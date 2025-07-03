Your ticket purchase helps cover the cost of Brunch for Bibles and fuels our mission to share the Gospel and serve communities in need. Join us for a time of faith, fellowship, and impact!
“Let your light shine…” – Matthew 5:16
Your ticket purchase helps cover the cost of Brunch for Bibles and fuels our mission to share the Gospel and serve communities in need. Join us for a time of faith, fellowship, and impact!
“Let your light shine…” – Matthew 5:16
Add a donation for Every Nation Education Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!