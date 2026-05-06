Brunch for the Blossoms Silent Auction Online 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
value $200 Gift Card
Starting bid
Up to a $999 Value Gift Certificate Mattress Firm Mattress+Foundation+Frame
Starting bid
Includes lotions, candle, soaps, and assorted spa treats. Valued at over $60
Starting bid
Includes lotions, candle, soaps, and assorted spa treats. Valued at over $60
Starting bid
10 pairs of handcrafted resin and bead earrings on decorative earring tree.
Starting bid
Green Purse Beige Makeup bag
Starting bid
This premium quilting gift basket is valued at $225 and includes Fiskars scissors and a variety of quality quilting supplies and accessories
Starting bid
$350 value Photoshoot - Details on Certificate
Starting bid
Bradford Exchange gold‑tone pendant necklace with its chain in a black velvet pouch.
Starting bid
Michael Kors Large metallic silver tote with embossed star pattern and dual shoulder straps. Noticeable wear, still usable.
Starting bid
Soft orange leather shoulder bag with front flap pocket and silver-tone clasp. Visible wear but still functional.
Starting bid
Lucious red inside, beautiful black outside. Gently used. Ready for you.
Starting bid
Brand new two boxes of fun magic tricks.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!