Flourish Homes Incorporated

Hosted by

Flourish Homes Incorporated

About this event

Brunch for the Blossoms 2026

6767 S Mingo Rd

Tulsa, OK 74133, USA

BOGO SPECIAL
$65
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Claim your seat by April 22nd and get a friend in for FREE. Ticket includes brunch. Please list your friend‘s name in who you want seated with!

Individual Seat
$65

After April 15th Redeem for 1 seat at our 2026 Brunch - standard rate.

Seedling Sponsor
$500

Two seats included! Get a marketing shout out with other Seedling Sponsors on our social media too!

Budding Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Provide a month of utility payments as a Budding Sponsor! In return you'll get program and social media mentions as well as 4 seats for you and your closest friends and colleagues.

Bloom Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Provide over a month of housing costs for our girls! In return you'll get program and social media mentions, plus 8 reserved seats (1 full table) for you spread the love.

Blossom Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

This level of generosity covers a year's worth of gas to get girls to interviews, appointments, and classes! As a thank you, please enjoy event mentions both live and in print, logo recognition on tables in social media. We'll also reserve you 2 full tables (16 seats) to treat your loved ones at our brunch!

The Bouquet Sponsor
$10,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

As a sincere thank you, we will share a public announcement about your effort, provide your logo for all digital, print, and in-person opportunities to share our partnership, and reserve up to 3 tables (24 seats) for your team at the brunch!

Add a donation for Flourish Homes Incorporated

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