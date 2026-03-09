Womens Council of REALTORS - Greater Baltimore

Hosted by

Womens Council of REALTORS - Greater Baltimore

About this event

Brunch & Blooms 2026

10461 Mill Run Cir

Owings Mills, MD 21117, USA

WCR Greater Baltimore Member
$40

Member tickets are exclusively for current Women’s Council of REALTORS® members and will be verified.


Non-member purchases at the member rate will be canceled and must be repurchased at the non-member price.


Visit our website for more information about membership and upcoming events! 

https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/

Non-members
$50

Thank you for celebrating with us! If you're interested in becoming a member, visit our website for more information!

https://www.wcr.org/network-sites/maryland/greater-baltimore/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!