Brunch Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy the full program, including brunch. (No reserved seating.)
***IMPORTANT***
During the checkout process, you will be given an option to add a 'tip' to your purchase. THIS MONEY DOES NOT GO TO OUR COMMITTEE! It is an added fee to the website. This is entirely optional.
Enter $0.00, and your ticket purchase will process with no extra charge.
Enjoy the full program, including brunch with a table for EIGHT of your besties!
Bring along your family, (friends, co-workers, fraternity, sorority, bowling league) and we'll reserve a table so you may all sit together!
***IMPORTANT***
During the checkout process, you will be given an option to add a 'tip' to your purchase. THIS MONEY DOES NOT GO TO OUR COMMITTEE! It is an added fee to the website. This is entirely optional.
Enter $0.00, and your ticket purchase will process with no extra charge.
Any amount is welcome and will go directly to electing Democrats in Dougherty County! Thank you!
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