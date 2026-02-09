Brunch & Bloom Sponsorship

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About this event
Company logo printed on the program and special recognition from speaker
(2) Tickets
Table of 8, coffee bar set up with your company logo and special recognition from speaker, social media recognition
Table of 8, food table with your company logo and special recognition from speaker, social media recognition
Company logo throughout event, social media recognition, table of 8, recognition from speaker.
$
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