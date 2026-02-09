Boys And Girls Clubs Of Moultrie Colquitt County Inc

Hosted by

Boys And Girls Clubs Of Moultrie Colquitt County Inc

About this event

Brunch & Bloom Sponsorship

1520 S Main St

Moultrie, GA 31768, USA

Program Sponsor
$250

Company logo printed on the program and special recognition from speaker

(2) Tickets

Coffee and Mimosa Bar Sponsorship
$750

Table of 8, coffee bar set up with your company logo and special recognition from speaker, social media recognition

Food Sponsor
$1,000

Table of 8, food table with your company logo and special recognition from speaker, social media recognition

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Company logo throughout event, social media recognition, table of 8, recognition from speaker.

Add a donation for Boys And Girls Clubs Of Moultrie Colquitt County Inc

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