Every Nation Education Inc

Hosted by

Every Nation Education Inc

About this event

Brunch for Bibles

4136 Southport-Supply Rd SE

Southport, NC 28461, USA

General Admission
$25
Your ticket purchase helps cover the cost of Brunch for Bibles and fuels our mission to share the Gospel and serve communities in need. Join us for a time of faith, fellowship, and impact! “Let your light shine…” – Matthew 5:16
Add a donation for Every Nation Education Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!