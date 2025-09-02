🥂 Brunch & Build 🥂 Community Fundraiser





$45 Vendor Ticket – Here’s What You Get!

🛍️🥂









Vendor Pop-Up Spot in the Vendor Connection Corner

Brunch & Mimosa for 1 included

Connect with community members, leaders, and potential customers

100% of your registration supports Ohio Selfie World Foundation

Access to giveaways & promotional opportunities

Chance to network with other local vendors and creatives









💡 Additional team members can join for $25 each—all proceeds go back to supporting youth programs and community events!



