Brunch Fundraiser

Enjoy the full program, including brunch with a table for EIGHT of your besties!



Bring along your family, (friends, co-workers, fraternity, sorority, bowling league) and we'll reserve a table so you may all sit together!



***IMPORTANT***

During the checkout process, you will be given an option to add a 'tip' to your purchase. THIS MONEY DOES NOT GO TO OUR COMMITTEE! It is an added fee to the website. This is entirely optional.



Enter $0.00, and your ticket purchase will process with no extra charge.