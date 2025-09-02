🥂 Brunch & Build 🥂 Community Fundraiser

4603 Pearl Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109, USA

General admission
$25

💙 Your $25 Admission = Real Impact!


Every $25 ticket to Brunch & Build goes 100% to Ohio Selfie World Foundation to:

✨ Keep kids safe and engaged

✨ Fund free community events & giveaways

✨ Support youth programs and local vendors


Enjoy brunch & mimosas while helping build a stronger, safer, and creative community!


Vendor Pop-Up Donation
$45


$45 Vendor Ticket – Here’s What You Get!

 🛍️🥂



  • Vendor Pop-Up Spot in the Vendor Connection Corner
  • Brunch & Mimosa for 1 included
  • Connect with community members, leaders, and potential customers
  • 100% of your registration supports Ohio Selfie World Foundation
  • Access to giveaways & promotional opportunities
  • Chance to network with other local vendors and creatives



💡 Additional team members can join for $25 each—all proceeds go back to supporting youth programs and community events!


common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing