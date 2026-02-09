Brunch for the Blossoms 2026

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About this event
Claim your seat by April 22nd and get a friend in for FREE. Ticket includes brunch. Please list your friend‘s name in who you want seated with!
After April 15th Redeem for 1 seat at our 2026 Brunch - standard rate.
Two seats included! Get a marketing shout out with other Seedling Sponsors on our social media too!
Provide a month of utility payments as a Budding Sponsor! In return you'll get program and social media mentions as well as 4 seats for you and your closest friends and colleagues.
Provide over a month of housing costs for our girls! In return you'll get program and social media mentions, plus 8 reserved seats (1 full table) for you spread the love.
This level of generosity covers a year's worth of gas to get girls to interviews, appointments, and classes! As a thank you, please enjoy event mentions both live and in print, logo recognition on tables in social media. We'll also reserve you 2 full tables (16 seats) to treat your loved ones at our brunch!
10 left!
As a sincere thank you, we will share a public announcement about your effort, provide your logo for all digital, print, and in-person opportunities to share our partnership, and reserve up to 3 tables (24 seats) for your team at the brunch!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!