci bag - https://drive.google.com/file/d/13_S2VHppUOu4OZSkWcH_INThbm2iCYsV/view?usp=sharing
White Gucci crossbody bag. Crafted from quilted leather with a refined chevron pattern, it features the iconic gold GG logo and a polished chain strap. Stylish yet versatile, this bag is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. One winner will receive this classic Gucci piece.
Tickets will also be available to purchase the day of the event.
Each raffle ticket will enter you in for a chance to win:
BBQ Grilling Package.
+++More details to come+++
Tickets will also be available to purchase the day of the event.
Each raffle ticket will enter you in for a chance to win:
Beautifully crafted Everlasting Floral Arrangement
donated by CEO Alumni Callie Lueking - Owner of Flower Girls!
+++View Arrangement here -
Tickets will also be available to purchase the day of the event.
Clinton County CEO is a non-profit organization that has been made possible by the generosity of our Investors, Business Community and Donors of Clinton County.
If you would like to consider an additional monetary donation to cover the costs associated with supporting our students, we would be incredibly grateful. The annual program costs for one student is $2,000.
Clinton County CEO is a non-profit group that has been made possible by the generosity of our donors.
This is if you would like to consider any additional monetary donation as part of your registration
