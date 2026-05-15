Brunch in Black 2026: She's Going Places

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About this event
Early bird pricing available through July 31, 2026
- Scholarships for five (5) women
- Premier recognition & logo placement
- Reserved table (8 guests)
- Full-page ad (front/back cover)
- Social media spotlights
- Award presentation & remarks
- Invitation to signature program celebration
- Scholarships for 2 women
- Reserved seating (4 guests)
- Full-page ad (premium placement)
- Logo on signage
- Social media spotlight & verbal recognition
- Invitation to signature program celebration
- Supports community events
- Reserved seating (2 guests)
- Half-page ad (premium placement)
- Logo on signage & digital promos
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