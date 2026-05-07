THE SORELLA CIRCLE

Hosted by

THE SORELLA CIRCLE

About this event

Brunch En’ Noir…Women’s Empowerment Symposium…” Still THAT GIRL “

11535 S Cicero Ave

Alsip, IL 60803, USA

🖤 “ Still THAT Girl “
$65

Includes full access to the Brunch En’ Noir Women’s Empowerment Symposium experience, 1 hour brunch from 2:30 - 3:30pm, 4 hour open bar, networking, giveaways, and sisterhood moments.


🖤 “ Still THAT “ Girl Reserved Table (10 Guests)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy a reserved table for 10 guests at Brunch En’ Noir. Gather your favorite women and experience full access to the Brunch En’ Noir Women’s Empowerment Symposium experience, 1 hour brunch from 2:30 - 3:30pm, 4 hour open bar, networking, giveaways, and sisterhood moments

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