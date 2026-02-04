Dougherty County Democratic Committee

Hosted by

Dougherty County Democratic Committee

About this event

Brunch Fundraiser

1708 W Oakridge Dr

Albany, GA 31707, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program, including brunch. (No reserved seating.)

***IMPORTANT***
During the checkout process, you will be given an option to add a 'tip' to your purchase.  THIS MONEY DOES NOT GO TO OUR COMMITTEE!  It is an added fee to the website.  This is entirely optional.  

Enter $0.00, and your ticket purchase will process with no extra charge. 

Full RESERVED Table for Eight
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program, including brunch with a table for EIGHT of your besties!

Bring along your family, (friends, co-workers, fraternity, sorority, bowling league) and we'll reserve a table so you may all sit together!

***IMPORTANT***
During the checkout process, you will be given an option to add a 'tip' to your purchase.  THIS MONEY DOES NOT GO TO OUR COMMITTEE!  It is an added fee to the website.  This is entirely optional.  

Enter $0.00, and your ticket purchase will process with no extra charge. 

Donation Only (No Ticket)
Pay what you can

Any amount is welcome and will go directly to electing Democrats in Dougherty County! Thank you!

Add a donation for Dougherty County Democratic Committee

$

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