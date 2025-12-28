Hosted by
About this event
Adult Admission Requires a General Admission Ticket. Tickets include brunch.
Adult seat reservation.
Access to the read aloud and Story to Science moment.
Book drive participation.
Kids 12 and under eat free when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Admission for adults costs $60. Limit two children per ticketed adult
Sponsors 1 Educator Seat for an educator to attend Brunch and Books for Literacy.
If an educator is attending and paying personally, they may select this ticket.
Sponsor 5 educators
Includes 2 sponsor seats with brunch.
Sponsor recognition: Logo on event sponsor slide and event signage. One social media thank you post with logo and name. Verbal thank you during the program. Post-event sponsor impact recap by email.
Placement and print: Logo listed in the program in the Bronze section.
Tax disclosure: Estimated fair market value of goods or services provided is $60. The amount eligible for a charitable contribution receipt is the payment minus $60.
Everything in Bronze, plus preferred logo placement above Bronze level. Two social media thank you posts with logo and name.
Placement and print: Quarter-page recognition in the program. Logo on table cards or a small table tent.
Tax disclosure: Estimated fair market value of goods or services provided is $90. The amount eligible for a charitable contribution receipt is the payment minus $90.
Includes 4 sponsor seats with brunch.
Prominent logo placement near the top of sponsor signage. Three social media thank you posts with logo and name.
Photo opportunity at the book drop wall with Rising Tide leadership for post-event recap.
Placement and print: Half-page recognition in the program. Logo included on the first sponsor slide shown during the program.
Tax disclosure: Estimated fair market value of goods or services provided is $120. The amount eligible for a charitable contribution receipt is the payment minus $120.
Includes 5 sponsor seats with brunch.
Everything in Gold, plus top-tier recognition across all sponsor placements. First mention in verbal sponsor acknowledgments. Dedicated Platinum Sponsor Spotlight post with logo and name.
Placement and print: Full page recognition in the program. Largest logo placement on signage. Logo featured on the first sponsor slide and repeated on the closing thank you slide.
Tax disclosure: Estimated fair market value of goods or services provided is $150. Amount eligible for a charitable contribution receipt is the payment minus $150.
Sponsors 16 Educators
Supporters can give without attending
Supporters can give without attending
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!