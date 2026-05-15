Rich Girls Foundation

Hosted by

Rich Girls Foundation

About this event

Brunch in Black 2026: She's Going Places

1817 Hiram Douglasville Hwy

Hiram, GA 30141, USA

Individual Ticket (Early Bird)
$99
Available until Jul 31

Early bird pricing available through July 31, 2026

Individual Ticket
$125
TITLE SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Scholarships for five (5) women
- Premier recognition & logo placement
- Reserved table (8 guests)
- Full-page ad (front/back cover)
- Social media spotlights
- Award presentation & remarks
- Invitation to signature program celebration

IMPACT SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Scholarships for 2 women
- Reserved seating (4 guests)
- Full-page ad (premium placement)
- Logo on signage
- Social media spotlight & verbal recognition
- Invitation to signature program celebration

EMPOWERMENT SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Supports community events
- Reserved seating (2 guests)
- Half-page ad (premium placement)
- Logo on signage & digital promos

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!