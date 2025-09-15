Christmas Toy Drive Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
$1,000 – Santa’s Hero
Toys for 40 children
Benefits: A secured vendor spot at NEPA's 4th Annual Latino Fiesta, logo/Name on event materials, social media shoutout, website recognition, verbal acknowledgment at events, certificate of appreciation, 1 ticket to the Women Are Power Ladies Brunch, 1 Brunch with Santa ticket
$500 – Holiday Champion
Toys for 20 children
Benefits: Logo/Name on event materials, social media shoutout, website recognition, verbal acknowledgment at events, certificate of appreciation, 2 tickets to the Women Are Power Ladies Brunch, 1 Brunch with Santa ticket
$200 – Festive Supporter
Toys for 8 children
Benefits: Recognition on social media, name listed in event materials, certificate of appreciation, 1 ticket to the Women Are Power Ladies Brunch or Brunch with Santa
$100 – Merry Friend of the Community
Toys for 4 children
Benefits: Recognition on social media, certificate of appreciation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!