Brunch & Bloom

Each raffle ticket will enter you in for a chance to win:





Golf Raffle Packages

Scotty Cameron Studio Style Fastback OC Putter Precision-milled with a sleek stainless steel head, it features the classic Studio Style face insert, clean alignment design, and premium Scotty Cameron detailing. Built for consistency, feel, and performance on the greens, this putter is a trusted choice for golfers at any level. One winner will take home this high-quality Scotty Cameron putter. View Putter - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1siA2we3-HBOIBeKZ2Agp2_rFOl0HvCDl/view?usp=sharing 4 Passes to Highland Country Club – Highland, IL 4 Golf Passes **private cart rental

**8 drink tickets (coolers packed in cart)

**Snacks included

**To schedule: Contact member Brandi Oliver Bent Oak Golf Course – Breese, IL

4 Golf Passes Oak Brook Golf Course – Edwardsville, IL

4 Golf Passes Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course – Okawville, IL

2 Golf Passes

• Golf passes subject to course availability

• Advance booking required

• Excludes league and tournament play

• No cash value





Tickets will also be available to purchase the day of the event.