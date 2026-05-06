Hosted by

Flourish Homes Incorporated

About this event

Brunch for the Blossoms Silent Auction Online 2026

Pick-up location

1616 N Gilcrease Museum Rd, Tulsa, OK 74127, USA

#12 American Solera Restaurant gift card (Copy) item
#12 American Solera Restaurant gift card (Copy)
$150

Starting bid

value $200 Gift Card

#13 Gift Certificate NEW Mattress Set item
#13 Gift Certificate NEW Mattress Set
$400

Starting bid

Up to a $999 Value Gift Certificate Mattress Firm Mattress+Foundation+Frame

#21 Blossom's Hope Gift Basket item
#21 Blossom's Hope Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes lotions, candle, soaps, and assorted spa treats. Valued at over $60

#22 Blossom's Hope gift basket item
#22 Blossom's Hope gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes lotions, candle, soaps, and assorted spa treats. Valued at over $60

#24 Earrings item
#24 Earrings
$50

Starting bid

10 pairs of handcrafted resin and bead earrings on decorative earring tree.

#31 Green Purse Beige Makeup bag item
#31 Green Purse Beige Makeup bag
$5

Starting bid

Green Purse Beige Makeup bag

#47 Quilting Gift Basket item
#47 Quilting Gift Basket
$90

Starting bid

This premium quilting gift basket is valued at $225 and includes Fiskars scissors and a variety of quality quilting supplies and accessories

#48 Traci Ranee Photography item
#48 Traci Ranee Photography
$150

Starting bid

$350 value Photoshoot - Details on Certificate

#50 Bradford Exchange pendant necklace item
#50 Bradford Exchange pendant necklace
$35

Starting bid

Bradford Exchange gold‑tone pendant necklace with its chain in a black velvet pouch.

#52 Michael Kors Metallic Silver Tote Bag item
#52 Michael Kors Metallic Silver Tote Bag
$60

Starting bid

Michael Kors Large metallic silver tote with embossed star pattern and dual shoulder straps. Noticeable wear, still usable.

#56 Calvin Klein Orange Leather Shoulder Bag item
#56 Calvin Klein Orange Leather Shoulder Bag
$40

Starting bid

Soft orange leather shoulder bag with front flap pocket and silver-tone clasp. Visible wear but still functional.

Black MM Tote item
Black MM Tote
$20

Starting bid

Lucious red inside, beautiful black outside. Gently used. Ready for you.

Magic Kit and Top Hat Trick item
Magic Kit and Top Hat Trick
$30

Starting bid

Brand new two boxes of fun magic tricks.

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